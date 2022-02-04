Best Movies On Disney Plus: 19 Must-Watch Films On Disney+ Australia In February 2022

Sure, when you think ‘Disney’, you probably mentally picture princesses and kids movies, but the entertainment conglomerate has pretty much taken over the world. Or at least, the media and entertainment industry, as the company now owns Pixar, Marvel, Fox & Lucasfilm.

Therefore, Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+ has a huge range of movies available to stream; so many that’s it’s almost daunting to know where to begin when searching for a decent film to watch.

So, if you’re in the mood for an excellent movie and have access to Disney+, you’re in luck. No matter if you want a comedy, thriller, action, horror, or sci-fi, we’ve got you covered! These are the best movies on Disney+ Australia.

Alien

8.4 IMDb score, stars Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt & John Hurt, directed by Ridley Scott, Horror & Sci-Fi, released in 1979

Set in the future, Alien follows the crew of the spaceship Nostromo as they discover a deadly alien is aboard their ship. The film spawned an incredibly successful franchise and is a compelling film that perfectly balances horror, sci-fi and mystery elements.

If you’re after a classic but good scare, make sure you check out Alien.

Avatar

7.8 IMDb score, stars Sam Worthington & Zoe Saldana, written & directed by James Cameron, Action, Adventure & Fantasy, released in 2009

Set in the distant future, paraplegic Marine Jake Sully is chosen for a mission on the moon Pandora, where the native Na’vi people live. To infiltrate the Na’vi tribe, Sully’s mind is linked to an ‘avatar’ that looks and moves just like the blue bodies the Na’vi people have, but trouble arises when Sully falls in love with Na’vi woman, Neytiri.

Avatar doesn’t have the most original plot, but it is still engaging, moving and well-acted, especially by Saldana. It’s the stunning visuals and graphics that make this movie a must-watch.

Deadpool

8.0 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Action, Adventure & Comedy, released in 2016

When Wade Wilson, a smart-ass mercenary is diagnosed with terminal cancer he agrees to undergo a mystery miracle treatment that turns out to completely and horrifically mutate him; although, he does end up with superpowers. Based on the Marvel comics, Deadpool is more violent, gorier, and funnier than any MCU film.

If you’re a fan of Reynolds or comic books, Deadpool is a film you’ve simply got to see.

Die Hard

8.2 IMDb score, stars Bruce Willis & Alan Rickman, Action & Thriller, released in 1988

Considered one of the best action films of all time (and Jake Peralta’s favourite film for those Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans) Die Hard follows NYPD officer John McClane as he tries to save hostages from a group of terrorists who hijack a Christmas party.

With an excellent script, fantastic action scenes and excellent performances from Willis and Rickman, you won’t regret watching Die Hard.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

6.7 IMDb score, stars Vince Vaughn & Ben Stiller, Comedy & Sport, released in 2004

Unless Peter LaFleur can come up with $50,000 in a few short weeks, his gym will be overtaken by the sadistic (yet hilarious thanks to Stiller’s phenomenal acting) White Goodman. Desperate, Peter and his loyal but oddball gym members enter a dodgeball tournament in the hopes that they win the massive cash prize.

This movie is goofy and a classic Frat Pack film. If you want a movie that’ll just make you laugh, turn on Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Fight Club

​​8.8 IMDb score, stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter & Meat Loaf, Drama, released in 1999

When an insomniac, played by Norton, meets the enigmatic Tyler Durden, played by Pitt, the two form an underground fight club that escalates into a dangerous plan. Considered a cult classic with one of the most surprising endings of all time, Fight Club is a film that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime.

Bold and gritty, if you liked the films Shutter Island or Being John Malkovich, you’ll love Fight Club.

Ford v Ferrari

8.1 IMDb score, stars Christian Bale & Matt Damon, Action, Biography & Drama, released in 2019

Based on a true story, Ford v Ferrari follows American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles as they build a revolutionary car for Ford, and then compete against Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. Bale and Damon provide exceptional performances and the plot is super captivating.

Whether or not you’re a fan of car racing, Ford v Ferrari is highly enjoyable; although car lovers will appreciate it slightly more.

Free Guy

7.2 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer & Taika Waititi, Action, Adventure & Comedy, released in 2021

A friendly but bored bank teller named Guy, played by Reynolds, discovers that he’s not actually real; he’s a Non-Playable Character in an extremely popular online video game. The film has an interesting concept and Reynolds is as charming as ever.

If you’re a fan of video games or Reynolds’ signature humour, you’ll love Free Guy.

I, Robot

7.1 IMDb score, stars Will Smith, Action, Mystery & Sci-Fi, released in 2004

Set in 2035 (which scarily isn’t that far away now), I, Robot follows Detective Del Spooner, who deeply distrusts robots, as he investigates an alleged suicide. Spooner soon discovers that a human-like robot may be behind the death and could be plotting against all of humanity.

A great thriller, you’ll enjoy I, Robot, especially if you’re a fan of films that explore the potential consequences of artificial intelligence.

The Incredibles

8.0 IMDb score, stars Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Holly Hunter & Jason Lee, Animation, Action & Adventure, released in 2004

We had to include at least one proper Disney film on this list; it is about Disney’s very own streaming platform after all. Before you scroll past, hear us out: The Incredibles, despite being a kids film, is, well, incredible. With an extremely well-written plot about superheroes (with some mature themes that’d go right over kids’ heads) and genuinely funny and exciting moments, The Incredibles is a film adults will enjoy.

