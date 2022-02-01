New On Netflix Australia: What’s New To Netflix Australia In February 2022

Looking for what’s new on Netflix Australia? Well, here’s everything – series, movies & Netflix Originals – coming to Netflix Australia this month, including the exact dates it all drops onto the streaming platform.
Series:
- Why Are You Like This – Season 1 (16/02)
Films:
- Red Dog: True Blue (01/02)
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (01/02)
- June Again (04/02)
- Jindabyne (04/02)
- Child of Kamiari Month (08/02)
Netflix Original Series:
- The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (01/02)
- Raising Dion – Season 2 (01/02)
- Dark Desire – Season 2 (02/02)
- Murderville (03/02)
- Finding Ola (03/02)
- Sweet Magnolias – Season 2 (04/02)
- Love is Blind Japan (weekly from 08/02)
- Indeias a Venda (09/02)
- Disenchantment: Part 4 (09/02)
- Until Life Do Us Part (10/02)
- Love is Blind – Season 2 (weekly from 11/02)
- Inventing Anna (11/02)
- Toy Boy – Season 2 (11/02)
- Forecasting Love and Weather (12/02)
- Twenty Five Twenty One (12/02)
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (14/02)
- Fishbowl Wives (14/02)
- Thirty-Nine (16/02)
- Swap Shop – Season 2 (16/02)
- Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (17/02)
- Space Force – Season 2 (18/02)
- Cat Burglar (22/02)
- Back to 15 (25/02)
- Merli, Sapere Aude (25/02)
- Vikings: Valhalla (25/02)
- Business Proposal (TBA)
- Love, Life & Everything in Between (TBA)
- Juvenile Justice (TBA)
Netflix Original Films:
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank) (01/02)
- Through My Window (04/02)
- Looop Lapeta (04/02)
- The Privilege (09/02)
- Into the Wind (10/02)
- Love Tatics (Ask Taktikleri) (11/02)
- Anna and Leashes (11/02)
- Anne+:The Film (11/02)
- Tall Girl 2 (11/02)
- Bigbug (11/02)
- Erax (17/02)
- Heart Shot (17/02)
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses (17/02)
- Fistful of Vengeance (17/02)
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (18/02)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (18/02)
- Don’t Kill Me (20/02)
- UFO (23/02)
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (25/02)
- Restless (25/02)
- My Wonderful Life (28/02)
Netflix Original Documentaries:
- The Tinder Swindler (02/02)
- MeatEater – Season 10 Part 2 (02/02)
- Catching Killers – Season 2 (09/02)
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (weekly from 16/02)
- Downhall: The Case Against Boeing (18/02)
- Race: Bubba Wallace (22/02)
Netflix Comedy Specials:
- Ms. Pat: Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (08/02)
- Only Jokes Allowed (09/02)
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (17/02)
