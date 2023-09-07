The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Celebrates 60 Years Of Innovation

Written by Ben Esden

60 years on from the first introduction of TAG Heuer’s Carrera and the Porsche 911, two of the most iconic brands in the world have shared a special edition timepiece in celebration of their distinguished heritage.

First introduced in 1963 by Jack Heuer, the great-grandson of the brand’s founder, the TAG Heuer Carrera was inspired by the electric racing spirit of the Carrera Panamericana, a border-to-border rally race in Mexico through the 20th Century. Heuer wanted to deliver a watch that was made for professional drivers and sports car enthusiasts, and as such the Carrera was born… and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since TAG Heuer and Porsche first joined forces in 2021, the two powerhouses in both horology and cars have enjoyed a shared global partnership that celebrates their illustrious history and values of quality, innovation, and prestige.

But now, two of the most iconic brands in the world combine once more for a uniquely beautiful timepiece that encapsulates both Porsche’s commitment to performance and innovation and TAG Heuer’s storied prestige: the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche.

Designed in two versions, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche pays homage to the illustrious 60-year history of the Porsche 911, a sportscar that pushed the boundaries since its introduction in 1963; the same year TAG Heuer Carrera made its monumental debut.

RELATED: TAG Heuer’s New Carrera Skipper Is A Colourful, Preppy Take On A Classic Watch

For Jack Heuer, it was fundamental that the TAG Heuer Carrera was functional, yet inherently beautiful; the quintessential driving watch, featuring a clean and sophisticated design without distraction behind the wheel as the car accelerates beyond 100 km/h.

“This watch perfectly encapsulates the essence of the motorsport universe and our partnership with Porsche,” Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, said. “We have seamlessly merged the heritage of the 911 and the TAG Heuer Carrera, leveraging cutting-edge technology and unique design. It is a testament to our shared values of precision, innovation, and a deep appreciation for our respective histories.”

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche is an exemplary expression of Jack Heuer’s original philosophy, whilst serving as a nod to Porsche and its iconic 901 model. Crafted with a sleek 42 mm diameter metallic casing, this watch comes in both polished stainless steel and gold, with touches of automotive flair prevalent throughout.

On the dial, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche reflects the speed and acceleration of the famed sportscar, with red detailing found across the facade as a reference to the iconic dashboard of the 1970s Porsche. Look closer, and you’ll see the red impressions found 6.8 hours highlighting Porsche’s impressive 6800 RPM.

Under the hood, the Carrera’s signature glassbox has been taken to new heights, innovating on the curved crystal hesalite designs of the 1970s for a double glassbox feature.

This special edition piece will set you back $13,350 AUD. Find out more about the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche at TAG’s online boutique.