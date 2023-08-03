Best Protein Powder Australia: Tried & Tested By Our Fitness Experts

Are you embarking on a quest to discover the absolute best protein powder in Australia? Well, fear not, you’re in the right place.
Whether your fitness journey involves building lean muscle, achieving weight loss milestones, or merely elevating your daily protein intake, protein powder emerges as an invaluable ally to propel you toward your health and fitness goals.
In this all-encompassing guide, we unveil not just the top ten, but the crème de la crème of protein powders available in Australia. With a plethora of options to consider, our mission is to empower you with all the necessary insights and knowledge, enabling you to make a well-informed decision that aligns with your unique health objectives and fitness aspirations.
With the multitude of benefits that protein powder offers your body, it becomes an indispensable macronutrient for peak performance and overall well-being. Fueling your muscles with the right protein source can mean the difference between reaching new fitness heights and hitting a dreaded plateau. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, an aspiring gym-goer, or simply someone seeking a healthier lifestyle, protein powder caters to diverse needs and goals, making it an essential element of your daily nutrition regimen.
In the vast landscape of protein powders, you’ll encounter a diverse array of protein sources, each presenting its distinctive advantages. From the ever-popular whey protein, plant-based protein, and vegan protein options to the collagen-infused varieties that offer skin and joint benefits, the options are virtually limitless. However, fret not, for our team of experts has meticulously combed through the offerings, extensively evaluating their nutritional content, formulation, and effectiveness to curate a refined selection of the very best protein powders going.
Whether you’re passionate about plant-based nutrition, seeking delectable taste experiences, or aiming for optimal weight management, we’ve got you covered. Our curated list features the best of the best, catering to all dietary preferences and fitness aspirations. So, without further ado, let’s pave the way for a stronger, fitter, leaner you.
Why Protein Powder Matters for Your Fitness Goals
Before we delve into the best protein powders, let’s understand why this supplement is essential for your health and fitness journey. Protein is a vital macronutrient responsible for supporting various bodily functions, including muscle growth, tissue repair, and hormone production. Incorporating protein powder into your diet can be a game-changer, especially if you’re aiming to achieve specific fitness milestones.
Types of Protein Powder Available
In the world of protein supplements, there’s a wide array of options to choose from. Some of the popular protein sources include whey, soy, pea, rice, and egg protein. For the purpose of this review, we’ll be drawing from protein sources across the spectrum, but it’s important to note that whey protein is not only the most popular but also the most extensively researched protein source worldwide.
Factors to Consider for Your Ideal Protein Powder
Selecting the best protein powder for your needs involves considering various factors. We’ve taken into account overall nutritional information, formulation, active ingredient specifications, clinical studies, price, and the manufacturer’s point of origin to compile a list of the top ten protein powders in Australia.
The Best Protein Powders in Australia For Your Needs
- Best Vegan & Plant-Based Protein Powder Australia: If you’re on the lookout for a plant-based protein powder, these options have got you covered. Packed with protein derived from natural plant sources, they are perfect for vegans and those with dietary restrictions.
- Best Tasting Protein Powder Australia: Taste matters! If you want your protein shake to be a delightful treat, look no further. These protein powders not only deliver on nutrition but also satisfy your taste buds with their delicious flavours.
- Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss Australia: Shedding a few kilos? These protein powders are tailored to support your weight loss journey. With their nutritional composition, they can aid in fat loss and help you achieve your desired body weight.
- Best Collagen Protein Powder Australia: Boost your body’s collagen production with these top-notch collagen protein powders. Known for their skin and joint benefits, they offer a convenient way to support your overall well-being.
Each of these protein powders offers unique advantages, and our experts have carefully evaluated their formulations, nutritional value, and effectiveness. Whether you’re a vegan, a flavour enthusiast, or someone on a weight loss journey, there’s a perfect protein powder for you in this comprehensive list.
How and When to Consume Protein Powder
To get the most out of your protein powder, it’s essential to know when and how to use it. After a workout, your muscles are primed to absorb nutrients, making it an ideal time to consume your protein shake. Aim to have your shake within 30 minutes post-workout to support muscle recovery and growth.
