Stan Australia: Everything You Need To Know

In the age where streaming is king and free-to-air TV is slowly dying, it’s essential to know which streaming services are best. One of which is Stan, an Australian streaming platform. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know:

What Is Stan?

Stan is the second-largest streaming service in Australia, after Netflix. The platform launched in 2015 and has amassed over 2.3 million users (and counting) in the seven years since.

The platform is exclusive to Australians but doesn’t just offer Australian content; actually, it predominantly offers awesome television shows, movies, documentaries, reality shows, etc. from the US and UK as well as content from other countries too.

This is due to various partnership deals with Sony Pictures, ABC, SBS, ViacomCBS, MGM, BBC Worldwide, Showtime, CBS, Village Roadshow and Waner Bros. International Television Distribution.

Stan Australia Price

Stan has a subscription cost; meaning you pay a certain amount every month to access the streaming service. There are three ‘plans’ you can choose from when it comes to Stan: Basic, Standard and Premium.

Basic: the Basic plan costs $10/month and offers streaming in standard definition on one screen at a time.



Standard: the Standard plan costs $14/month and offers streaming in high definition on up to three screens at a time.



Premium: the Premium plan costs $19/month and offers streaming in ultra-high definition on up to four screens at a time.

What devices can I use to watch Stan?

Stan can be easily accessed from a wide range of devices, such as:

Smart TVs



Gaming consoles (e.g. PS4, Xbox, etc.)



Streaming devices and set-top boxes ( e.g. Google Chromecast, Apple TV, etc.)



Smartphones (e.g. iPhone, Android, etc.)



Tablets and iPads



PCs and Macs

Stan Sport

Stan also offers an add-on for an additional $10/month called ‘Stan Sports’. This will give you access to a HUGE range of sports matches including ​​Rugby, UEFA Champions League, Formula E, INDYCAR, World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship, TCR Australia, S5000, GT World Challenge Australia, Touring Car Masters, TransAm, Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland-Garros & US Open.

