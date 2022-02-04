Where To Watch Billions Season 6 In Australia

Spoiler alert: the following article contains spoilers for Billions.

If you’re obsessed with Billions, which follows United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades as he tries to bring down crooked hedge fund manager, Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod, here’s where you can stream the series – including the latest season – in Australia.

Where To Watch Billions In Australia

Stan – Prices start at $10/month and comes with a thirty day free trial

Recap Of Billions Season 5

One of the show’s lead actors, Damian Lewis, is not returning for Billions Season 6. Lewis played Axe for the first five seasons of Billions and has appeared in every episode to date. The cat and mouse game between Axe, played by Lewis, and Chuck, played by Paul Giamatti, is arguably one of the most interesting aspects of the show but that, at long last, came to an end in the explosive Season 5 finale.

Paul Giamatti as United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades & Damian Lewis as Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod. Image Credit: Showtime

As a quick recap, Chuck finally had the chance to arrest Axe, who in order to avoid going to jail for 15-25 years was going to have to take a plea deal. ​​But in a shocking twist, Mike Prince, played by Corey Stroll, pulled a double-cross. For the whole season, Prince was aligned with Chuck and helped him in his efforts to bust Axe. But, in the final moments of the Season 5 finale, it was revealed that Prince gave Axe two billion dollars to flee the country; but in return, he would own Axe Bank & Axe Capital. Begrudgingly admitting defeat, Axe accepted and took off to Switzerland to avoid Chuck’s arrest.

The season ended with Chuck realising that he’d be outplayed; however, not by Axe this time…. By Prince, who boasts of his win and smugly tells Chuck that now he got rid of Axe, he is the metaphorical king of the castle. To which Chuck responds, “​​not for long, pal. Not for f**king long.”

Corey Stroll as Mike Prince. Image Credit: Showtime

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Billions‘ Season 6 cast includes Paul Giamatti, Corey Stroll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin & Daniel Breaker.

The show was created by Brian Koppelman – who co-wrote Ocean’s Thirteen, David Levien & Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Reviews

Currently Billions has an 8.4 IMDb score and a critic rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read Next