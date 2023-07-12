17 Best Casual Dress Shoes For Men In 2023

Written by Max Langridge

Smart casual shoes – This very specific footwear category all about comfort whilst looking respectable in a work environment or even a smart casual event.

In this buyer’s guide, we’ve rounded up a collection of men’s footwear brands that make dress shoes that are of a more casual vibe. That means rubber soles and even borderline sneakers – yes, sneakers when clean can be considered a casual dress shoes.

Our process and why you should trust us…

In some cases, certain boot styles (like a chelsea boot ) can be considered smart casual too, or you can even turn to loafers and moccasins , as they’re incredibly versatile. What you should consider is what you’re wearing with this selection of shoes. Jeans of course are okay, chinos or smart trousers will do too.

We take our footwear very seriously here at DMARGE, and the brands we’ve selected are what we believe are leaders in the men’s shoe space. Brands like Cole Haan, with their Lunargrand sole, are leading innovation, as too are AmberJack on a comfort level. In some cases, a ‘derby’ shoe is also considered a casual dress shoe as it’s not strictly formal.