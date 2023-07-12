17 Best Casual Dress Shoes For Men In 2023

Smart casual shoes – This very specific footwear category all about comfort whilst looking respectable in a work environment or even a smart casual event.
In this buyer’s guide, we’ve rounded up a collection of men’s footwear brands that make dress shoes that are of a more casual vibe. That means rubber soles and even borderline sneakers – yes, sneakers when clean can be considered a casual dress shoes.
In some cases, certain boot styles (like a chelsea boot) can be considered smart casual too, or you can even turn to loafers and moccasins, as they’re incredibly versatile. What you should consider is what you’re wearing with this selection of shoes. Jeans of course are okay, chinos or smart trousers will do too.
Our process and why you should trust us…
We take our footwear very seriously here at DMARGE, and the brands we’ve selected are what we believe are leaders in the men’s shoe space. Brands like Cole Haan, with their Lunargrand sole, are leading innovation, as too are AmberJack on a comfort level. In some cases, a ‘derby’ shoe is also considered a casual dress shoe as it’s not strictly formal.
- A number of these brands our editorial team own themselves. i.e. Grenson, Clarks and Camper. These are long-standing brands that make great quality shoes.
- The editorial team here are average height with foot sizes from 10 – 14. Yes, someone has size 14 feet.
- We’ve chosen products that would be more suited for work drinks, a Summer wedding or an office party. These are not strictly your 9 to 5 work shoes.
- If you’re looking for more casual shoes, try our casual shoe guide.
Amberjack
A relatively new brand, launched in November 2020, is Amberjack. The Amberjack team has had years of experience though, working with some of the biggest heavyweights in the men’s footwear industry such as Cole Haan, Allen Edmonds, and Adidas.
They only have one shoe to offer, ‘The Original’, which is a smart-casual dress shoe available in four timeless colours. But this shoe is secretly a serious game-changer when it comes to men’s dress shoes. The soles of The Original are crafted with new, proprietary materials created by Amberjack that deliver comfort all day long! The shoes also feature heat-activated arch support made with foam (that’s more durable than memory foam) that when heated by your body warmth will mould to your foot for custom arch support.
Not to mention a dual-density outsole with high-performance athletic technology in the front for flexibility and strong hiking boot material in the back for support. Oh, and the sustainably sourced Italian suede used for the upper is water repellent, meaning you can wear these dress shoes in rain or shine, and the suede will stay protected and fresh.
Price: From $179
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Johnston & Murphy
American shoemaker Johnston & Murphy lays claim to being the footwear manufacturer of choice for multiple US Presidents, owing to their impeccable quality and rich heritage. Not only are they a purveyor of fine dress shoes, but several of their pairs transition into smart casual territory.
The Casteel Plain Toe model takes on a more formal Derby silhouette, but its colour contrasting sole with fully visible stitching gives them a more casual appearance. Put together in Italy and made from a selection of fine leathers, they also gain a cushioned “sport sole” to help you endure long periods on your feet.
Price: From $145
Sizes: 8-14
Material: Leather
Cole Haan
One look at American shoemaker Cole Haan’s collection of Oxfords and you’ll immediately recognise their smart casual nature. They take a traditional Oxford look including brogue detailing and pairs it with a super-chunky, yet functional, sole.
These Zerøgrand Wingtip Oxfords, for example, benefit from a sole that is made from a triple-density foam to provide incredible amounts of cushioning and comfort for easy all-day wear.
Price: From $160
Sizes: 7-16
Material: Leather
Clarks
British shoemaker Clarks was founded close to 200 years ago and has remained a prominent figure in the shoe-buying habits of many, whether it be kids going back to school or businessmen looking for a pair of shoes for the office, Clarks does it all.
The company’s desert boot is easily one of the most iconic boots of all time and is one of the absolute masters within the smart casual space. Helped by its crepe sole, these boots are about as informal as you can get, without going into sneaker territory. If wearing it for a smart-formal event, we’d suggest looking at the full section of colours first.
Price: From $110
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Camper
Spanish footwear brand Camper likes to do things a little differently, with the vast majority of its collections blurring the boundaries between sporty and smart. This, for example, could see a pair of Oxfords fitted with a sporty, cushioned sole, or a pair of Chelsea boots being designed to be worn on long hikes.
The Pix lace-up is a prime example, arriving in either this safe all-black model or a number of more outlandish colour combinations, they’re made from a full-grain leather and rock an EVA lightweight outsole for all-day comfort.
Price: From $165
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Ted Baker
British designer menswear label Ted Baker is one that likes to have fun with its collections, incorporating pops of colour wherever possible and using refreshing detail to keep them wholly modern. Ted is definitely a label to shop for all manner of smart casual needs.
The Eizzg derbies are made from a brown suede with a leather heel piece, making them destined to be paired with jeans, while the two-tone colouring on the sole injects that little bit of aforementioned fun.
Price: From $170
Sizes: 8-12
Material: 100% Bovine leather
Grenson
Northampton-based shoemaker Grenson has been in business since 1866. Consistently at the top of its game and staying true to its luxurious and premium mission statement, helped in part by its dedication to traditional construction techniques, Grenson is a brand of heritage and quality.
Grenson is best known for its Oxfords and Brogues, and this pair of Archie brogues is a perfect example of how this often formal shoe can be presented in a more casual way.