If you’ve got little ones, suggest this film for your next family movie night; you’ll end up loving it more than the kids. And if you don’t have kids, we still highly recommend watching this awesome film.

Iron Man

7.9 IMDb score, stars Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow & Jeff Bridges, directed by Jon Favreau, Action, Adventure & Sci-Fi, released in 2008

It’s the film that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is still one of the best films the MCU has ever released. Iron Man follows genius billionaire Tony Stark as he escapes from a group of terrorists, and then invents a unique armoured suit to fight crime. If you’re a massive MCU fan, this is your sign to watch Iron Man and then all the subsequent films and tv shows in the franchise – all of which you can stream on Disney+.

And if you have no idea what Marvel is you’ll enjoy Iron Man for Downey Jr’s flawless performance and the film’s engrossing plot.

Jojo Rabbit

7.9 IMDb score, stars Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell & Rebel Wilson, written & directed by Taika Waititi, Comedy, Drama & War, released in 2019

Only Taika Waititi could make a film set in Germany during World War II tastefully funny. Jojo Rabbit follows a young German boy, Jojo, who dreams of fighting in the war for Germany and whose imaginary friend is none other than Adolf Hitler. However, Jojo begins to question everything he’s ever been taught when he discovers that his beloved mother has been hiding a Jewish girl in their house.

Daring but not offensive, Jojo Rabbit is hilarious in some parts and surprisingly heart-wrenching in others. This Oscar-winning coming of age dramedy definitely deserves a viewing.

Kingsman: The Secret Service

7.7 IMDb score, stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson & Michael Caine, Action, Comedy & Adventure, released in 2014

When young unrefined Eggsy’s potential is spotted by Harry ‘Galahad’ Hart, a sophisticated member of the Kingsman, Eggsy is allowed to participate in the Kingsman’s elite spy training program. A cool take on the ‘spy’ genre with more comedy, violence, and gore than usual, Kingsman: The Secret Service is well-worth watching.

You’ll love Kingsman: The Secret Service if you’re a fan of both James Bond and Austin Powers.

Office Space

7.7 IMDb score, stars Ron Livingston & Jennifer Aniston, Comedy, released in 1999

When an office worker learns his company – which he hates with a passion – is downsizing, he and his two best workmates team up to get revenge on both the company and their jerk boss. This black comedy satirised workplace offices long before The Office did, so if you’re a fan of that sitcom (either the UK or the US version) you’ll love Office Space.

Witty and sharp dialogue paired with a relatable protagonist makes Office Space an awesome film.

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

7.3 IMDb score, stars Ben Stiller & Kristen Wiig, Adventure, Drama & Comedy, released in 2013

Walter Mitty regularly daydreams to escape from his tedious, monotonous life but is suddenly given the chance to go on a real adventure and make his daydreams a reality. The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty has beautiful cinematography, fantastic acting performances, especially from Stiller, and is wonderfully uplifting.

If you’re a constant daydreamer or enjoyed the films Stranger Than Fiction or About Time, then The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty is a must-watch.

Spy

7.0 IMDb score, stars Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Jude Law & Jason Statham, Comedy & Action, released in 2015

Spy follows Susan Cooper, a CIA analyst who’s spent her entire career bound to a desk, as she volunteers to go undercover on a dangerous mission. McCarthy is at her funniest in the role of Cooper and the violent and thrilling action scenes are incredibly well-done; so much so, you’ll briefly forget you’re watching a comedy… until, of course, the next gag makes you laugh out loud.

If you enjoy comedies and action films, Spy is a perfect balance of both.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

8.6 IMDb score, stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford & Carrie Fisher, written & directed by George Lucas, Action, Adventure & Fantasy, released in 1977

It’s the film that kicked off the massive Star Wars franchise, A New Hope follows Luke Skywalker as he trains to become a Jedi and then teams up with cocky Han Solo to rescue Princess Leia. George Lucas literally changed cinema with this revolutionary film, and with a great plot and fantastic cast, it still holds up 45 years later.

If you’re after a classic film, there’s nothing better than Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope; and if you’re in the mood for a Star Wars marathon, you can also watch Episodes I-IX on Disney+ too.

Taken

7.8 IMDb score, stars Liam Neeson, Action, Crime & Thriller, released in 2008

When a young woman is kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers, her father Bryan Mills – a retired CIA agent – stops at nothing to find her and bring his own brand of justice upon the gang. Taken is definitely an entertaining film thanks to fantastic action scenes and an impressive performance from Neeson.

If you can’t get enough of action films, you’ll love Taken.

500 Days Of Summer

7.6 IMDb score, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Zooey Deschanel, Comedy, Drama & Romance, released in 2009

This offbeat comedy follows Tom, a hopeless romantic, as he meets, dates and then struggles to get over the girl of his dreams, Summer. The non-chronological format is extremely refreshing, the cinematography is beautiful, and the film tells its plot in a truly clever way; especially the ‘expectation vs reality’ scene.

Endearing and charming, 500 Days Of Summer is technically a ‘romantic comedy’ but it’s not sappy and follows none of the cliched tropes all other rom-coms use.

