Moon Knight Review, Recap & Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Episode One: The Goldfish Problem

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Review & Recap:

Overall, the first episode of Moon Knight was compelling, fresh and original; overall extremely enjoyable. It perfectly balanced mystery, humour and action while slowly introducing us to this next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While we may not have gotten a lot of answers, Moon Knight introduced us to a lovable, down-on-his-luck character, Steven Grant who seems to suffer from dissociative identity disorder. Steven works at a museum, somehow finds himself in the alps with armed men after him because he stole a scarab, watches a weird cult leader perform ‘judgement’ and narrowly escapes from both the men and cult leader in a cupcake truck.

Steven wakes up in his bed and brushes the whole thing off as a weird dream but then encounters the cult leader at his work, rushes home, finds a mobile phone that does not belong to him and slowly realises he may have another persona, a mercenary named Marc.

Overall, it was a great first episode for an MCU series. If you haven’t watched it yet, do so immediately as we’ll now delve into all the easter eggs hidden in the episode, so there are massive spoilers ahead.

Easter Eggs:

The Theory Of Pain

The compelling but puzzling opening to Moon Knight shows an unnamed character performing a ritual that ends with him putting broken shards of glass into a pair of shoes, putting those shoes on and then walking away. Later in the episode, it’s revealed this was Ethan Hawke’s character – whose name was not spoken in the first episode but Marvel has confirmed Hawke is playing ‘Arthur Harrow’.

In the comics, Arthur Harrow is a mad scientist who conducts Nazi experiments and is obsessed with the theory of pain. Obviously, the MCU has changed his character completely as in Moon Knight he’s the leader of some sort of cult… But looks like they’ve kept Harrow’s obsession with pain with the walking on glass scene.

A Hint Of How Egyptian Gods Will Be Brought Into The MCU

The MCU expertly introduced mythic Norse gods like Thor, Loki and Hela into its universe and we may now know how the franchise plans to bring Egyptian gods into the mix. There are constant references to the ‘Ennead’ – which Steven even describes in the first episode as a “super-group” – and in the Marvel comics, the Ennead were gods who could travel to Ancient Egypt, Earth via a gateway from their dimension, the Celestial Heliopolis.

This means the MCU could be hinting that Egyptian gods – just like Thor, Loki and Hela – aren’t really gods; they are aliens from another world that came to Earth and had alien powers that caused local humans to worship them like gods.

A Nice Nod To The Comics

In some of the Moon Knight comics, the only way for Marc to communicate with Khonshu (the moon god Marc works for) was by talking to a statue of the Egyptian god but, as later in the episode confirmed, the MCU version of Marc (and Steven) can hear Khonshu’s voice inside his head. So, seeing Steven talk to a street performer whose whole schtick is pretending to be a statue was a nice homage to the comic books.

Will Duchamp Make An Appearance?

As Steven is scrolling through Marc’s phone, there are missed calls mostly from Layla – who is most likely the MCU version of Marlene Alraune; Marc’s love interest in the comics – but there is one missed call from ‘Duchamp’. In some of the Moon Knight comics, Marc doesn’t have superpowers; he instead pays Jean-Paul Duchamp, nicknamed ‘Frenchie’, to develop cool tech for Marc to fight crime with – similar to how Q develops all of James Bond’s spy gadgets.

It’s unclear whether the MCU Marc has superpowers or just uses gadgets to complete his missions, so the ‘Duchamp’ missed call may be a clue that Frenchie will be introduced in a future episode. Or it may just be a nod to the comics for diehard comic fans…

Arthur Harrow DIDN’T Mention Thanos

When Harrow corners Steven at the museum and discusses the god, Ammit, he says, “Had Ammit been free, she would’ve prevented Hitler, the destruction he wrought, Nero, the Armenian genocide, Pol Pot…” Harrow mentions all of these devastating events in human history but doesn’t mention Thanos’ snap that erased half of all life?!

This may just be the directors and writers trying to keep Moon Knight separate from the MCU for now and allowing Moon Knight to establish its own story before connecting it to the larger universe. But it potentially could also be a clue that the series is taking place before the snap…

And there you have it. Come back next week for a breakdown of Moon Knight’s second episode.

