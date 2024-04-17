TAG Heuer’s Carrera Panda Is A Fitting Tribute To A Racing Icon

The following article was produced in partnership with TAG Heuer.

Originating from the visionary mind of Jack Heuer in 1963, the TAG Heuer Carrera takes inspiration from the electrifying racing ethos of the Carrera Panamericana, a legendary rally race that spanned Mexico throughout the 20th century.

Now, some 60 years later, the Swiss luxury watch brand TAG Heuer has released the rebirth of one of its most legendary iterations, the Carrera “Glassbox”.

The TAG Heuer Chronograph Carrera “Panda” can trace its fabled lineage to one of founder Jack Heuer’s many designs in the 1960s, the 7753 SN, named after the alluring silver and noir colour palette adorning the dials of the original pieces. The first-generation Heuer Carrera featured a variety of configurations, but it was the second release that added the silvered dial with black subdials (and vice versa), which bore the now prevalent vernacular, ‘panda’ and ‘reverse panda’.

Complete with the piece’s now iconic Glassbox construction intended to deliver maximum legibility for the wearer, the 2024 release is a reimagination of Jack Heuer’s enduring visions, looking back to one of the brand’s most treasured collections with a wink and a wry smile.

The Heuer Carrera Chronograph “Panda” is presented in an updated 39mm finely brushed stainless steel case and a bezel-free construction. On the dial, the noir subdials indicating the minute and hour chronograph counters sit neatly at the 3 and the 9; the silver permanent second indicator with contrasting black lacquered hand completes the façade at 6 o’clock.

The Rhodium-plated indices are polished and then applied with white Super-LumiNova® for heightened legibility. These are then finished with a red lacquered tip for accuracy and precision at a fleeting glance. It’s a subtle addition, but certainly useful for a watch that shares its heritage with the fast-paced environment of the race track. But for those who seek adventure away from the cockpit, the Carrera Chronograph “Panda” boasts a water resistance of up to 100 metres.

On the caseback, TAG Heuer reveals the ultra-modern in-house chronograph calibre TH20-00, the next evolution in the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s Heuer 02 movement first seen in 2017. It’s a formidable mechanism, featuring bi-directional winding, a new shield-shaped rotor, and an impressive 80-hour power reserve, and can be seen through the sheer sapphire crystal back.

TAG has also introduced a stainless steel bracelet with a contrasting flange as standard to the new Carrera Chronograph “Panda”. Available in brushed, polished steel, the bracelet is a welcome addition to the collection and continues Jack Heuer’s vision of absolute legibility with a fully connected watch face.

Priced at $9,650 AUD, the new TAG Heuer “Panda” not only presents an accessible price point for a chronograph of this calibre, but also serves as a gateway to the Swiss luxury brand’s rich heritage through this cool, contemporary piece.