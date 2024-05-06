TAG Heuer’s Cult-Hit Formula 1 Series Ditches The Plastic For Premium Collector’s Items

In collaboration with Kith, TAG Heuer’s iconic Formula 1 collection has undergone a stunning transformation, merging precision craftsmanship with contemporary design to redefine luxury timepieces for the modern collector.

Guys of a certain age will remember the original Formula 1 watch series by Swiss luxury watchmakers TAG Heuer, which launched in the 1980s.

At the time, these plastic, battery-powered timepieces were something of a trailblazing collection in the storied world of haute horology; they were cheap with bright and vibrant colourways reminiscent of the 10 Formula 1 teams that line up on the grid and fans couldn’t get enough.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Series 1 collection sold in the millions (over three million to be exact) and quickly became the favourites of the many emerging die-hard watch purists, who later attributed their first Formula 1 watches as the ones that kick-started their burgeoning collections.

Of course, TAG Heuer has long maintained a deep connection to the high-octane world of motorsports, launching a series of watches such as the Carrera, specifically designed for the brave pilots of the 20th Century. Some exclusive pieces were only reserved for the race winners, adding to the brand’s inherent appeal.

But it was only in the 1980s when Heuer forged its new path under the guidance of new ownership, the Techniques d’Avant-Garde, that the luxury Swiss watch brand adopted the now signature TAG Heuer moniker and started making premium timepieces fit for contemporary wrists… starting with the Formula 1 Series 1, the first-ever TAG Heuer to bear the name.

Fast forward some 40 years and TAG Heuer’s now signature collection has been reimagined once more.

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, like many children in the 1980s, can attribute his love of watches to the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection.

Image: TAG Heuer

Image: TAG Heuer

Image: TAG Heuer

Image: TAG Heuer

Image: TAG Heuer

Image: TAG Heuer

Image: TAG Heuer

For many, it was their first-ever timepiece and holds a cherished and nostalgic significance in the hearts of collectors even today. Available in just under 5000 pieces, the 2024 release is a respectful nod to the brand’s heritage, whilst establishing itself as a contemporary piece for today’s collectors.

The classic model, well-loved for its signature plastic detailing, has been upgraded with premium materials such as stainless steel and rubber, yet maintains the original collection’s expressive and vibrant colourways for a touch of nostalgic appeal.

“The rebirth of the original TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch is something the collector community has been clamouring after for years.” Julien Tornare, CEO of TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer and Kitch have released ten watches in total. Seven watches are exclusive to Kith and each is inspired by its many host cities throughout the world. Choose from either sports-car red; black-and-yellow; green, yellow, and red nods to the rare iteration from the ‘80s made in partnership with Japanese F1 driver Ukyo Katayama; cream; and matte black.

Kith’s exclusive models also feature two steel bracelets – one with a blue bezel and one in green. This pair is limited to 350 pieces each.

Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer has kept two exclusives, limited to 825 pieces each. Both pieces boast a deep black dial enveloped by either a vibrant blue or green bezel and a matching strap. The indices are treated with luminous Super-LumiNova® for increased visibility, while the unprecedented KITH HEUER logo sits proudly under the 12 in white.

The final piece, arguably a highlight of the esteemed collection, is a collaboration between the two brands. Limited to just 1350 pieces, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith timepiece features an eggshell-coloured dial and a classic black bezel with contrasting red accents, echoing the celebrated aesthetics of the original 1986 model.

Prices start at $2,200, but be quick, TAG Heuer and Kith are only releasing these pieces in the seven selected cities that make up Kith’s global network and of course, online – but that’s where competition is at its fiercest. TAG Heuer’s many enthusiasts and watch collectors alike are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their piece of horological history.