Netflix Australia: Everything You Need To Know

Sick of free-to-air television or just wondering which is the best streaming service to invest in? Netflix Australia is definitely one of the best and well worth considering. Not convinced? Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming giant, Netflix Australia.

What is Netflix?

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in Australia. This is because it’s got a great range of movies, television shows and documentaries as well as plenty of Netflix Originals; films and TV shows that are exclusive to and were made solely for the platform.

Plus, Netflix regularly adds new content, is extremely easy to use and is super affordable thanks to different pricing options (which can you read more about below).

Netflix Australia Price

Netflix Australia has a subscription cost; meaning you pay for it monthly. Netflix AU has three plans to choose from – Basic, Standard and Premium – and whatever plan you chose will determine your monthly fee.

The Basic plan will cost you $10.99 per month and will allow you to stream Netflix content on only one screen/device at a time. With a Basic plan, you can only stream content in standard definition.

The Standard plan costs $16.99 per month but will let you stream Netflix content on two screens/devices at the same time. With a Standard plan, content can be streamed in high-definition quality and you can also download content to watch later without an internet connection onto two separate smartphones or tablets.

The Premium Netflix plan will cost you $22.99 per month as it allows you to stream Netflix content on up to four separate screens/devices at the same time. Content can be streamed in ultra-high-definition quality with a Premium plan and you can also download content on up to four separate phones or tablets.

What devices can I use to watch Netflix Australia?

In Australia, Netflix can be accessed on a huge range of devices, including:

Smart TVs



Smartphones



Tablets



PCs



Macs



Media streaming devices (Like Google Chrome or Apple TV)



Set-top boxes



Gaming consoles (Like PlayStation or Xbox)



Blu-ray players

