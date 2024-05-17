The Best Sailing Clothing Brands In 2024

Whether you’re a seasoned yachty or just getting started on an aspect of sailing you need the right gear to get the job done and one of the most fundamental aspects of sailing is clothing.
When it comes to sailing clothes there’s no discrimination whether you’re racing in the America’s Cup or simply dawdling around in the harbour. Having the right gear can make all the difference especially when technical innovation comes into play to provide unprecedented levels of wind-blocking and waterproofing.
Are we the sailing types? Hell yes, we’re big fans of Sail GP, America’s Cup, and Sydney to Hobart, so we know what sailing gear you should be seen in. So let’s begin.
Helly Hansen
Pros
- Clothing that can handle the harshest conditions
- Timeless designs that never go out of style
- They offer weather-resistant clothing
- They are fully seam-sealed
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
In 1877, Mr. Helly Hansen saw a need for clothing that would protect him from the harsh Norweigan elements whilst he was working on his boat. His wife then started soaking linen in linseed oil to create a waterproof material that would protect Mr Hansen and his workers whenever they were out on their boats. They then started offering this clothing to others and Helly Hansen was born.
To this day, Helly Hansen has continued to engineer sailing clothing that can handle the harshest of conditions, enabling their wearers to work, perform and survive just about anywhere. Not only are Helly Hansen garments weather resistant, but the brand’s Norweigan heritage has heavily influenced their minimalistic and timeless, typically Scandinavian design.
Musto
Pros
- The clothing is built for maximum performance
- It’s very breathable
- The items are waterproof and windproof
- The fit is comfortable and keeps you confident
Cons
- It can be harder to take care of
For over 50 years, Musto has been engineering cutting edge sailing apparel. Their sailing clothing has been used by adventurers, America’s Cup racing teams and couples cruising the world on their family yacht.
The brand was started by Mr Keith Musto, a British Olympic sailor who realised in order to win, he had to be lighter, fitter and stronger than all of his competition. After starting his fitness regime, he soon realised that traditional sailing clothing compromised his ability to sail at his best, so he set out to make clothing that would enable him to perform. As a result, he ended up winning the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in his Musto gear.
To this day, Musto continues to engineer fabrics and materials that will allow wearers to be comfortable in any condition.
ZHIK
Pros
- Increased stretch for unparalleled comfort
- They use outstanding padding to keep you comfortable in all situations
- Original and attractive designs
- The buckles are heavy-duty ones that provide extra comfort
Cons
- They don’t have many colours available for all items
ZHIK was founded just prior to the 2004 Athens Olympics when it was noticed that sailing clothing could do with a spark of innovation. Since then ZHIK has engineered some of the highest performing waterproof clothing for sailors and has combined it with a fresh new look that is very modern, in a world dominated by tradition.
They are the kit of choice for both the Australian and New Zealand sailing teams and also sponsor Sail GP and Volvo Ocean Race teams, all of which need technically proficient gear that will handle any condition.
North Sails
Pros
- They recycle their old products
- Versatile products that can be easily styled and used
- You can choose from multiple colour options
- They use the GORE-TEX Pro technology to keep you dry
Cons
- The equipment can be quite expensive
North Sails was started by American Sailor and Olympic Gold Medalist, Lowell North in 1957. Originally he focused on making the most technically advanced sails that were faster than any competitors. The brand continues to make these ultra-high performance sails and has used their ethos to also create a lifestyle clothing line.
Their sailing clothing combines both function and form which performs in harsh conditions and looks great doing it. They offer a range of technical, high-performance gear as well as a more traditional lifestyle line so no matter your style of sailing, North Sails will have you covered.
Nautica
Pros
- They focus a lot on design
- They mix traditional and modern styles
- The clothing is more affordable
- Many designs feature zipped pockets for more security
Cons
- Their clothing is not that technically advanced
Born in 1983, Nautica is a leading lifestyle brand for men. Influenced by the nautical lifestyle and designs, Nautica has focused more on making everyday clothing for men as opposed to other sailing clothing brands that were born out of a need to defeat the elements.
Whilst Nautica might not offer sailing clothing that is as technically advanced as others, their focus on design has enabled them to lead the industry from a style perspective. They combine both traditional nautical designs with a modern perspective and forward-thinking styles.
Henri Lloyd
Pros
- The brand relies on constant innovation
- Their waterproof clothing is aesthetically pleasing
- They use a non-corrosive zipper
- You get 15% off on your birthday if you join the community
Cons
- You have to spend a lot for free delivery
Henri Lloyd was founded by Henri Strzelecki a Polish war hero and Angus Lloyd in 1964 in Manchester, England. They pioneered the use of waterproof fabrics and materials in clothing. They also made other innovations including the first non-corrosive zipper as well as the use of velcro in waterproof garments.
To this day Henri Lloyd continues to innovate in order to remain on the leading edge of waterproof clothing. They also focus heavily on design and offer some of the most aesthetically refined waterproof sailing clothing available.
Slam
Pros
- They collaborated with current and former Olympic sailors
- Their pieces resemble an Italian effortless relaxed style
- You get 10% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- Great when you’re about to face the harshest weather conditions
- They use recycled materials
Cons
- Some items run large according to buyers
Born in Genoa, Italy, Slam has evolved to be one of the greatest sailing clothing manufacturers, all thanks to their collaborations with past and present Olympic Sailors. Genoa itself is a town on Italy’s Ligurian coast and its history is heavily rooted in fishing, sailing and its port. Naturally, one day a garment maker would come about as a result of the town’s need for clothing that is suitable for life on the coast and at sea.
Today the brand offers a range of lifestyle and recreational sailing clothing which embodies Italian effortless cool. They also offer technical garments for those looking to face the harshest conditions mother nature can throw at them.
Gill Marine
Pros
- You get 10% off your first order when subscribing to their newsletter
- They are backed by 45 years of experience
- They offer excellent breathability and waterproofness
- The relief zip is durable and waterproof
- The ventilation is outstanding
Cons
- Some pieces do not have enough pockets
In 1975 a passionate dinghy sailor, Nick Gill became increasingly frustrated with the lack of dinghy-specific sailing gear. To mitigate the problem, he founded a company and started to produce the gear he wanted. Since then, Gill has continued to evolve and develop to create clothing for all facets of sailing and all conditions sailors encounter.
Gill is the sailing clothing of choice for current America’s Cup champions, team New Zealand. To complement their clothing, Gill also offers footwear and accessories for sailors.
Prada
Pros
- Fashion forward and super cool
- Some garments are made from technical fabrics
Cons
- No discounts
- Expensive
- More for fashion than actual sailing
If you want to go big and be the best dressed on the yacht, then Prada’s America’s Cup range is the way to go. Prada is the official sponsor of Italy’s Lunar Rossa. One of the challengers in this year’s big race. Their gear is very basic in design but goodness it’s cool.
Regardless of who you’re supporting in Barcelona, Prada’s Linea Rossa range is the best. Made in Italy, you can’t go wrong.