New On Netflix Australia: What’s New To Netflix Australia In February 2022

1 February 2022

Looking for what’s new on Netflix Australia? Well, here’s everything – series, movies & Netflix Originals – coming to Netflix Australia this month, including the exact dates it all drops onto the streaming platform.

Series:

Why Are You Like This. Image Credit: ABC
  • Why Are You Like This – Season 1 (16/02)

Films:

Jindabyne. Image Credit: Roadshow Films
  • Red Dog: True Blue (01/02)
  • Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (01/02)
  • June Again (04/02)
  • Jindabyne (04/02)
  • Child of Kamiari Month (​​08/02)

Netflix Original Series:

Disenchantment: Part 4. Image Credit: Netflix
  • The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (01/02)
  • Raising Dion – Season 2 (01/02)
  • Dark Desire – Season 2 (02/02)
  • Murderville (03/02)
  • Finding Ola (03/02)
  • Sweet Magnolias – Season 2 (04/02)
  • Love is Blind Japan (weekly from 08/02)
  • Indeias a Venda (09/02)
  • Disenchantment: Part 4 (09/02)
  • Until Life Do Us Part (10/02)
  • Love is Blind – Season 2 (weekly from 11/02)
  • Inventing Anna (11/02)
  • Toy Boy – Season 2 (11/02)
  • Forecasting Love and Weather (12/02)
  • Twenty Five Twenty One (12/02)
  • Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (14/02)
  • Fishbowl Wives (14/02)
  • Thirty-Nine (16/02)
  • Swap Shop – Season 2 (16/02)
  • Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (17/02)
  • Space Force – Season 2 (18/02)
  • Cat Burglar (22/02)
  • Back to 15 (25/02)
  • Merli, Sapere Aude (25/02)
  • Vikings: Valhalla (25/02)
  • Business Proposal (TBA)
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between (TBA)
  • Juvenile Justice (TBA)

Netflix Original Films:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Image Credit: Netflix
  • My Best Friend Anne Frank (Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank) (01/02)
  • Through My Window (04/02)
  • Looop Lapeta (04/02)
  • The Privilege (09/02)
  • Into the Wind (10/02)
  • Love Tatics (Ask Taktikleri) (11/02)
  • Anna and Leashes (11/02)
  • Anne+:The Film (11/02)
  • Tall Girl 2 (11/02)
  • Bigbug (11/02)
  • Erax (17/02)
  • Heart Shot (17/02)
  • Forgive Us Our Trespasses (17/02)
  • Fistful of Vengeance (17/02)
  • Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (18/02)
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (18/02)
  • Don’t Kill Me (20/02)
  • UFO (23/02)
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (25/02)
  • Restless (25/02)
  • My Wonderful Life (28/02)

Netflix Original Documentaries:

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. Image Credit: Netflix
  • The Tinder Swindler (02/02)
  • MeatEater – Season 10 Part 2 (02/02)
  • Catching Killers – Season 2 (09/02)
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (weekly from 16/02)
  • Downhall: The Case Against Boeing (18/02)
  • Race: Bubba Wallace (22/02)

Netflix Comedy Specials:

Only Jokes Allowed. Image Credit: Netflix
  • Ms. Pat: Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (08/02)
  • Only Jokes Allowed (09/02)
  • Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (17/02)

