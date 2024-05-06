Jaeger LeCoultre’s Reverso Stories Is A Unique Experience For Sydney’s Watch Purists

From 10-19 May, celebrated Swiss Luxury watchmaker Jaeger LeCoultre is throwing open its doors for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the heart of Sydney, inviting watch enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the rich and storied legacy of this esteemed manufacture and its Reverso collection.

Since 1931, Jaeger LeCoultre’s iconic iteration has become synonymous with innovation and artistic flair; the Reverso, as the name rather aptly suggests, features a prominent reversible case, originally designed for British polo players who were after a pragmatic piece that could withstand the innate rigours of the sport.

And so a French engineer named René-Alfred Chauvot came up with a revolutionary concept to protect the finer details of the facade, and since then, the JLC Reverso has become an enduring symbol of elegance and sporty sophistication.

Image: Jaeger LeCoultre

Debuting this month at Jaeger LeCoultre’s boutique in Sydney’s Martin Place, ‘Reverso Stories’ is an opportunity for visitors to familiarise themselves with nine decades of cultural and social change for which the Reverso has become renowned.

The sessions will tell the story of this iconic horological masterpiece in four distinct chapters through bespoke large-scale art installations by revered digital media artist Dr Yiyun Kang, whose work often explores the intersections between digital and physical spaces.

From its unique timepieces to its acclaimed ‘Made of Makers’ series, the Swiss brand has long maintained a reputation for pushing the boundaries of creativity within the storied world of traditional watchmaking. Dr Kang’s use of light, sound, and motion creates immersive environments reflective of the Swiss brand’s ethos, inviting audiences to explore the watchmaker’s heritage in unique ways.

Image: Jaeger LeCoultre

In addition to exploring the brand’s fascinating history, Jaeger LeCoultre attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to experience three exceptional new releases to the Reverso collection ahead of everyone else.

The best part? This unique experience is completely free, providing a rare chance for watch aficionados to connect with the heritage and innovation of Jaeger-LeCoultre firsthand… you might even leave with a piece for yourself.