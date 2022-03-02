The upcoming fantasy television series House of the Dragon will consist of ten episodes and was created for HBO by George R. R. Martin, author of the Game of Thrones book series, and Ryan J. Condal, co-creator of the show Colony.

While the House of the Dragon release date hasn’t been announced yet, HBO has confirmed the series will be released this year.

Where To Watch House of the Dragon In Australia

Binge – Prices start at $10/month and comes with a free two week trial



Foxtel Now – Prices start at $25/month and comes with a free ten day trial

Synopsis

House of the Dragon is a prequel series to Game of Thrones, set 200 years earlier, and will focus on the story of the House Targaryen (Daenerys’ ancestors). Just like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on a George R. R. Martin book, the 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Other than that, no other details about House of the Dragon’s plot have been released.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

BAFTA Film Award-winner Paddy Considine will star as King Viserys Targaryen and Olivia Cooke, of Ready Player One fame, will play Alicent Hightower. Matt Smith, best known for playing Doctor Who from 2010-2014, will play Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Gavin Spokes, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan and Savannah Steyn.

Reviews

As House of the Dragon hasn’t been released yet, there are no reviews but we’ll keep you updated; watch this space.

Read Next