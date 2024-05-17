The Best Sailing Clothing Brands In 2024

Whether you’re a seasoned yachty or just getting started on an aspect of sailing you need the right gear to get the job done and one of the most fundamental aspects of sailing is clothing.

When it comes to sailing clothes there’s no discrimination whether you’re racing in the America’s Cup or simply dawdling around in the harbour. Having the right gear can make all the difference especially when technical innovation comes into play to provide unprecedented levels of wind-blocking and waterproofing.

Are we the sailing types? Hell yes, we’re big fans of Sail GP, America’s Cup, and Sydney to Hobart, so we know what sailing gear you should be seen in. So let’s begin.