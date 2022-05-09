Where To Stream Avatar In Australia

Here’s everything you need to know about Avatar – including where to watch it – before its sequel is released.

James Cameron’s Avatar broke multiple records upon its release way back in 2009. And while, yes it has been over ten years since then, the sequel, Avatar 2 is soon to be released later this year.

If you’re wanting to refresh your memory, here’s everything you need to know about Avatar – including where to stream it in Australia.

How To Watch Avatar In Australia

Disney+ – Prices start at $9.99/month

Synopsis

Set in a not too distant future, Avatar follows a paraplegic Marine named Jake Sully. Sully is sent to infiltrate the indigenous creatures of the planet Pandora, the Na’vi people – blue humanoid aliens – thanks to the help of incredible technology that allows Sully to use an ‘avatar’; man-made bodies that humans can control with their minds that look exactly like the Na’vi’s bodies.

However, when Sully begins to fall in love with a Na’vi woman, he must decide where his true loyalties lie.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Sam Worthington, known for Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans, stars as Jake Sully. Zoe Saldana, known for Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek, stars as Na’vi woman, Neytiri. Oscar-nominee and veteran actress, Sigourney Weaver also stars in Avatar as does Michelle Rodriguez, best known for her role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Avatar was written and directed by James Cameron, the Oscar-winning filmmaker known for Terminator, Titanic and Aliens.

Reviews

Avatar was critically acclaimed when first released. The film won three Academy Awards and, currently, has a 7.8 IMDb score and a critic rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read Next