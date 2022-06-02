Disney Plus Australia: Everything You Need To Know

These days there are a ton of streaming services available in Australia. Disney Plus (stylised as Disney+) is one of them; it’s also one of the best. If you’re thinking about subscribing to Disney Plus Australia, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney+ is a streaming platform that’s owned by Disney (duh). As Disney owns multiple film and television production companies – Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, 20th Century Animation, and Searchlight Pictures – Disney+ has a ton of excellent content.

As Disney owns Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, Disney+ has all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Star Wars films and television series on it. In fact, Disney+ is the only streaming service that gives you access to MCU and Star Wars content – including the critically acclaimed and popular shows Moon Knight, The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obviously, all Disney and Pixar films – like The Lion King and Toy Story – are on Disney+ but iconic films and shows like The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, Avatar, Kingsman: The Secret Service, etc. are also available on Disney+.

Disney Plus Australia Price

Unlike other streaming services in Australia, Disney+ just has one subscription tier offer. However, you can either pay for it monthly or annually. The monthly subscription is $11.99 per month while the annual subscription is $119.99 per year (which works out to be just under $10 a month).

Disney Plus Features

Disney+ streams in 4K otherwise known as ultra-high definition. Of course, this means you’ll have to have a 4K Ultra HD device for whatever you choose to watch to be streamed in 4K. If you don’t have a device capable of 4K, that’s totally fine – Disney Plus will simply stream the highest quality your device can handle.

With one Disney+ account, you get up to seven different profiles; meaning seven different people can use the one Disney account. Although Disney Plus only allows up to four devices to stream simultaneously, so the seven of you can’t all use Disney+ at the same time.

What devices can I use to watch Disney Plus?

Of course, some (or all) profiles can be set to a ‘kid’s profile’. A kid’s profile will only suggest content suitable for children – so there’s no risk your kid stumbles upon an R18+ Deadpool film – and will have a simplified user interface.

You’ll be able to use Disney+ on a wide range of devices including:

Smart TVs



Smartphones



Tablets



Games consoles



PCs & Macs



Any other device that has an HDMI output or supports Apple Airplay wireless streaming

