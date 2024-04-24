‘The Fall Guy’: Ryan Gosling Apologises To Sydneysiders For Outrageous Harbour Bridge Stunt

Hollywood heavyweight Ryan Gosling has apologised to the good people of Sydney, Australia for an out-of-control stunt performed on the Sydney Harbour Bridge last year.

The stunt in question was captured from all angles as locals were making their commutes to work, although the locals were forced to find alternative avenues of transport, as Sydney’s iconic landmark had been closed as Gosling was dragged at break-neck speed through the Harbour Bridge.

Sitting alongside his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling was the first to hold his hands up and send a heartfelt apology to disrupted commuters for filming the outrageous stunt.

Image: Bill Hearne

Speaking on Australia’s morning show Sunrise, Gosling said: “We’re sorry about the bridge. We didn’t mean to hold up traffic. We thought there would be two lanes open because you have to come and go.”

“So sorry to make you go the long way round,” Blunt added. “No, you said one [lanes open] and now you’re expanding it to two. You’re like puffing your stock here.”

At times, Hollywood magic often overlooks the individuals who risk their lives behind the wheel of a canon-rolling car or even surfing off the back of one. The Fall Guy is a celebration of the stunts performed by professional men and women in Hollywood.

With former stuntman turned filmmaker David Leitch (John Wick, Bullet Train, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw) at the helm, audiences can be sure that his latest flick will deliver some of the biggest death-defying stunts we’ve seen in recent cinema.