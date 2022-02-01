New On Netflix Australia: What’s New To Netflix Australia In February 2022

Looking for what’s new on Netflix Australia? Well, here’s everything – series, movies & Netflix Originals – coming to Netflix Australia this month, including the exact dates it all drops onto the streaming platform.

Series:

Why Are You Like This. Image Credit: ABC

Why Are You Like This – Season 1 (16/02)

Films:

Jindabyne. Image Credit: Roadshow Films

Red Dog: True Blue (01/02)



Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (01/02)



June Again (04/02)



Jindabyne (04/02)



Child of Kamiari Month (​​08/02)

Netflix Original Series:

Disenchantment: Part 4. Image Credit: Netflix

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (01/02)



Raising Dion – Season 2 (01/02)



Dark Desire – Season 2 (02/02)



Murderville (03/02)



Finding Ola (03/02)



Sweet Magnolias – Season 2 (04/02)



Love is Blind Japan (weekly from 08/02)



Indeias a Venda (09/02)



Disenchantment: Part 4 (09/02)



Until Life Do Us Part (10/02)



Love is Blind – Season 2 (weekly from 11/02)



Inventing Anna (11/02)



Toy Boy – Season 2 (11/02)



Forecasting Love and Weather (12/02)



Twenty Five Twenty One (12/02)



Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (14/02)



Fishbowl Wives (14/02)



Thirty-Nine (16/02)



Swap Shop – Season 2 (16/02)



Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (17/02)



Space Force – Season 2 (18/02)



Cat Burglar (22/02)



Back to 15 (25/02)



Merli, Sapere Aude (25/02)



Vikings: Valhalla (25/02)



Business Proposal (TBA)



Love, Life & Everything in Between (TBA)



Juvenile Justice (TBA)

Netflix Original Films:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Image Credit: Netflix

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank) (01/02)



Through My Window (04/02)



Looop Lapeta (04/02)



The Privilege (09/02)



Into the Wind (10/02)



Love Tatics (Ask Taktikleri) (11/02)



Anna and Leashes (11/02)



Anne+:The Film (11/02)



Tall Girl 2 (11/02)



Bigbug (11/02)



Erax (17/02)



Heart Shot (17/02)



Forgive Us Our Trespasses (17/02)



Fistful of Vengeance (17/02)



Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (18/02)



Texas Chainsaw Massacre (18/02)



Don’t Kill Me (20/02)



UFO (23/02)



Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (25/02)



Restless (25/02)



My Wonderful Life (28/02)

Netflix Original Documentaries:

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. Image Credit: Netflix

The Tinder Swindler (02/02)



MeatEater – Season 10 Part 2 (02/02)



Catching Killers – Season 2 (09/02)



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (weekly from 16/02)



Downhall: The Case Against Boeing (18/02)



Race: Bubba Wallace (22/02)

Netflix Comedy Specials:

Only Jokes Allowed. Image Credit: Netflix

Ms. Pat: Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (08/02)



Only Jokes Allowed (09/02)



Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (17/02)

