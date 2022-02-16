The Boys, which has received critical acclaim for its writing, storyline and acting, follows a group of vigilantes as they try to prove to the world that superheroes are actually corrupt and do horrible things when they’re not in the public eye.

With Season 3 of The Boys releasing in June of this year, this is where you can watch the first two seasons (and the third when it drops) in Australia.

Where To Watch The Boys In Australia

Amazon Prime Video – Prices start at $4.50/month, includes access to free delivery on all Amazon orders, free games, Amazon Music and Amazon Reading and comes with a free thirty day trial

Synopsis

The Boys, based on the comic book of the same name, follows a group of superheroes named The Seven and a group of vigilantes, named The Boys. The Seven, despite being promoted to the world as virtuous life-saving heroes, are extremely corrupt and malignant; which is why The Boys are trying to bring them down and expose the world to who these ‘heroes’ really are.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Karl Urban, known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings films and Thor: Ragnarok, stars as Billy Butcher, the leader of The Boys. Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford & Simon Pegg also star in The Boys.

Eric Kripke, who has previously written several episodes of Supernatural, created the series and Seth Rogen (yes, the actor from Knocked Up and Pineapple Express) executively produces The Boys.

Reviews

Currently, The Boys has an 8.7 IMDb score and a critic rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read Next