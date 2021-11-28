The 22 Best Work Shoes For Men In 2021

Dressing for work can be tricky, as you need to meet the dress code of your office but you also need to feel comfortable as you’re in your work attire for at least eight hours a day, five days a week.
Comfort is especially important when it comes to work shoes, as comfortable sneakers are the key to protecting your feet and your joints (plus, there’s nothing worse than coming home after work with sore, aching feet).
However, most work shoes for men need to be on the dressier side; and you don’t need us to tell you that dress shoes and comfort don’t usually go hand in hand. Never fear, as there actually are quite a few work shoe brands that are now producing dress – or work – shoes for men that are both stylish and comfortable.
If you’re after a new pair of work shoes that’ll keep you both comfy and effortlessly polished during your 9 to 5, these are the absolute best work shoes for men.
Amberjack
They only have one shoe to offer, ‘The Original’, which is a stylish dress shoe available in four timeless colours. But this shoe is secretly a serious game-changer when it comes to work shoes for men. The soles of The Original are crafted with new, proprietary materials created by Amberjack that deliver comfort all day long! The shoes also feature heat-activated arch support made with foam (that’s more durable than memory foam) that when heated by your body warmth will mould to your foot for custom arch support.
Not to mention a dual-density outsole with high-performance athletic technology in the front for flexibility and strong hiking boot material in the back for support. Oh, and the sustainably sourced Italian suede used for the upper is water repellent, meaning you can wear these shoes to work whether it’s rain or shine, and the suede will stay protected and fresh. Seriously, these will be some of the comfiest and stylish shoes you’ll ever own; perfect for long days at the office.
These are considered the most affordable and best work shoes for men right now.
Cole Haan
Cole Haan has a fantastic range of dress shoes, all of which are uber comfortable and look incredibly dapper - perfect for work! The Original Grand dress shoes are extremely lightweight and feature extreme cushioning that was inspired by walking on the moon. And the Zerogrand dress shoes mimic the foot's natural movement, so you can move smoothly to, from, and at work with less fatigue.
Both are good options, but if you sit or stand mostly at work, go for dress shoes from the Original Grand collection. And if you tend to walk a lot at work, go for the Zerogrand collection.
Johnston & Murphy
In 2010, Johnston & Murphy held an online "Ultimate Comfort Contest", asking customers to send in why they find shoes uncomfortable, so that Johnston and Murphy could rectify those issues with their next line of shoes.
And boy, did they. Johnston & Murphy launched their XC4 range, which stands for Extreme Comfort and the number 4 represents the four main features of XC4 shoes: moisture-wicking, lightweight, cushioning, and an extra removable insole for a perfect fit. They have a large range of men's dress shoes within the XC4 collection that'll keep your feet feeling and looking good at the office.
Florsheim
Florsheim has a great range of sophisticated men's work shoes in different colours and styles, but they all employ Florsheim's technology, Comfortech. This means all work shoes include features like cushioned footbeds, breathable linings, rebounding insoles and outsoles; these shoes designed to make your feet comfortable during your 9 to 5. Talk about comfort meets style.
Ecco
Ecco achieves this with their Vitrus collection of dress shoes which are perfect for work. The innovative Viturs shank, featured in all of these shoes, allows the formulation of a soft, cupped heel that'll bring you closer to the ground for greater stability and comfort. Ecco's Vitrus dress shoes also feature Fluidfrom, a lightweight and fluid material, that's wrapped around the Vitrus shank so the interior of the shoe follows the natural contours of feet, meaning you can comfortably wear any Ecco Vitrus dress shoe at work all day long.
Clarks
Their Men's Ortholite range includes smart dress shoes that all have cushioning and moisture-wicking technology in the footbeds to keep feet comfortable while you’re stuck at work all day. In fact, Clarks boasts that, with their cushioning technologies, their footwear will provide you with comfort and support 24/7, 365. The Ortholite work shoes also feature open-cell foam technology that absorbs impact and reduces shock, making your days in the office easier on your feet and joints.
Hush Puppies
Aside from being stylish, Hush Puppies' work shoes also employ their Bounce technology, which reduces the stress on your feet by absorbing the energy generated when you walk. Dual-density outsoles release energy with each step by absorbing and redistributing shock through the air pods at the heel and ball area of the foot for unparalleled comfort and support. If you want comfort AND style at the office, Hush Puppies’ work shoes for men are the way to go.
Allen Edmonds
The decision continues to prove to be a successful one, with many claiming Allen Edmonds shoes to be incredibly comfortable; perfect for long days on your feet at work. You'll find a range of styles and designs within the company's range, including Boulevard Cap and Wingtip Oxfords, along with a multitude of colours that will work with any existing office attire in your wardrobe.
Grenson
Grenson has a large range of work shoes, all made with premium leathers and suedes. With multiple styles and colours available, no matter your tastes, you’re guaranteed to find a pair of shoes that’ll complement your work attire perfectly.
TAFT
TAFT has a huge range of extremely well crafted dress shoes, all of which are more than suitable for the office. Made with premium leather, and available in a variety of unique styles, TAFT’s work shoes for men will give you a confident and bold look; perfect for those boardroom meetings.
Ace Marks
With a huge range of men’s work shoes - and with every style from monk straps to oxfords on offer - you’re sure to not only feel comfortable but also make a lavish powerful statement when rocking a pair of Ace Marks dress shoes at the office.
Ted Baker
Ted Baker has a small but impressive range of work shoes perfect for the office. With brogues, Oxfords, derbys, and more on offer, Ted Baker’s dress shoes are elegant yet versatile and will effortlessly take you from the office to dinner & drinks.
Charles Tyrwhitt
Charles Tyrwhitt has a large range of work shoes for men, available in a wide range of styles and colours. All of these expertly crafted lace-up shoes are guaranteed to smarten up any work look.
Reiss
Made with the finest materials for the kind of luxury finish synonymous with formal and black-tie affairs, each pair of Reiss’ work shoes for men marry classic and contemporary style. If you’re after seriously suave work shoes that’ll impress everyone at your office, Reiss is the brand for you.
Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss’ range of business shoes is small but are all crafted with premium materials and are stylish and refined. From dapper Oxford shoes in richly burnished or vegetable-tanned leather to suede penny loafers for a more business-casual aesthetic, Hugo Boss’ work shoes will give you an effortlessly polished business look.
Church's
Combining enduring elegance and manufacturing tradition with impeccable style and British attitude, Church’s work shoes are simply timeless. From Oxfords and Derbys to Monk Straps and Loafers, Church’s have every style of work shoe you could ever need or want. If you’re after a classic looking work shoe, Church’s is the brand for you.
G.H. Bass
G.H. Bass has a huge range of men’s business shoes too. Whether you’re after something formal like an Oxford or a Derby, or slightly more business casual like a loafer or driving shoe, G.H. Bass’ work shoes are both comfortable and stylish.
Scarosso
All of Scarosso’s work shoes are handmade and incorporate a variety of construction methods, such as Blake and Welt, meaning no matter which one of Scarosso’s sophisticated business shoes you go for, it’ll be long-lasting.
Beckett Simonon
Their range of work shoes are stylish and versatile; all crafted from either premium full-grain leather or water repellent suede, Beckett Simonon’s business shoes are durable and will keep you comfortable during your 9-5 in style.
Steve Madden
If you’re after a work shoe that’s fashion-forward and will incorporate a cool, contemporary style into your work wardrobe, Steve Madden is the brand for you.
Suitsupply
The brand has a small range of shoes perfect for work. Made with premium leather, any pair of Suitsupply work shoes will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe.