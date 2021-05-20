Most of us wear sneakers 24/7. They tend to go with almost anything, and can be worn to pretty much any event; some brides are even opting to wear sneakers on their big day, so if that’s not an indicator of how versatile and stylish sneakers can be, then what is?
However, almost 85% of the population are afflicted by foot-related problems, and wearing improper shoes that don’t support your feet or protect you from walking on hard surfaces, is one of the main causes of these problems. That’s why it’s imperative to invest in a shoe that’ll keep you comfortable!
But, if you’re unwilling to give up on sneakers, you’re in luck: we’re no longer in the age of ugly comfortable shoes… remember the hideously daggy pairs your parents would wear because they were comfy? Today, you can get sneakers that’ll keep you supported and comfortable in style.
Features of comfortable sneakers
If you’re after the most comfortable sneakers for men there are some key features to look out for. The best comfy sneakers tend to have cushioning technology in the heel and sole for shock absorption & arch support, are non-slip or slip-resistant, and breathable.
However, take into account what you tend to do daily. Are you constantly near the water? Because then you’ll definitely want water-proof or water-resistant sneakers. Do you sit for most of the day, or do you walk, or run? Because then you’ll need to consider whether you want a running shoe or something a little more classic in style.
You May Also Like:
We’ve done most of the leg work for you, and have rounded up the best brands for comfortable sneakers that’ll keep you supported but also looking good. No matter your style, or what type of sneaker you’re after, you’ll find it below. Trust us, these are comfortable sneakers men will love.
Allbirds
The Tree Runners are made from renewable materials that unsurprisingly have amazing benefits; the body of the shoe is crafted from eucalyptus tree fibres for breathability, and the insoles are made from castor oil layered with ZQ Merino wool to cushion, moisture-wick, and odour reduce your feet while you're wearing these shoes.
The lightweight and breezy Tree Runners are also flexible and will conform to your movements while you're standing or moving on your feet for long hours. Plus, they're machine washable, meaning they're easy to clean even if you wear these shoes all day, every day; which you will because they're so comfortable.
Cariuma
All of Cariuma's IBI sneakers are made from self-regenerating bamboo and recycled fibres, and are high performance, low-impact, and ultra-lightweight. The IBI sneakers have a cool-classic look and are also available in a wide variety of colours. Above all, Cariuma delivers on comfort.
Casca
All of Casca's footwear is designed with orthotic experts and are constructed with a triple-thick cushioning with Everest-grade rubber, to ensure premium comfort and long wearability. Casca believes that every foot is more unique than a fingerprint, which is why they launched Smartfit, in 2020. What is Smartfit, you ask? Made to order custom insoles tailored to your exact foot measurements, to provide optimal cushioning and arch support.
Casca's Avro Utility, especially when you upgrade them with a Smartfit insole, will keep your feet feeling happy, supported, and ever so comfortable. Oh, and did we mention the added bonus? The Avro Utility sneaker is ridiculously stylish.
On Running
The highly adaptive sole reduces muscle fatigue and lowers your heart rate thanks to its multi-directional cushioning that ensures that your feet feel supported but never restricted.
The insoles of all CloudTec footwear have fantastic arch support, and the laces come down rather low on the toe to reduce the chance of shin splints. If you're after all-day comfort, these casual running shoes, available in several styles, and playful colours, are a fantastic option.
ASICS
ASICS' Gel Nimbus sneaker range offers maximum cushioning and bounce, to protect your feet and lower legs from impacts on hard surfaces. The ASICS gel technology delivers compression in the heel, for excellent shock absorption and softness, and is made with breathable fabrics. If you're after a comfortable sneaker, ASICS is one of the best brands on the market.
Cole Haan
The shoes are all lightweight, exceptionally comfortable, and are packaged in a classic running shoe design. Available in a variety of colours, with rubber outsoles, and mesh uppers for breathability and incredible comfort.
Duke & Dexter
The Ritchie sneaker, available in a huge range of colours and patterns, is built for supreme comfort with Duke & Dexter's custom-designed sole. However, the Ritchie is designed for walking or downtime wear, so if you're after a running shoe perhaps this isn't the option for you. But, if you're after a comfortable sneaker that you can wear all day, the Ritchie is exceptional quality, stylish, and will keep your feet feeling cosy.
Camper
Plus, with cushioned insoles for arch support and EVA rubber outsoles that'll make you feel like you're going barefoot, a pair of Camper sneakers will definitely provide you with all day comfort whether you're just sitting, standing, or constantly on the move.
Athletic Propulsion Labs
The Techloom Pro sneaker has sculpted heels to provide a full range of motion, a non-stretch forefoot to keep your feet stable and secure, and a lightweight Propellium midsole to provide superior comfort and durable structural integrity that lasts longer than conventional EVA midsoles.
The Techloom Pro sneaker is designed and engineered to withstand and protect your feet during any workout, no matter the intensity; these shoes will keep you supported and comfortable whether you're taking a HIIT class or you're just chilling.