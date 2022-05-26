Binge: Everything You Need To Know

There’s no denying that these days there are multiple streaming services available in Australia. One of the best platforms is Binge, so if you were thinking of signing up to the relatively new service (when compared to Netflix Australia or Stan), here’s everything you need to know.

What is Binge?

Binge is a streaming platform available in Australia that launched in 2020. Owned by Streamotion, a subsidiary of Foxtel, Binge gives Australians exclusive access to HBO content like Game of Thrones and Euphoria.

Binge also allows access to an abundance of movies, television series, documentaries and more from 20th Television, Miramax, Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros.

Binge Price

Binge has three different subscriptions you can sign up for. The first tier is called Basic and costs $10 a month. Basic allows you to watch content on one screen at a time in standard definition.

The second tier is Standard, which costs $14 a month and allows you to watch content on two different screens at a time in high definition. And the final tier, called Premium, is $18 a month but allows you to stream content in high definition on up to four screens at a time.

What devices can I use to watch Binge?

Unlike other streaming platforms available in Australia, Binge does not yet have ultra high definition nor does it let you download content to your device so you can watch it later without an internet connection.

You’ll be able to watch Binge on a range of different devices including (but not limited to):

Select Samsung and LG smart TVs



Media streaming devices



Set-top boxes



Smartphones



Tablets



PCs & Macs



PlayStation 4 and 5

