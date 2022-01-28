Best Movies On Binge: 19 Must-Watch Films On Binge This Month

There’s nothing better than getting some snacks and then settling in to watch a good movie. But with the endless amount of content available these days, it’s becoming more and more common to put a film on, realise it’s not that great, and then spend the entire movie scrolling through Instagram, feeling semi-bored.

That’s where we come in. If you’re looking for a good quality film that’ll keep you entertained right up until the credits begin to roll, then you’re in the right place. We’ve gone through the entire streaming platform, Binge and have listed the absolute best movies that Binge has to offer below.

So, decide whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, action, horror, or some other genre — we’ve got all genres covered — and then get comfortable before you enjoy one of the following must-watch films.

Baby Driver

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

7.6 IMDb score, stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, John Hamm & Jamie Foxx, Action, Crime & Drama, released in 2017

Baby Driver is about a young hearing-impaired man who is indebted to a crime boss and is forced to take part in an ill-fated heist as the getaway driver. Thrilling with a face-paced story and a phenomenal soundtrack, Baby Driver is hugely entertaining.

If you’re a fan of cars, music, or heist-films, you’ll definitely love Baby Driver.

The Big Lebowski

Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures/PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

8.1 IMDb score, stars Jeff Bridges & John Goodman, directed by Joel & Ethan Coen, Comedy & Crime, released in 1998

When stoner Jeff ‘The Dude’ Lebowski’s rug is ruined by debt collectors who have mistaken him for a millionaire of the same name, The Dude sets out with his bowling buddies to find his namesake. Chaos ensues when The Dude becomes tangled in LA’s underworld of crime.

The Big Lebowski is hilarious and well-written, topped off with fantastic performances; hence why it became a cult classic.

Blade Runner 2049

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

8.0 IMDb score, stars Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling, Action & Drama, released in 2017

It’s rare for a sequel to be as good as the first film, but Blade Runner 2049 managed to do so. It’s also excellent as a stand-alone film if you haven’t watched the original Blade Runner. Set 30 years after the first film, Gosling plays a Blade Runner (police officers who track and eliminate fugitive ‘replicants’ — robots that look just like humans) named K who discovers a long-kept secret that leads him to track down missing Blade Runner Rick Deckard.

Ford reprises his role, Deckard, from the first film and whether you’re a fan of the cult classic Blade Runner or just love neo-noir sci-fi movies, you’ll highly enjoy Blade Runner 2049.

Catch Me If You Can

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures

8.1 IMDb score, stars Tom Hanks & Leonardo DiCaprio, directed by Steven Spielberg, Crime & Drama, released in 2002

Suspenseful, clever, and with some light comedy thrown in for good measure, Catch Me If You Can centres around the very true story of Frank Abagnale Jr; a 17-year-old con man who managed to pass millions of dollars through forged checks. The film has a cat and mouse feel to it as FBI agent Carl Hanratty, played by Hanks, tries to track down and arrest Abagnale Jr, played by DiCaprio, who relishes the chase.

If you enjoy well-written films paired with impeccable acting, Catch Me If You Can is a must-watch.

The Dark Knight

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

9.0 IMDb score, stars Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman & Morgan Freeman, directed by Christopher Nolan, Action, Crime & Drama, released in 2008

The second instalment of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight is considered one of the best superhero films of all time. Brilliant as a stand-alone film, as almost everyone knows Batman’s origin story, told in Nolan’s Batman Begins, the plot of The Dark Knight is extremely compelling and the acting, especially Ledger as The Joker, is superb.

Whether you’re a fan or not of superhero films, you have to watch The Dark Knight as it’s a grounded comic book adaptation that’s an outstanding piece of cinema.

A Few Good Men

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

7.7 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon & Kiefer Sutherland, directed Rob Reiner, Drama & Thriller, released 1992

A Few Good Men follows military lawyer, Lt. Daniel Kaffee, played by Cruise, as he defends Marines accused of murder who contest that they were simply following orders. The film is critically acclaimed for its screenplay, direction, themes, and acting, especially Cruise, Nicholson and Moore’s performances.

If you love a good courtroom drama or military focused films, A Few Good Men is a must-watch.

The Godfather

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

9.2 IMDb score, stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan & Diane Keaton, Crime & Drama, released in 1972

Considered one of the best film’s of all time, The Godfather follows the Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone. The don’s youngest son, Michael is reluctant to join the ‘family business’ but soon becomes a ruthless mafia boss; putting strain on his relationship with his wife.

The Godfather redefined mob movies and is truly groundbreaking. The Godfather is a film you have to watch before you die, and if you’ve seen it already… watch it again; you know how good it is.

Jurassic World

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

7.0 IMDb score, stars Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard, Action, Adventure & Sci-Fi, released in 2015

Set 22 years after the events of the classic film Jurassic Park, Jurassic World is set on the same island which is now a successful theme park and luxury resort where genetically engineered dinosaurs are the main attraction. But when the most vicious dinosaur escapes, Owen, a former military man and expert played by Pratt, must use his skills to save the tourists from death.

Hugely nostalgic and with great visual effects, if you’re a fan of the original Jurassic Park films or just like Pratt as an actor, you’ll enjoy Jurrasic World.

Kick-Ass

Image Credit: Lionsgate

7.6 IMDb score, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz & Nicholas Cage, Action, Comedy & Crime, released in 2010

Kick-Ass follows high school student, Dave Lizewski who’s obsessed with comic books, as he decides to become a superhero despite having no superpowers, no combat training, or any real reason to do so. Dave quickly discovers, though, that not only have others already become real-life superheroes but they do it much better than him. This film is hilarious and explores what would happen if those of us who have daydreamed about becoming comic book heroes actually decided to pursue it.

