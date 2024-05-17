Adam Driver Completes Cannes Red Carpet Look With A Timepiece Worthy Of Old Hollywood

The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival is well underway in the south of France, with Hollywood’s biggest actors arriving on the red carpet ahead of their latest project’s theatrical release. Adam Driver, the star of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis went for a classic Old Hollywood look with a white tux and was spotted rocking a sporty Swiss release to match.

Whilst Cannes might not boast the same global appeal as the Oscars or even the Emmys, the French film festival will always attract the who’s who of film buffs in the entertainment business, desperate to be among the first to witness the most daring and exciting releases of the year.

As one of the oldest film festivals in the world, Cannes is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious, showcasing a wide selection of films as a platform for both established filmmakers and emerging talent to present their work to a global audience. It’s no surprise then, to see some of the best-dressed celebrities in attendance each year…

Supported by an all-star cast that includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LeBouef and Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with director Francis Ford Coppola ahead of the film festival’s most talked about release Megalopolis.

The American actor was rocking a classic Old Hollywood look; a white tuxedo with a white pressed shirt, complemented by a contrasting black bowtie and black pants. On the wrist, however, Driver opted for a classic timepiece with a modern, sporty aesthetic, the Piaget Polo S.

Presented in a larger 42mm dial, Driver’s Piaget Polo S is a contemporary take on a perennial classic. Its 18K rose gold case combines with the watch’s SuperLuminova counters and indices, whilst the deep chocolate brown dial with Piaget’s signature horizontal guilloché lines gives that old-school Americana look and feel.

On the caseback, a sheer sapphire crystal window reveals the Swiss Luxury watchmaker’s 1110P manufacture automatic mechanical movement, boasting a 50-hour power reserve for those reportedly long days on Coppola’s film sets.