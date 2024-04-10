TAG Heuer Continues Its Winning Streak With A Carrera-Heavy Collection

The following article was produced in partnership with TAG Heuer.



TAG Heuer is synonymous with the world of motorsports, so it’s only natural that the brand is firing on all cylinders, releasing watches that offer aesthetic appeal and technical chops in equal measure.

From vintage-inspired everyday winners to serious high horology, here’s our pick of TAG Heuer’s Watches & Wonders 2024 releases.

TAG Heuer Carrera Glassbox ‘Panda’

When TAG Heuer released their new 39mm take on the Carrera, everyone knew it was a winner. So, in news surprising absolutely no one, the brand has released a new take on this sporty number.

Say hello to the brand new Carrera Glassbox ‘Panda’, so named for its silver dial with black sub-dials, resembling (if you squint) a panda face. This clean take is a nod to a particularly legendary vintage Carrera, the Heuer 7753 SN. TAG Heuer has done an incredible job of taking a beloved design, and bringing it up to contemporary speed. The Carrera’s winning streak continues.

TAG Heuer Monaco Split Seconds

Monaco — TAG Heuer’s instantly recognisable square chronograph has been a staple part of the collection for 55 years now, and this year the brand is showcasing just how much raw watchmaking power they can pack under the proverbial hood.

The result is TAG Heuer’s Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph, and it’s not for the faint of heart. The sculptural, titanium case shows off the open-worked split-seconds chronograph complication, a very tricky bit of engineering that allows the wearer to simultaneously time two events.

TAG Heuer has teamed up with the prestigious Vaucher Manufacture Fluerier to make this movement possible, but be warned; this is a supercar-level watch with a $200,000 AUD price tag.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Skipper

Moving from the streets to the high seas, TAG Heuer has also gifted us with a rose gold version of the fan-favourite Skipper, which was released last year in steel. Inspired by historic regatta timing chronographs, the Skipper uses the stylish 39mm Carrera design as the platform for this nautical-themed chronograph.

With its combination of vibrant blue dials and bold retro colour details, this watch is already a looker, but add a rich rose gold case into the mix, dress it down with a navy textile strap, and it is clear TAG Heuer has another hit on their hands.

So far, we’ve focussed exclusively on the chronographs, which makes sense as it’s TAG Heuer’s stock in trade. Having said that, it would be rude not to give a shout-out to the less complicated Carreras, the Carrera Date.

We get three new takes on the 36mm model, focusing on softer hues. There’s rose gold and steel with a copper dial that oozes class.

There are also two mother-of-pearl dial versions, one in two-tone with diamond hour markers and a steel model with a fine ring of brilliant diamonds set around the dial flange. Made with more feminine wrists in mind, these three Carrera Dates manage to blend sports heritage with everyday elegance.