Kick-Ass is a fresh, original take on the almost overdone comic book film genre, that will genuinely put a smile on your face.

Knives Out

Image Credit: Lionsgate

7.9 IMDb score, stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer & Toni Collette, Comedy & Crime, released in 2019

The only way to describe Knives Out is clever. Within the first ten minutes, you’ll think you’ve figured the whole murder mystery out. But then the rug is pulled out from under you and you’ll be so engrossed in this witty comedy trying to figure out the puzzle. Enjoyable, compelling and refreshingly original; plus every member of the stellar ensemble cast is on their A-game acting-wise.

Knives Out is arguably better written than an Agatha Christie novel and is a movie you have to see at least once before you die.

Orphan

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

7.0 IMDb score, stars Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard & Isabelle Fuhrman, Horror & Mystery, released in 2009

A truly chilling film, Orphan follows a married couple who adopt a nine-year-old girl after losing their unborn baby. However, when a series of dark and dangerous events unfold, the couple begins to suspect that the seemingly angelic child they adopted, may be evil. Orphan is gripping, extremely well-directed, and child actor Fuhrman gives an outstanding acting performance.

If you enjoy thrillers with great twists and elements of the horror genre, Orphan is a must-watch.

The Other Guys

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

6.7 IMDb score, stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, directed by Adam McKay, Comedy, Action & Crime, released in 2010

When a minor case suddenly becomes a major one, disgraced NYPD detectives Gamble and Hoitz, played by Ferrell and Wahlberg, who are typically desk-bound, seize the opportunity to solve the case like the all-star Detectives Highsmith and Danson, played by Jackson and Johnson, who Gamble and Hoitz admire.

A hilarious buddy-cop film with a detective plotline that’s actually decent is what makes The Other Guys so good.

Pulp Fiction

Image Credit: Miramax Films

8.9 IMDb score, stars John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis & Tim Roth, directed by Quentin Tarantino, Crime & Drama, released in 1994

Four stories cleverly intertwine in this black comedy co-written and directed by Tarantino. Witty, violent, and graphic, the complex story of Pulp Fiction is executed perfectly, thanks to an excellent screenplay and phenomenal acting from all cast members.

There’s a reason people argue that Pulp Fiction is Tarantino’s best film; which is why if you haven’t seen it, you should watch it immediately.

Seven

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

8.6 IMDb score, stars Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey & Gwyneth Paltrow, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released 1995

Seven follows two detectives, played by Freeman & Pitt, as they try to hunt down a serial killer, whose victims represent the seven deadly sins. The ending of the film is considered as one of the most haunting endings of all time, and the lead up to it is smartly told with sharp dialogue and skilful performances from the cast, especially Freeman, Pitt and Spacey.

Seven is thrilling and a definite must-watch; and even if you’ve seen it, rewatch it as you’ll pick up details you didn’t notice during your first viewing.

Shaun Of The Dead

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

7.9 IMDb score, stars Simon Pegg & Nick Frost, Comedy & Horror, released in 2004

Man-child Shaun, a 30-something electronics salesman, lives with his lazy roommate Ed in the outskirts of London. Their boring lives are interrupted when the zombie apocalypse breaks out and the two men, along with their friends and loved ones take refuge in a pub.

Shaun Of The Dead perfectly combines comedy with horror and is a film you have to watch; particularly if you love witty satires.

Step Brothers

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

6.9 IMDb score, stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly & Adam Scott, directed by Adam McKay, Comedy, released in 2008

Filled with many laugh-out-loud moments, Step Brothers follows two 40-year-olds who still live at home and have absolutely no life goals. The two middle-aged men become step-brothers after their parents marry, and are essentially forced to become roommates. Despite a ridiculous premise, Step Brothers is hilarious with dialogue that’s highly quotable.

If you’re in the mood to laugh, look no further than Step Brothers.

Tenet

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

7.4 IMDb score, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh & Michael Caine, directed by Christopher Nolan, Action, Sci-Fi & Thriller, released in 2020

Washington stars in Tenet as an agent tasked with a secret and dangerous mission: prevent World War III by manipulating the flow of time. Tenet is definitely Nolan’s most complex plotline to date so it does require the viewer’s full attention and brainpower but the film features stunning cinematography and wonderful performances from the entire cast.

If enjoyed Nolan’s previous film Inception, you’ll definitely appreciate Tenet.

Top Gun

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

6.9 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise & Val Kilmer, Action & Drama, released in 1986

A classic film, Top Gun is a great action flick that you can watch again and again. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, played by Cruise, is a hot-head pilot competing against Iceman, a level-headed pilot played by Kilmer, to win the prestigious ‘Top Gun’ award.

Top Gun has a simple plot but fantastic action scenes and unbelievable aerial sequences as well as an awesome 80s soundtrack.

Total Recall

Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

7.5 IMDb score, stars Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sharon Stone, Action, Adventure & Sci-Fi, released in 1990

Set in 2084, Total Recall, based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, follows construction worker, Douglas Quaid, who visits a company that specialises in implanting false memories into people’s brains so that they can experience the thrill of holidaying on planet Mars. However, something goes wrong and Quaid discovers that his entire life is actually a false memory.

If you love sci-fi films like Blade Runner and Minority Report (also adaptations of Philip K. Dick’s work) or are a fan of 80s action films, you have to give Total Recall a watch.

