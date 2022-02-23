Where To Watch The Lord Of The Rings TV Show In Australia

The upcoming fantasy show, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, based on stories by J.R.R. Tolkien, will take viewers back to over a thousand years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films (which were also based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work).

The Lord of the Rings TV show will consist of a total of eight episodes and is, so far, the most expensive television series ever made. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released in September this year, so here’s everything you need to know; including where to stream it Down Under.

Where To Watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power In Australia

Amazon Prime Video Australia – Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video from September 2nd 2022. Prices start at $4.50/month, includes access to free delivery on all Amazon orders, free games, Amazon Music and Amazon Reading and comes with a free thirty-day trial.

Synopsis

Amazon Studios have announced that the “series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will also cover all the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

None of the cast members are household names but that doesn’t mean the series won’t deliver. Robert Aramayo, who previously has a recurring role as the youngest Stark in Game of Thrones, will star as a half-Elven named Elrond.

Joining him are actors Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Lenny Henry, Markella Kavenagh, Simon Merrells, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker & Daniel Weyman.

Reviews

Obviously, as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hasn’t been released yet, there are no reviews but we’ll keep you updated; watch this space.

