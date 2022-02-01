Best Movies On Amazon Prime Australia: 16 Must-Watch Films On Amazon Prime Video AU In February 2022

Whether you’re wanting a movie to watch by your lonesome or you’re planning your next movie night with either your partner or mates, the key is to pick an excellent film… Which is easier said than done.

With an abundance of films and streaming platforms available nowadays, it’s incredibly tough to actually sift through which movies are worth your precious time. Be honest; how many times have you spent half an hour (or more) looking for a movie to watch and then you end up putting on the same old reliable film you’ve seen twenty times? We bet a lot.

Don’t worry, we’ve here to save you from this endless cycle. If you’ve got a subscription with Amazon Prime Video Australia, these are the best movies to stream on the platform.

About Time

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

7.8 IMDb score, stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy & Margot Robbie, Comedy, Drama & Fantasy, released in 2013

This delightful film follows Tim, whose dad informs him on his 21st birthday that every male in their family can time travel. Of course, Tim uses his newfound power to get a girlfriend. Fresh and original, this romantic comedy has a heartfelt message that’ll stay with you long after the credits roll.

About Time is a fantastic and charming film that anyone, no matter their film tastes, would highly enjoy.

Baby Driver

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

7.6 IMDb score, stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, John Hamm & Jamie Foxx, Action, Crime & Drama, released in 2017

Baby Driver is about a young hearing-impaired man who is indebted to a crime boss and is forced to take part in an ill-fated heist as the getaway driver. Thrilling with a face-paced story and a phenomenal soundtrack, Baby Driver is hugely entertaining.

If you’re a fan of cars, music, or heist-films, you’ll definitely love Baby Driver.

Back To The Future

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

8.5 IMDb score, stars Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd, Adventure, Comedy & Sci-Fi, released in 1985

It’s the film that loosely inspired Rick & Morty and spawned a popular trilogy, Back To The Future. Teenager Marty McFly finds himself travelling back in time to the 1950s thanks to his friend’s, Doc Brown, experiment going wrong. Marty encounters his parents as teens and has to make sure they fall in love otherwise he’ll cease to exist.

Lighthearted and clever, you’ll get a few good laughs while watching this charming 80’s comedy.

The Big Short

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.8 IMDb score, stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling & Brad Pitt, Comedy, Drama & Biography, released in 2015

The Big Short is based on the book of the same name which tells the very true story of the small group of investors who, predicted that the housing market would crash, and, therefore, bet big and made a ton of cash when the economy did eventually crash. If you remember the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, this film manages to explain it in an enjoyable and insightful way.

With a stellar cast that includes Bale, Carell, Gosling and Pitt, if you’re after a smart comedy that’ll make you think, The Big Short is a great choice.

Captain Phillips

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

7.8 IMDb score, stars Tom Hanks & Barkhad Abdi, Action, Biography & Crime, released in 2013

Based on the very true story of Captain Richard Phillips and how he handled Somali pirates hijacking his cargo ship. A tense thriller complete with exceptional performances, especially from Hanks & Abdi who both earned Golden Globe acting nominations for Captain Phillips.

If you’re after an intense yet enjoyable film, you have to watch Captain Phillips.

Fight Club

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

8.8 IMDb score, stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter & Meat Loaf, Drama, released in 1999

When an insomniac, played by Norton, meets the enigmatic Tyler Durden, played by Pitt, the two form an underground fight club that escalates into a dangerous plan. Considered a cult classic with one of the most surprising endings of all time, Fight Club is a film that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime.

Bold and gritty, if you liked the films Shutter Island or Being John Malkovich, you’ll love Fight Club.

Gone Girl

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

8.1 IMDb score, stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike & Neil Patrick Harris, Drama, Mystery & Thriller, released in 2014

When his wife Amy goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, writer Nick Dunne becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance. As he becomes thrust into the spotlight of a media storm, you’ll begin to wonder whether or not Nick did murder his wife.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Gone Girl is the perfect film to watch if you’re in the mood for a good thriller.

John Wick

Image Credit: Lionsgate

7.4 IMDb score, stars Keanu Reeves, Action, Crime & Thriller, released in 2014

A legendary assassin, named John Wick, comes out of retirement when his dog — a gift from his late wife — is killed by a mobster. John Wick is, of course, filled with action and violence but unlike most films that focus on hitmen and mobsters, it’s not just bloody gore with no substance or plot. The characters in this film are nuanced and three-dimensional; especially John Wick himself, thanks to both excellent writing and Reeve’s flawless performance.

