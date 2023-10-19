The 60th Anniversary Gold TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Is The Watch Reserved For Champions

Historically reserved for the fastest and most daring drivers on the planet, TAG Heuer has released an 18K solid gold Carrera Chronograph; the final instalment of the 60-year anniversary collection to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of its most iconic watches.

The Carrera has always been inherently linked to the thrill and unrelenting pursuit of victory in motorsport; first designed by Jack Heuer in 1963, the TAG Heuer Carrera was inspired by the electric racing spirit of the Carrera Panamericana, a border-to-border rally race in Mexico through the 20th Century.

Years later, Heuer would make a startling proposition to Enzo Ferrari, Ferrari’s Team Principal, offering gold-cased TAG Heuer Carreras to Ferrari’s champion drivers in exchange for brand exposure on the team’s uniforms.

Ronnie Peterson, Ferrari’s SuperSwede, was presented with an 18K solid gold Carrera Chronograph by Jack Heuer after finishing the 1972 German Grand Prix in P4, and Heuer’s audacious gift wold then reshape the realm of luxury watch marketing forever.

It became the watch of the champion, frequently spotted on the wrists of Formula 1 drivers of Jacky Ickx, Niki Lauda, and Clay Regazzoni.

On the back of Peterson’s now famous watch read: “‘Success’ Ronnie Peterson from Jack W. Heuer,” and the gold-cased Carreras transcended the role of mere timekeepers and accessories, instead becoming highly sought-after commodities synonymous with competition, success and the pursuit of victory.

For collectors, the 2023 TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph stays true to this iconic watch’s storied legacy and maintains the spirit of the original design that first debuted in the 60s and throughout the 70s.

TAG Heuer released a special edition Chronosprint with Porsche to celebrate the 60-year anniversary of the Carrera collection, and now, encased in a luxurious 18K 3N yellow gold, this iteration is the final offering from the iconic Swiss watchmaker’s anniversary collection.

The 2023 Carrera’s domed Glassbox has been elevated from the classic curved crystal hesalite aesthetic, to feature a revolutionary Glassbox design that encompasses the watch’s overall aesthetics.

Underneath, an 18K 3N yellow gold-plated dial is finished with a vertical brush, to represent the racetrack, and features contrasting black “azuré” subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock consistent with the black lacquered central hand, reminiscent of the iconic reverse panda configuration.

The newly introduced TAG Heuer Carrera boasts a sophisticated 39mm diameter case, housing TAG Heuer’s legendary Heuer 02 movement, boasting bi-directional winding.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph commands a price tag of RRP $31,150 AUD, which, at first glance, may appear on the higher side. However, it represents a fair investment in owning a piece of motorsport history tailored to your individual taste and style.

This timepiece is not merely a watch; it’s a symbol of precision engineering and timeless aesthetics, a tribute to the legacy of motorsports, and a constant reminder of the pursuit of excellence. So, while it may be a significant investment, it’s a small price to pay for the embodiment of both luxury and horology heritage.