Best Shows On Binge: 19 Must-Watch TV Shows On Binge In February 2022

If you are looking for a new television show to watch, you’re in luck. We’ve gone through Binge’s extensive catalogue and have picked out the absolute best shows the streaming platform has to offer.

Whether you want a series that’ll last you for weeks to come or you want to binge (pun intended) it all in one or two sittings, and no matter what genre you’re in the mood for – comedy, crime, thriller, action, mystery, sci-fi, horror, drama – we’ve got you covered.

So, without further ado, these are the best shows on Binge.

American Horror Story

8.0 IMDb score, stars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Angela Basset, Kathy Bates, Lady Gaga & more, Drama, Horror & Thriller, released in 2011, 10 seasons

This critically acclaimed anthology series focuses on a different horror story every season, however, the majority of the cast stays the same and just plays different characters. You don’t necessarily have to watch the seasons in order but we highly recommend doing so, and we can’t say why because it’s a potential spoiler…

Gory, twisted, and a little camp, American Horror Story is worth watching for the excellent writing and top-tier performances from the entire cast.

Ballers

7.6 IMDb score, stars Dwayne Johnson & John David Washington, Comedy, Drama & Sport, released in 2015, 5 seasons

Ballers follows former all-star pro footballer Spencer Strasmore as he mentors current players during his retirement. Johnson brings his signature charm to Ballers, a show that’ll make you smile.

You’ll, obviously, enjoy Ballers if you’re a fan of football or Johnson.

Bored To Death

7.9 IMDb score, stars Jason Schwartzman, Zach Galifianakis & Ted Danson, Comedy, Crime & Drama, released in 2009, 3 seasons

A writer decides to moonlight as a private detective and uses methods from the classic detective novels he reads. Bored To Death is definitely an offbeat comedy but it’s hilarious and all three leads’ – Schwartzman, Galifianakis & Danson – performances are fantastic.

Some Season 1 episodes are a bit rocky but persevere; from Season 2 onwards, it’s truly great.

Chernobyl

9.4 IMDb score, stars ​​Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris & Stellan Skarsgård, Drama, History & Thriller, released in 2019, 1 season

This mini-series is based on the true story of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploding in 1986 and follows the event, the aftermath and why the incident was covered up. Extremely compelling with well-written direction, dialogue and superb performances, there’s a reason why Chernobyl won 10 Emmys.

Chernobyl has been praised by pretty much everyone and has an almost-perfect rating on every review site, so just watch it.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

8.7 IMDb score, created by and stars Larry David, Comedy, released in 2000, 11 seasons

Larry David stars in Curb Your Enthusiasm as a fictionalised version of himself, similar to Jerry Seinfeld in Seinfeld, which was co-created by David. Honestly, this show is pretty much Seinfeld but about David instead and with improvisation; and the result is pure hilarity.

If you’re in the mood to laugh and laugh hard, put on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Devs

7.7 IMDb score, stars Sonoya Mizuno & Nick Offerman, Drama, Mystery & Sci-Fi, released in 2020, 1 season

Devs follows a young computer engineer as she investigates her company’s secret development division because she believes they may be behind her boyfriend’s apparent suicide. With terrific acting performances and a gripping, interesting concept this show is a must-watch for sci-fi lovers.

If you liked the film Ex Machina, you’ll love Devs.

Game of Thrones

9.2 IMDb score, stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sean Bean & Kit Harington, Action, Adventure & Drama, released in 2011, 8 seasons

Game of Thrones really doesn’t need an introduction; you’ve either already seen it or heard about how great it is from all of your mates. With shocking plots and tremendous performances from the entire cast, Game of Thrones is a show you have to watch at least once (although you have our permission to skip the last season).

If you like dark themes and intricate storytelling, you’ll definitely enjoy Game of Thrones.

The Leftovers

8.3 IMDb score, stars Justin Theroux, Drama, Fantasy & Mystery, released in 2014, 3 seasons

The Leftovers is set three years after “The Sudden Departure”; a global event where 140 million people suddenly disappeared without a trace. The series follows police chief, Kevin Garvey, as he deals with a cult that formed shortly after the tragic event.

Thought-provoking, it’s a shame that The Leftovers didn’t become an extremely well-known popular series because it deserved it.

Mare of Easttown

8.5 IMDb score, stars Kate Winslet, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released in 2021, 1 season

A detective, whose son recently died, investigates the murder of a young woman in a small Pennsylvania town. Winslet picked up a ton of awards (and rightly so) for her performance in Mare of Easttown, which is well-written and compelling.

