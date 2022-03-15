Best Streaming Services Australia: Everything You Need To Know

Long gone are the days where you’d settle for whatever was on free-to-air TV or you’d take a trip down to Blockbuster to rent a few DVDs for the week; streaming is all the rage.

There are a plethora of streaming services now available in Australia that all have different content and features (and prices!), so to help you navigate the multiple platforms and help you decide which ones you should subscribe to, we’ve rounded up Australia’s best streaming services and all the relevant information you need to know.

Netflix (Australia)

Prices start at $10.99/month

While Netflix wasn’t the first streaming service to launch in Australia, it certainly was the platform that made streaming extremely popular Down Under. Netflix offers a wide range of television shows, movies, Netflix originals, documentaries, comedy specials, reality shows, and more, and can be accessed from televisions, smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, Chrome Casts and Apple TVs.

Stan

Prices start at $10/month and comes with a free thirty-day trial

Stan offers pretty much everything – television shows, movies, original content, documentaries, reality shows and more; plus there’s a Stan Sports add-on feature for sports fans. Stan can be easily accessed from televisions, smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, Chrome Casts and Apple TVs.

Binge

Prices start at $10/month and comes with a free two-week trial\

Binge, Foxtel’s streaming app, has a partnership with HBO so the streaming platform offers most – if not all – HBO content. Binge also offers many other televisions shows, movies, documentaries, etc. You can access Binge from televisions, smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, Chrome Casts and Apple TVs.

Disney+ (Australia)

Prices start at $9.99/month

Disney+ is, obviously, the giant conglomerate, Disney’s streaming platform but that doesn’t mean that the platform only offers Disney princess and kids movies. Since Disney acquired Marvel, Pixar, Fox and Lucasfilm, Disney+ is pretty much the only streaming service in Australia that offers the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows, the Star Wars films and its various spinoffs such as the series, The Mandalorian, and The Simpsons. Disney+ can be accessed from most devices.

Amazon Prime Video (Australia)

Prices start at $4.50/month, includes access to free delivery on all Amazon orders, free games, Amazon Music and Amazon Reading and comes with a free thirty-day trial

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of awesome television shows and movies on offer as well as original content, like its Emmy-nominated series The Boys. Amazon Prime Video is the cheapest of the major streaming platforms available in Australia and comes with a bunch of extra features (listed above) as well as access to an amc+ add-on channel; plus, it’s easily accessible from televisions, smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, Chrome Casts and Apple TVs.

Paramount+ (Australia)

Prices start at $8.99/month and comes with a free seven-day trial

Paramount+ is one of the newer streaming platforms in Australia and offers all Paramount, Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, CBS content as well as ‘Paramount+ Originals’ and ‘Parmount+ Exclusives’; which will mean the upcoming series based on the game of the same name, Halo will only be available on Paramount+. You can access Paramount+ from almost any device.

Apple TV+ (Australia)

Prices start at $7.99/month and comes with a free seven-day trial

Apple TV+ only offers access to Apple Originals like the series, Ted Lasso, Defending Jacob and Morning Wars, and the films, Greyhound and On The Rocks. It does however also provide access to an amc+ add-on channel. Apple TV+ is only accessible on Apple products – iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs – so if you’re an Android user, you can’t use Apple TV+.

Foxtel Now

Prices start at $25/month and comes with a free ten-day trial

As they’re owned by the same company, most of the content available on Binge is also available on Foxtel Now. This streaming service is more expensive though because you also get access to live TV and you can stream sports. Foxtel Now is available on most devices thanks to the Foxtel Go app.

Hayu (Australia)

Prices start at $6.99/month and comes with a free seven-day trial

If all you care about in terms of entertainment is ‘reality’ then Hayu is the streaming service for you. The platform has a huge amount of reality tv shows – including Below Deck and Keeping Up With The Kardashians – and airs most of them the same day as the US. You can also gain access to an impressive collection of true crime shows and can access Hayu from virtually any device.

Kayo

Prices start at $25/month and comes with a free two-week trial

Kayo will give you access to over 50 sports live and on-demand; this includes AFL, Rugby League, Cricket, Motorsport, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Boxing, Cycling, Golf, and more. If you’re a sports nut, Kayo is a must-have; you’ll never miss a match again. You can virtually access Kayo from any device too.

Shudder

Prices start at $5.83/month and comes with a free seven-day trial

Shudder is the perfect streaming service for horror fans as the platform only offers content that’s classified under the horror, thriller and supernatural genres. It offers a wide selection of Hollywood’s best scary films and series as well as original Shudder content. You can access Shudder on Chrome Casts, Apple TVs and smartphones.

BritBox

Prices start at $7.50/month and comes with a free seven-day trial

Obsessed with the BBC and British television shows? All you need is BritBox which offers pretty much every British show ever made. Think Doctor Who, Mr Bean, Sherlock, Luther, Black Adder, The Office, 8 out of 10 Cats, The Bill… It’s all on BritBox which you can access from most devices.

