Most of us wear sneakers 24/7. They tend to go with almost anything, and can be worn to pretty much any event; some brides are even opting to wear sneakers on their big day, so if that’s not an indicator of how versatile and stylish sneakers can be, then what is?

However, almost 85% of the population are afflicted by foot-related problems, and wearing improper shoes that don’t support your feet or protect you from walking on hard surfaces, is one of the main causes of these problems. That’s why it’s imperative to invest in a shoe that’ll keep you comfortable!

But, if you’re unwilling to give up on sneakers, you’re in luck: we’re no longer in the age of ugly comfortable shoes… remember the hideously daggy pairs your parents would wear because they were comfy? Today, you can get sneakers that’ll keep you supported and comfortable in style.

Features of comfortable sneakers

If you’re after the most comfortable sneakers for men there are some key features to look out for. The best comfy sneakers tend to have cushioning technology in the heel and sole for shock absorption & arch support, are non-slip or slip-resistant, and breathable.

However, take into account what you tend to do daily. Are you constantly near the water? Because then you’ll definitely want water-proof or water-resistant sneakers. Do you sit for most of the day, or do you walk, or run? Because then you’ll need to consider whether you want a running shoe or something a little more classic in style.

We’ve done most of the leg work for you, and have rounded up the best brands for comfortable sneakers that’ll keep you supported but also looking good. No matter your style, or what type of sneaker you’re after, you’ll find it below. Trust us, these are comfortable sneakers men will love.