However, protein powder is versatile and can be enjoyed at other times as well. You can mix it with water, milk, or coconut water, blend it into a fruit smoothie, or even incorporate it into your baking recipes. Whether you’re an avid gym-goer or just health-conscious, protein powder can be an excellent addition to your daily nutrition.
The Benefits of Protein Powder
Apart from muscle-building and recovery, protein powder offers various other benefits. It helps manage weight by promoting a feeling of fullness, making it an excellent option for healthy snacking between meals. Moreover, protein is essential for maintaining bone, muscle, and skin health, and it plays a crucial role in hormone and enzyme production.
Why You Should Trust Us
- Expertise in Health and Fitness: Our team consists of seasoned experts who are deeply passionate about health and fitness, and have been writing on the topic for more than a decade.
- Rigorous Research and Analysis: We meticulously test and evaluate each protein powder ourselves, considering nutritional value, formulation, and real-world effectiveness.
- Evidence-Based Reviews: Our recommendations are driven by evidence, ensuring accurate and reliable information for our readers.
- Transparency and Objectivity: We prioritize your best interests, delivering unbiased recommendations to empower you in your decision-making.
- Reader-Centric Focus: Our content is tailored to meet your needs, providing valuable insights to guide your fitness journey.
Our Definitive List Of The Top 10 Protein Powders In Australia
Lean Protein,1kg
Best Vegan / Plant Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: Tropeaka envisions a world where everyone can experience the gift of feeling their best from the inside-out. By embracing the power of superfoods, Tropeaka believes in transforming individuals into their optimal selves, leading to a life of vibrant energy and vitality. Beyond its commitment to nutrition, Tropeaka has established the Tropeaka Foundation, driven by a profound purpose to support initiatives that bring positive humanitarian and environmental change to the world.
WHAT’S INSIDE: Each 25g serving of Tropeaka’s Lean Protein contains 17.4g of protein, delivers a natural sweetness free from refined sugar, and boasts a delightful natural vanilla bean flavour that keeps you fuller for longer. Enhanced with digestive enzymes for efficient protein digestion and infused with a scientifically formulated herb and spice blend, this non-bloating formula supports an active lifestyle. Low in carbohydrates, sugar, and saturated fat, this premium protein blend, available in 500g packs with 20 servings and 1kg packs with 40 servings.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: Finding plant-based and vegan protein powders that pack such a massive protein punch while maintaining the taste of their dairy-based counterparts is no mean feat. This one, however, is right on the money.
BSc HydroxyBurn Lean5 Low Carb Protein 900g
Best Protein Powder For Weight Loss
ABOUT THE BRAND: The essence of BSc (BODYSCIENCE) resides in Burleigh Heads, QLD, Australia. Founded on the Gold Coast in 1999, BSc aspires to shape the future of sports nutrition, embracing innovation and sustainability while also cherishing its history. The brand seeks to foster a healthier lifestyle for fitness enthusiasts and athletes who are equally passionate about their performance on and off the field or in the gym.
WHAT’S INSIDE: This protein powder packs a punch with 23g of protein, 2.5g of carbs, 1.4g of fat, and 5.2g of fiber per 35g serving. Additionally, it contains 17 vitamins and minerals, 10.3g of essential amino acids, and 5x digestive enzymes for improved digestion. With a delightful milkshake taste, this product offers a convenient and delicious way to fuel your body with high-quality protein, making it a perfect choice for athletes and those with active lifestyles.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: It’s low-carb, low-calorie, and incredibly high in protein. On top of all this, it tastes bloody good too, meaning its easier to stick to your calorie goals as you’ll still get a hit of sweetness but sleep easy in the knowledge that it’s helping you shred.
Protein + Collegen, 510g
Best Collagen Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: As we’ve already said above, Tropeaka envisions a world where everyone can experience the gift of feeling their best from the inside-out. By embracing the power of superfoods, Tropeaka believes in transforming individuals into their optimal selves, leading to a life of vibrant energy and vitality. Beyond its commitment to nutrition, Tropeaka has established the Tropeaka Foundation, driven by a profound purpose to support initiatives that bring positive humanitarian and environmental change to the world.