If you want to watch a well-done action flick, make sure you watch John Wick. You can also watch the second and third John Wick films on Amazon Prime Video Australia too.

Nobody

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

7.4 IMDb score, stars Bob Odenkirk & Christopher Lloyd, Crime, Action & Drama, released in 2021

A timid and bored family man who is considered by everyone – including his family – as a ‘nobody’ is triggered into going back to his former assassin roots when his family home is robbed. Very similar to John Wick; it’s even written by Derek Kolstad who wrote John Wick, but Odenkirk’s performance makes the story feel original.

If you enjoyed Odenkirk in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, you’ll love him in this entertaining action flick.

No Country For Old Men

Image Credit: Miramax Films

8.1 IMDb score, stars Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem & Josh Brolin, directed by Ethan & Joel Coen, Crime, Drama & Thriller, released in 2007

In No Country For Old Men, a man named Moss, played by Brolin, stumbles upon the crime scene of a drug deal gone wrong and can’t resist taking $2 million dollars cash that was left at the scene. A hitman, played by Bardem, tasked with finding the money then pursues Moss while a local sheriff, played by Jones, investigates the whole affair.

A dark yet captivating film about coincidence and fate, No Country For Old Men is considered one of the best films of the 21st century.

Palm Springs

Image Credit: Hulu/Neon

7.4 IMDb score, stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti & J.K. Simmons, Comedy, Fantasy & Mystery, released in 2020

Whilst at her sister’s wedding, Sarah, played by Milioti, meets Nyles, played by Samberg, and the two get stuck living the same day over and over again in an eternal time loop. Hilarious and extremely well-written, Palm Springs is a philosophical comedy that’s well worth a watch.

If you’re a fan of Samberg and his comedy trio, The Lonely Island, you’ll highly enjoy Palm Springs.

School Of Rock

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

7.1 IMDb score, stars Jack Black, Comedy & Music, released in 2003

When Dewey, played by Black, is kicked out of his rock band and is forced to get a job by his roommate, he poses as said roommate to get a job at an elite private school as a substitute teacher. When Dewey discovers most of his young students are accomplished musicians, he teaches them rock in the hopes that they will win a local rock band comp.

School Of Rock is still absolutely hilarious almost twenty years after its release and while we’re guessing you’ve seen it before, the film’s so rewatchable we’re telling you to watch it again.

The Social Network

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.7 IMDb score, stars Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield & Justin Timberlake, Biography & Drama, released in 2010

Based on how Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook and the two lawsuits that ensued, The Social Network is considered one of the best films of the 21st century. Eisenberg and Garfield provide exceptional performances and the direction, screenplay, editing, cinematography, and score are superb.

The Social Network is compelling and you should definitely watch it at least once before you die.

Step Brothers

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

6.9 IMDb score, stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly & Adam Scott, directed by Adam McKay, Comedy, released in 2008

Filled with many laugh-out-loud moments, Step Brothers follows two 40-year-olds who still live at home and have absolutely no life goals. The two middle-aged men become step-brothers after their parents marry, and are essentially forced to become roommates. Despite a ridiculous premise, Step Brothers is hilarious with dialogue that’s highly quotable.

If you’re in the mood to laugh, look no further than Step Brothers.

Super Size Me

Image Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films/Roadside Attractions

7.2 IMDb score, Documentary, released in 2004

Super Size Me is a documentary that follows the film’s director Morgan Spurlock as he eats nothing but McDonald’s for an entire month. Plus, he must eat every item on the menu at least once over the course of the month and anytime a McDonald’s employee asks if he wants his meal ‘super sized’, he must say yes.

An eye-opening and highly interesting look at the fast-food industry and the US’s attitude to obesity, Super Size Me is a film you’ll enjoy even if you’re not usually a fan of documentaries.

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

8.2 IMDb score, stars Leonardo Dicaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie & Matthew McConaughey, directed by Martin Scorsese, Crime, Comedy & Biography, released in 2013

The Wolf Of Wall Street is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort. Set in the late 80s and early 90s, the film centres around Belfort, played by DiCaprio, starting his own brokerage firm and then defrauding wealthy investors out of millions of dollars. Entertaining, raunchy, and exquisitely stylistic, there’s a reason your mates constantly bring up how good The Wolf Of Wall Street is.

If you haven’t seen this film, do so immediately; otherwise, The Wolf Of Wall Street is always a good choice if you’re in the mood for a re-watch.

Read Next