Where To Watch The Obi Wan Kenobi Series In Australia

The Star Wars universe is expanding yet again; this time with a miniseries that’ll focus on Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television show will be set 10 years after the events of the third Star Wars film, Revenge of the Sith, and is set to be released in May.

Where To Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Series In Australia

Disney+ – Obi-Wan Kenobi will be exclusively available on Disney Plus Australia. Prices start at $9.99/month.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Release Date Australia

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney+ on the 25th of May this year.

Synopsis

As aforementioned, the miniseries will follow the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi Master, as he goes on various adventures and looks over a young Luke Skywalker. Other than those details, nothing else about the plot has been disclosed yet.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Golden Globe and Emmy-winner Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role from the original Star Wars prequel trilogy, the titular character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role from the Star Wars films as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, and both Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also reprising their roles from the prequel films.

New to the cast – and the Star Wars universe – are Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram and Sung Kang, who will play The Grand Inquisitor, The Third Sister and The Fifth Brother respectively.

Reviews

Obviously, as Obi-Wan Kenobi hasn’t been released yet, there are no reviews but we’ll keep you updated; watch this space.

