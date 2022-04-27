Best Documentaries Netflix Australia 2022

Fiction isn’t for everyone; which is where documentaries come in. And nowadays there’s an abundance of documentaries available; some fantastic and some… not so great. Never fear though, as we’ve sifted through Netflix and rounded up which documentaries are worth your precious time.

And hey, if you regularly watch fictional movies and tv series, sometimes documentaries can be a refreshing palette cleanser. Especially when you opt for one of the following awesome docos.

Chef’s Table

Image Credit: Netflix

8.5 IMDb score, TV Series, Food, released in 2015, 6 seasons

Foodies rejoice. Every episode of Chef’s Table follows a different world-renowned chef and gives you a behind-the-scenes look at their respective restaurants as well as their lives. A fascinating series that really highlights the art of cooking, if you’re a fan of eating, you’ll devour this docuseries.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Image Credit: Netflix

7.7 IMDb score, TV Mini-Series, Crime, released in 2019, 1 season

If you’re a true crime lover, you can’t go past this docuseries that dives deep inside the mind of the infamous serial killer, Ted Bundy. The series features interviews with Bundy from when he was on death row and is praised for being a precise, detailed and horrifying account of Bundy’s story.

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Image Credit: Netflix

8.0 IMDb score, TV Mini-Series, Crime, released in 2019, 1 season

This Emmy-winning docuseries follows a group of people who managed to track down a guy who posted videos of himself killing kittens online. A gripping documentary that has a rather contentious ending; many loved it while others hated it. Decide for yourself by watching Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer on Netflix.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Image Credit: Netflix

8.6 IMDb score, TV Series, Sport, released in 2019, 4 seasons

Don’t think you have to be a fan of Formula 1 to enjoy Drive To Survive; although, if you are a fan of F1, you’ll love this docuseries. Drive To Survive provides an interesting insight into the world of F1 racing and includes fascinating interviews with some of the best racecar drivers today, making it a must-watch for documentary lovers.

Icarus

Image Credit: Netflix

7.9 IMDb score, Film, Sport, released in 2017

Filmmaker Bryan Fogler, who is also a cycling enthusiast, sets out to discover how easy it is to get away with doping in professional sports in Icarus. He starts by taking illegal performance-enhancing substances himself but the film takes an intense turn when he manages to expose the biggest doping scandal in sports history.

Last Chance U

Image Credit: Netflix

8.4 IMDb score, TV Series, Sport, released in 2016, 5 seasons

This docuseries chronicles the stories of young college students hoping to become professional NFL players. Complete with interviews with the students as well as the coaches, Last Chance U is intense and perfectly captures the highs and lows of junior college football.

My Octopus Teacher

Image Credit: Netflix

8.1 IMDb score, Film, Nature, released in 2020

Extremely heartwarming, this documentary follows a filmmaker who slowly forges a bond with an octopus. Sentimental and beautifully shot, everyone – no matter their tastes – will enjoy My Octopus Teacher.

Sherpa

Image Credit: Screen Australia

7.6 IMDb score, Film, Human Interest & Nature, released in 2015

Sherpa was originally a documentary focusing on the Sherpas who worked on Mount Everest but during filming, the biggest avalanche in recent history occurred on the mountain and sadly killed 16 Sherpas. With stunning cinematography and a rather poignant message, Sherpa is a must-watch.

The Social Dilemma

Image Credit: Netflix

7.6 IMDb score, Film, Technology, released in 2020,

This confronting documentary details how social networking can be extremely dangerous. Plus, it features eye-opening interviews with tech experts who warn viewers about their own creations. The Social Dilemma is a great exposé that everyone should watch at least once in their life.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Image Credit: Netflix

7.5 IMDb score, TV Series, Crime, released in 2020, 2 seasons

Chances are, you binged this docuseries during the 2020 COVID lockdown; a lot of people did. However, if you’re one of the few who didn’t: get on it! The show explores the story of Joe Exotic, who owns a controversial animal park, his rival, Carol Baskins and how Joe was arrested for a murder-for-hire plot.

The Tinder Swindler

Image Credit: Netflix

7.2 IMDb score, Film, Crime, released in 2022

The Tinder Swindler tells the stories of multiple women who want revenge on the man that wooed them via Tinder but then conned them out of millions of dollars. An extremely entertaining documentary that unfolds the bizarre but true story; The Tinder Swindler is a great doco to add to your watch list.

