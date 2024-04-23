Tom Brady Rocks Ultra-Rare Cartier Crash Celebrating Real Madrid’s El Clásico Win

Full-time watch guy, part-time celebrity Tom Brady has been spotted wearing a limited edition Cartier Crash at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, proving once again that even in retirement, Brady’s still making plays.

NFL all-timer Tom Brady receives a lot of noms for the enduring GOAT debate after a glittering career in American football.

Even though the seven-time Super Bowl winner is enjoying (a well-deserved) retirement, Brady has still maintained his deep connection to the diverse world of sport, investing in the English football (soccer) club Birmingham City and an emerging fitness start-up, in addition to attending some of the world’s most prestigious sports events.

RELATED: Cartier Debut Thinnest Ever Chronograph At Watches & Wonders

This week in Madrid, Brady continued to make waves on the global stage, but instead of his football prowess, the American star making headlines for an ultra-rare Cartier timepiece spotted on his wrist as he met the Real Madrid football team.

Inspired by Spanish artist Salvador Dalí’s iconic painting “The Persistence of Memory,” the Cartier Crash is a testament to the intersection of art and craftsmanship. Its sleek, contorted design pays homage to Dalí’s surrealist vision; it defies convention and embraces classic French style and the avant-garde.

Brady’s iteration of the Cartier Crash, a limited edition platinum release only available at Cartier’s premium London boutique, is adorned with an exclusive inscription on the caseback and set with a ruby in the warped crown, underlying the piece’s exceptional quality and the Maison’s famed attention to detail.

RELATED: Cartier’s Santos Collection Is A Testament To Timeless Mastery

Image: Cartier

Although any number of factors can dictate the price of a Cartier Crash of this calibre, recently, a 1967 Cartier Crash fetched $1,503,888 USD ($2,330,291 AUD) at auction in 2022, eclipsing the previous record for the iconic release, when the hammer fell on a 1970 release for CHF 806,500 (~$1,369,433).

I can’t imagine Brady would be looking to sell his prized possession, but if he did, he could be looking at a record-breaking return…