Price: From $460
Sizes: 6-12
Material: Leather
Duke & Dexter
British shoemaker Duke & Dexter designs and makes every single pair from its catalogue in England. Materials are sustainably sourced and its Northern England-based factory is run to incredibly high ethical standards. It’s this commitment to good practices, and not to mention a great-looking range of shoes, that has allowed it to find favour with high-profile celebrities.
Duke & Dexter’s range of loafers features shoes that are all perfect for smart-casual wear as they’re a versatile footwear choice. Available in a variety of colours and styles, no matter which pair you choose, you’ll look effortlessly put together.
Price: From $250
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Italian leather
Sperry
Sperry is the brainchild of the late Paul Sperry, who set out to develop a pair of non-slip shoes he could wear on his boat following a fall overboard. Using his pet dog’s paws for inspiration, he created a sole design that would eventually lead to the induction of the term ‘boat shoe’ into everyday language. Sperry still produces those boat shoes to this day (which are mimicked by countless other brands) alongside a range of other shoe styles.
The Sperry boat shoe has long been associated with preppy style, which in itself is synonymous with smart casual. Made from a full-grain leather that is resilient to both salt and freshwater and they also retain the one-piece lacing system that can be customised in a variety of ways. And of course, they rock the Wave-Siping non-slip sole design.
Price: From $80
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
G.H. Bass
American footwear brand G.H. Bass practically invented the penny loafer in the late 1800s and has continued to make them to an incredibly high quality ever since. If it’s loafers you’re after, and for smart casual outfits, they work incredibly well, G.H. Bass is the first brand you need to check out.
Price: From $155
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Scarosso
Italian footwear brand Scarosso was founded to give consumers high-quality, handmade Italian shoes, without the price tag commonly associated with such a product. This is achieved by selling directly to the consumer, instead of using a middle man retail agent.
Scarosso’s Luigi Blu Scamosciato is a classic driving shoe, which, while it may be a divisive shoe style, works perfectly as a smart casual option. Certainly better suited to warmer weather situation, their blue colouring will add an extra layer of style (and pretentiousness) to your look.
Price: From $300
Sizes: 6-13
Material: Leather
Soludos
New York-based Soludos was founded in 2010 to be a company that could be your go-to for all things travel footwear-related. They take classic silhouettes and give them a unique makeover to create pairs of shoes that can help to better show off your personality.
They also make a damn fine espadrille, which may not be the first footwear style you’d associate with smart casual, but they’re a suitable summer smart-casual staple. Able to be worn from the beach to a wedding to the bar, they’re a quirky alternative to a loafer.
Price: From $85
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Organic woven cotton
J. Crew
A brand that is a particular favourite of the preppy community is J. Crew. Famed for its shirts, suits, and polos, the American clothing brand knows smart casual like the back of its hand. The company also has its own range of shoes to complement its clothing range, making them ideal for any smart-casual event.
Their range of loafers, for example, does sit firmly on the fence between formal and casual, but being a slip-on design, any pair will look just as good with a pair of jeans (no socks, of course) as they would with a pair of suit pants.
Price: From $158
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Hugo Boss
German menswear brand Hugo Boss splits itself into two sub-brands, Hugo and Boss, both of which incorporate smart, casual and smart casual pieces. What they share, however, is an unwavering commitment to quality.
This pair of chunky-soled loafers take a formal shoe style in the loafer and make it decidedly more casual with the addition of a chunky sole. Made from premium leather, they’re sure to look good with a pair of cropped pants and a shirt. Embrace your inner Michael Jackson.
Price: From $199
Sizes: 7-13
Material: 100% Cow leather
R.M. Williams
One of Australia’s most famous exports, R.M. Williams is renowned for its Chelsea boots; worn by anyone from school-going teenagers to construction site managers. Their notoriety has led them to be accepted as a form of footwear in virtually any situation, something not many other manufacturers can lay claim to.
The Urban Turnout boot stands out within R.M’s collection as being a slightly more casual offering compared to its more famous Craftsman cousin. Made in Australia from a single piece of Bovine leather, they also receive a Vibram EVA lightweight treaded outsole and a flat heel, which goes some way to supporting their casual credentials. A contrasting stained edge finish also helps to draw them away from more formal occasions.
Price: From $539
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Leather
Koio
American sneaker brand Koio was founded as a means to bring European style and affordable footwear to America. The result is a collection of shoes that closely mimic designs used by some other manufacturers, but have an unwavering commitment to quality.
These Capri Nero shoes rock a triple-black colour finish, making them suitable for camouflaging with suit pants, as others around you will barely take a second look to realise you’re wearing sneakers and not a pair of Oxfords.
Price: From $295
Sizes: 7-16
Material: Italian leather
Allen Edmonds
US shoemaker Allen Edmonds has been in business since 1922 and achieved notoriety for its nail-less and shankless shoe models that did without a metal bar under the instep. Every single pair of Allen Edmonds shoes is made from high-quality materials and undergoes a 212-step manufacturing process to ensure their reputable quality remains consistent.
Allen Edmonds has a range of men’s shoes that perfectly merges the worlds of formal and casual together into pairs that will look great with chinos or some other casual pants, just as much as they would with a suit. Made with premium materials, no matter which stylish smart-casual shoe you choose from Allen Edmonds, they’re certainly built to last.
Price: From $295
Sizes: 6.5-15
Material: Leather