If you’re a lover of crime shows, you have to watch Mare of Easttown (if you haven’t already done so).

Mr. Robot

8.5 IMDb score, stars Rami Malek & Christian Slater, Crime, Drama & Thriller, released in 2015, 4 seasons

A brilliant young computer programmer, Elliot, spends his spare time vigilante hacking and is recruited by a mysterious underground organisation that plans to take down the corrupt corporation Elliot works for; this leads Elliot to a moral crossroads. Full of twists, this cyber-thriller is extremely original and engaging.

If you’re a fan of Black Mirror, Dexter or Hannibal, you’ll enjoy Mr. Robot.

The Outsider

7.7 IMDb score, stars Ben Mendelsohn & Jason Bateman, Crime, Drama & Fantasy, released in 2020, 1 season

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider follows a long-serving police officer as he investigates the murder of a young boy. However, when it looks like the case involves a supernatural force, the cop must question everything he knows.

With excellent acting from the entire cast, this is a Stephen King adaptation that you’ve simply got to watch.

Peacemaker

8.5 IMDb score, stars John Cena, created by James Gunn, Action, Adventure & Comedy, released in 2022, 1 season

Peacemaker is based on the DC Comics character of the same name and is actually a spin-off from Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad. The series follows Christopher Smith, better known as Peacemaker, who would do anything to achieve peace; including murder.

If you’re a fan of Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy films, you’ll like Peacemaker.

The Sopranos

9.2 IMDb score, stars James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco & Edie Falco, Crime & Drama, released in 1999, 6 seasons

Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss, struggles with his family and work so secretly sees a therapist. Violent, dark and with touches of black, dry comedy, The Sopranos provides an interesting look into the life of a mobster.

The Sopranos is iconic so if you haven’t watched it, do so immediately.

Succession

8.8 IMDb score, stars Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox & Kieran Culkin, Drama, released in 2015, 3 seasons

The biggest media and entertainment conglomerate in the world is controlled by the Roy family. But the family’s world changes entirely when the head of the company (and family) decides to change how his successor will be chosen.

A great story and brilliant acting from the ensemble cast, what more could you want from a show?

Taskmaster

9.0 IMDb score, stars Greg Davies, Comedy & Game-Show, released in 2015, 12 seasons and multiple one-off specials

Every season, 5 different comedians are asked to do ridiculous tasks and are then scored on their attempts by comedian and actor Greg Davies. This show is hilarious for so many different reasons and if you want to laugh harder than you have before, Taskmaster is the show for you.

Sadly, not every season of Taskmaster is on Binge but you don’t have to watch the seasons in order.

True Detective

8.9 IMDb score, stars Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams & Mahershala Ali, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released in 2014, 3 seasons

This anthology series focuses on a different story every season; although every season involves a detective investigating a devastating crime. The central mystery and acting in Seasons 1 and 3 is simply superb but Season 2’s quality does dip slightly. However, that being said, it’s still good; just not as good as the season before and after it.

If you enjoy crime shows, True Detective is a good one to binge.

The Walking Dead

8.1 IMDb score, stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride, released in 2010, Drama, Horror & Thriller, 11 seasons

Rick Grimes, a sheriff deputy, awakes from a coma and discovers the world is now dealing with a zombie apocalypse. He soon becomes the leader of a group of people trying to survive.

At its core, The Walking Dead is about survival and is a thrilling show that’s well-written and has a fantastic ensemble cast.

Westworld

8.6 IMDb score, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson & James Marsden, Drama, Mystery & Sci-Fi, released in 2016, 3 seasons

Westworld is an amusement park where, thanks to artificial consciousness, guests can live out their wildest fantasies – even twisted, dark ones – with absolutely no consequences. Enthralling with an interesting concept, Westworld is for those who love sci-fi films and shows.

If you enjoy Black Mirror, you’ll also enjoy Westworld.

What We Do In The Shadows

8.6 IMDb score, stars ​​Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry & Natasia Demetriou, created by Jemaine Clement, Comedy, Fantasy & Horror, released in 2019, 3 seasons

Based on the film of the same name that was written by and starred both Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do In The Shadows is a hilarious mockumentary. Following the lives of three vampires who have lived together for over 100 years, the series has seriously great comedic writing.

If you like offbeat comedies like the original film this series was based on, Flight of the Conchords, or The IT Crowd, you’ll love What We Do In The Shadows.

