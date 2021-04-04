White sneakers have rapidly become a menswear cult in Australia and around the world. Their versatility, practicality and timelessness have solidified their place in any modern man’s wardrobe.

Whether you are heading to a job interview, summer wedding or just a dinner at the local with some mates, the cool white sneaker style is appropriate for all occasions. Pair them with jeans, shorts or even a suit, it’s safe to say, no matter what’s planned, pull them off correctly, and you’re in for a home run.

If you instead would prefer a fleet of white sneaks’ there is a multitude of different options that suit any and every budget and style. To make your decision (somewhat) easier, we at DMARGE have scrutinised the expansive white sneaker market and have compiled a list of our favourite low-top, high-top and slip-on white sneakers.

Know Your White Sneaker Styles

Low Cut

In recent years low cut white sneakers have transitioned from an on-court icon to every day essential – even if it’s as simple as wearing sneakers with a shirt or sneakers with a suit. Brands like Common Projects, Veja and Brunello Cucinelli have redefined what white sneakers look like and what their role in a wardrobe is. No matter if you’d prefer a clean-cut silhouette or chunky sole, leather or canvas, there is a white sneaker to fit all styles. No matter your preferences for materials or style, there is a low-top white sneaker for you – even in the cheap sneaker category.

High Top

Live in a colder climate? Love Basketball? Want to be Casey Neistat? Whatever your reason, high-top white sneakers can be a great addition to your wardrobe. Whilst they might seem like a summer staple, white sneakers can add contrast to both dark winter days and outfits as well as providing more practicality and durability to their low-top alternatives.

What Is The Difference Between White Sneaker Materials?

As you’d expect, white sneakers can not only come in a variety of silhouette styles but in a variety of materials too, and the material you choose can potentially have an effect on when and where you can wear them.

Leather

Leather is by far the most popular choice when it comes to white sneaker material. Leather not only helps your sneakers look clean and fresh for longer, owing to the fact it is easy to clean, but real leather is also incredibly durable. The majority of luxury brands, especially the ones on this list, will use real leather in the construction of their shoes. The common trend of late is to source the leather from tanneries in either Italy or Portugal, and from sustainable tanneries at that. You might still have vegans in a quiver for your material choice, but you can at least be safe in the knowledge the cows that provided the leather were treated in a humane way.

But that segues nicely onto vegan leather, a material that some luxury sneaker manufacturers are making a conscious effort to use in their white sneakers. Vegan leather by its very nature isn’t real leather but is synthetic. Don’t let that make you think it’s of a poorer quality though, as it most certainly isn’t. However, the one disadvantage it does have over real leather is that it isn’t as breathable, so you’re more likely to end up with sweaty feet. But hey, at least you’ll have a planet to live on.

Suede

Suede is a type of leather, made from the underside of the animal skin. It’s much softer than the outer, ‘full-grain’ leather obtained from animals, so lends itself to being used for sneaker linings. It can, however, be used as the main material for sneakers, but because of its more porous nature, is better suited for wearing in summer months when there’s much less chance of rain.

Canvas

Championed by the likes of Converse, canvas is a perfect material for casual white sneakers – although it can be fashioned in virtually any colour you can think of. By its very nature, canvas is more of a cloth, so doesn’t provide much in the way of support for your foot and ankle. It’s because of this that you usually find canvas sneakers coming with a thick, chunky sole to help provide cushioning and support. You may also think canvas isn’t easy to care for, but on the contrary, as long as you remove surface dirt first, you can throw your white canvas sneakers in the washing machine to help bring their fresh white colouring back to life.

How To Wear White Sneakers

Now you’re clued up on the styles and materials, it’s time for you to learn how to style your white sneakers with a variety of outfits, from casual ensemble jeans and t-shirts to a suit. You can find how to wear white sneakers here.

White Sneakers FAQ

How to clean white sneakers? Leather sneakers are best treated with soapy water and a leather pen. Canvas sneakers can be thrown in the wash. What goes best with white sneakers? Luckily white sneakers go with most jeans, shorts and chinos. In some cases, a crisp pair of white sneakers will go with a suit. Just ensure your suit is well-tailored and the trousers are the correct length. Why are white sneakers so popular? White sneakers are popular because of their simplicity and versatility. They can be worn with almost anything. We would also hazard a guess that with so many factories around the world making sneakers, they have become very affordable too.