WHAT’S INSIDE: The world’s “best Beauty Protein”, designed to tone and build lean muscle while supporting glowing skin. This 2-in-1 complete body and beauty formula comes with a smooth, delicious taste, making it an ideal daily essential. Each serving of this incredible protein powder contains 19.6g of organic BIO-PLANT™ protein, which offers 3x more absorption than other pea proteins. This advanced technology ensures that your body can efficiently absorb the protein, enabling effective toning and lean muscle building. Additionally, each serving includes 3.3g of collagen and is gluten-free, making it a perfect choice for your overall well-being.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: All the health benefits of a standard-issue protein but with all the added benefits that collagen brings. On top of this, the brand delivers it at a very decent pricepoint and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Whey Protein Concentrate, 1kg
Best Value Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: Bulk Nutrients was founded in 2004 with a clear vision: to develop the most affordable and pure supplements in Australia. The company’s inception was driven by the passion and determination of its future director, Ben Crowley, who had a dream to make high-quality supplements accessible to everyone. Today, Bulk Nutrients stands as one of Australia’s most beloved supplement brands, with a strong commitment to supporting the health and fitness journeys of individuals across Australia and New Zealand.
WHAT’S INSIDE: An ideal supplement for supporting muscle growth and repair, available in a wide range of flavours. This Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) undergoes low-temperature ultra-filtration, ensuring that it remains completely undenatured. The company takes pride in providing one of the purest Whey Protein Concentrates available in the Australian market, boasting a higher level of protein and lower levels of fats and carbohydrates compared to most others. Each serving offers over 22g of protein, making it an incredible value for money.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: The amount of protein you get per serving is pretty much unbeatable at this pricepoint. If you’re getting shredded on a budget, this is the one to go for.
Clean Gainer, 4.7kg
Best Protein Powder For Muscle Growth
ABOUT THE BRAND: Rule 1 stands out from the myriad of companies offering sports nutrition supplements with its impressive forty years of manufacturing expertise. Purposefully designed from the ground up, Rule 1’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility covers an expansive 250,000 square feet and boasts the latest advancements in development, measuring, mixing, dispensing, decorating, and packaging capabilities. This substantial investment not only guarantees high-quality output but also enhances their speed to market and enables them to offer a diverse range of products, flavours, and sizes to their customers.
WHAT’S INSIDE: R1 offers a substantial source of quality calories, providing 560 calories per serving. It combines a blend of full-spectrum proteins, multi-source carbs, and energy-dense lipids, making it an efficient choice for acquiring significant gains. Each serving features a balanced 3:1 carb-to-protein ratio, delivering 97g+ of swiftly-fueling carbs and 30g of complete protein derived from whey, milk, and casein. This potent combination supports muscle mass and size in a developing physique.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: It’s hard consuming quality calories when you’re trying to bulk up, but R1 makes it so much easier. Packing a lot of protein, a lot more carbs, and knowing that they all come from the good stuff, this isn’t one to miss if getting big is the mission.
Organic Whey Natural Protein Powder, 1Kg
Best Natural Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: INCA Organics, a Melbourne-based brand, prides itself on offering simple, pure, and organic products with a guarantee of transparency. Committed to excellence, INCA Organics meticulously sources and manufactures the highest quality, fairly traded, organic ingredients from around the globe. Their dedication stems from the frustration of encountering products with impressive-sounding ingredient lists that fail to live up to expectations due to artificial contents, unclear ingredient lists, and questionable supply chains.
WHAT’S INSIDE: Presenting a complete and superior protein powder that boasts excellent digestibility and rapid absorption by the body. This nutrient-rich product is abundant in Essential and Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), offering comprehensive support for optimal health and well-being. This protein powder holds the prestigious Certified Organic seal from the ACO (Australian Certified Organic). Each serving provides an impressive 32g of protein and is gluten-free.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: If keeping things natural is important to you, then protein powder can be an absolute minefield. INCA provides those who want their protein from organic sources an opportunity to pile in the protein without sacrificing their morals.
