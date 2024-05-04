Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Furiosa’ Workout: How To Get Huge In The Wasteland

As Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits cinemas worldwide, Chris Hemsworth is making headlines for his role as hook-nosed Warlord Dementus but also for his always-punishing workout regime.

Hot on the heels of DMARGE’s interview with Hemsowrth at the red carpet premiere of the brand-new Mad Max movie Furiosa, Hemsowrth has shared one of the workouts he used to build his enviably large rig ready for its odyssey across the Aussie wasteland.

If you haven’t seen the movie, you’ll probably be unsurprised to hear that Hemsworth spends a large portion of it with a great deal of his upper body on show. His arms and shoulders are especially on view thanks to the leather waistcoat that is Dementus’s signature outfit.

While we by no means want to play into the Hemspowrth-has-chicken-legs meme, we’ll be focusing on his upper body today since that’s what gets the screen time (and the ladies…).

Hemsworth’s Furiosa Workout

In a suitably moody training video promoting both Hemsworth’s own good looks but also his industry-leading training app Centr, Hemsworth — now 40 years old — rattles through a short but sharp circuit of upper body exercises, underlaid with an appropriately epic guitar-led tune.

Comprised mainly of supersets that combine strength and endurance to optimise muscle growth, this workout is ideal for filling out a tuxedo on the red carpet or your warlord armour in the Outback abyss. Predominant moves include the dumbbell incline chest press and a biceps curl, both staples for any serious gymrat’s routine.

Hemsworth’s New Approach To Wellness

Hemsworth has always been dedicated to fitness, but this has taken on a new dimension in recent years. Focusing less on aesthetics and more on a holistic approach to wellness, Hemsworth confesses that the 2022 discovery that he carries two copies of the APOE e4 gene — which significantly increases his risk of Alzheimer’s disease — changed his approach wholesale.

Speaking on his Limitless With Chris Hemsworth documentary series, the leading man had this to say:

“You’re constantly thinking you’re going to live forever, especially as a young individual… then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, whoa – it kinda floored me.” Chris Hemsworth

As a result, Hemsworth has massively reduced the frequency of heavy lifting in his routine, instead favouring more cardio and endurance training — a shift he finds more fulfilling than traditional bodybuilding and from which many of us would do well to learn.

This holistic approach not only prepares him for more diverse roles — i.e. anything where he’s required to play more than a jacked-up s*x symbol — but also aligns with his wider health priorities.

Chris Hemsworth’s Furiosa Workout, Step By Step