Clean Lean Protein
Best Pea Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: Since its inception in 2012, this protein powder brand has been deeply rooted in the pursuit of good nutrition. The brand’s founder, Trevor Bolland, was driven by a personal journey when his daughter, Monique, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 22. Instead of accepting a bleak prognosis, they sought guidance from health experts worldwide, transforming the diagnosis into a powerful motivation to assist others. From this heartfelt beginning, the brand has evolved into a comprehensive line of premium plant-based supplements, cherished by countless families across the globe.
WHAT’S INSIDE: For each serving of 25g (equivalent to 2 scoops) mixed in 300-350ml of liquid, this protein powder provides 438kJ (105Cal) of energy. With an impressive 20g of protein per serve, it makes for a valuable protein source. Notably, it’s also gluten-free and offers 2.1g of fat per serve, with only 0.5g of saturated fat. As for carbohydrates, it presents a modest 1.3g per serve, with merely 0.3g of sugars.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: As well as the incredibly touching backstory, this is an incredibly “clean” protein powder that offers so many benefits beyond its muscle-building and recovery capabilities.
Impact Whey Protein Isolate, 1kg
Best Cheap Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: Myprotein is renowned for its extensive selection of top-quality products, encompassing protein powder, vitamins and minerals, high-protein foods, snack alternatives, and performance clothing. Established in 2004, Myprotein has risen to become Europe’s leading sports nutrition provider. Operating from its Manchester headquarters, the brand’s reach extends to over 70 countries, all thanks to its committed team of staff, athletes, and active influencers. Their collective mission is to inspire individuals of all ages and genders to believe in their fitness potential and empower them to realize their goals.
WHAT’S INSIDE: This protein powder product boasts a generous 23g of protein per serving. Sourced from the very cows that produce your milk and cheese, the protein is meticulously filtered and spray-dried, resulting in a product with all-natural nutritionals. With an extensive variety of over 20 flavours to choose from, you can savour the delicious taste of Chocolate Smooth, Strawberry, Vanilla, and many other delightful options. This versatile and high-quality blend is designed to cater to diverse taste preferences.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: MyProtein has become one of the biggest players in the protein powder game for good reason: they sell great protein powder at a great price point through a well-designed and easy-to-use website. Need I say more?
Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, 907g
Best Tasting Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: Optimum Nutrition, part of the Glanbia group, has been a leader in sports nutrition for 35 years. They own state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring high-quality products. Their innovations include best-selling whey protein and essential amino energy. They supply protein powder to prestigious sports organizations like AFL and Chiefs Rugby.
WHAT’S INSIDE: With WPI as the primary ingredient and premium ultra-filtered whey protein concentrate (WPC), it delivers an impressive 24 grams of protein per serving, perfect for supporting muscle building after training. Notably, ON pays great attention to mixability, ensuring this high-quality powder is easily mixable using a shaker cup, glass, or spoon. With 5.5g of BCAAs and 4g of glutamine & glutamic acid per serve, this protein powder caters to diverse nutritional needs.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: It’s bloody delicious, that’s all there is to it. While the nutritional specs are up there with some of the best, it’s the flavour that really makes this one stand out.
Organic Hemp Gold® Protein, 900g
Best Hemp Protein Powder
ABOUT THE BRAND: Having originated in 1999, Hemp Foods Australia has been driven by a profound mission to create a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet. Notably, their hemp foods offer not only exceptional nutritional benefits but also contribute to sustainability efforts, making them a choice aligned with conscious and responsible consumption.
WHAT’S INSIDE: The protein powder product in question presents an impressive 20g of protein per serving. Notably, it holds the esteemed ACO Certified Organic status, ensuring its adherence to organic standards. Additionally, this protein powder is dairy-free, catering to vegan consumers. Its easy digestibility further enhances its appeal. With a remarkable 60% protein content, it stands as a potent protein source. It also offers a complete amino acid profile, making it a comprehensive option for meeting diverse nutritional needs.
WHY IT’S THE BEST: Hemp’s all the rage, and you won’t find a better option for a hemp-based product that packs such a strong protein punch. On top of that, ts gut-friendly attributes and grain-free composition contribute to its overall appeal.