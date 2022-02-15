Best Shows On Stan: 18 Must-Watch Series On Stan In February 2022

We all have a handful of ‘comfort’ shows; television series that we watch over and over again. But sometimes you have to break out of that comfort zone and try something new. However, picking a new series to watch can be hard, as you don’t want to waste your time watching something horrible that’ll have you racing back towards your old reliables.

So, we’ve done the hard work for you; these are the best shows on Stan. No matter your favourite genre of TV – comedy, crime, thriller, drama, etc. – you’ll find something totally worth watching below.

Better Call Saul

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television

8.8 IMDb score, stars Bob Odenkirk, Crime & Drama, released in 2015, 5 seasons

This series is a prequel to the award-winning show Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul explores how a struggling attorney named Jimmy McGill became the well-connected, law-breaking lawyer Saul Goodman. The show is excellent thanks to interesting plotlines, smidges of dark comedy, and Odenkirk’s charisma.

You’ll enjoy Better Call Saul whether you have or haven’t seen Breaking Bad but you’ll appreciate the series more if you have.

Billions

Image Credit: Showtime Networks

8.4 IMDb score, stars Paul Giamatti & Damian Lewis, Drama, released in 2016, 6 seasons

Billions follows United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades, played by Giamatti, as he tries to bring down crooked hedge fund manager, Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod, played by Lewis. The show is compelling and features incredible plotlines, dialogue and acting from every cast member; particularly Giamatti.

If you’re a fan of Suits, Succession, or Homeland, you’ll enjoy Billions.

Breaking Bad

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television

9.4 IMDb score, stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul, Crime, Drama & Thriller, released in 2008, 5 seasons

The aforementioned Breaking Bad follows high school chemistry teacher Walter White. When the mild-mannered White is diagnosed with terminal cancer, he decides to cook and sell meth to ensure his family has enough money to survive after his impending death. Breaking Bad, which won 16 Primetime Emmys, is incredibly gripping and features a phenomenal performance from Cranston.

Considered one of the best series of all time, you have to watch Breaking Bad.

Cheers

Image Credit: CBS Television Distribution

7.9 IMDb score, stars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer & Woody Harrelson, Comedy & Drama, released in 1982, 11 seasons

This classic ensemble comedy follows the employees and regular patrons of Cheers; a Boston bar “where everybody knows your name”. Lighthearted, charming and funny, if you’re wanting something super easy to watch that’ll put a smile on your face, Cheers is the show for you.

Plus, with over 250 episodes you’ll have great content to watch for at least a few weeks; unless you’re a super binger.

Community

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television

8.5 IMDb score, stars Joel McHale, Alison Brie & Donald Glover, Comedy, released in 2009, 6 seasons

When Jeff Winger’s law degree is revoked, he is forced to attend community college. There, Winger meets an attractive woman in his Spanish class and in an attempt to bed her, Winger offers to help her study. However, when a bunch of offbeat students also attend the study session, they all become friends.

Fast-paced, quirky and downright hilarious, Community is a must-watch comedy series.

Doctor Who

Image Credit: BBC Studios

8.6 IMDb score, stars David Tenant, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith & Jodie Whittaker, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, released in 2005, 13 seasons and multiple one-off specials

This iconic sci-fi show really doesn’t need an introduction, and I’m sorry, but if you’ve never heard of Doctor Who you must be living under a rock. The Doctor, an alien Time Lord adventurer, is able to move through space and time to problem-solve and fight injustice; and occasionally regenerates into a new ‘form’ (hence why multiple actors have played the character over the years).

Doctor Who has a cult following for being so damn good, so if you’re a fan of sci-fi and haven’t watched the series, get onto it!

Dr Death

Image Credit: Peacock

7.6 IMDb score, stars Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater & Alec Baldwin, Crime, Drama & Thriller, released in 2021, 1 season

Inspired by a true story, Dr Death follows neurosurgeon Dr Christopher Duntsch, who both permanently maimed and killed patients during routine spinal surgeries. The mini-series also focuses on the two surgeons and the district attorney who set out to stop Duntsch and bring him to justice.

Fascinating, slightly unnerving (in a good way), and with phenomenal acting from the cast, Dr Death is great series for thriller lovers.

Fargo

Image Credit: Disney-ABC Domestic Television

8.9 IMDb score, stars Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Ted Danson, Ewan McGregor, David Thewlis & Chris Rock, Crime, Drama & Black Comedy, released in 2014, 4 seasons

Fargo is an anthology series and was inspired by the 1996 film of the same name. Each season is set in a new location and era and features different characters and cast members. The connecting thread is that each season follows some sort of murder investigation.

Fargo is critically acclaimed and lovers of the crime genre, in particular, will highly enjoy the show.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Image Credit: MGM Television

8.4 IMDb score, stars Elisabeth Moss, Drama, Sci-Fi & Thriller, released in 2017, 4 seasons

Set in a dystopic future, The Handmaid’s Tale follows June, a fertile woman (one of very few in this bleak dictatorship reality), who is forced to bear children for childless government officials. Horrifying yet engrossing and with such an important message, this critically acclaimed series is definitely one to add to your watch list.

If you liked The Hunger Games film series or Westworld, you’ll enjoy The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Inbetweeners

Image Credit: Banijay Group/Channel Four Television Corporation

8.4 IMDb score, stars Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison & Joe Thomas, Comedy, released in 2008, 3 seasons

The Inbetweeners follows four awkward but relatable teenagers in their final year of high school. A hilarious coming-of-age series, you’ll laugh out loud when watching this British sitcom.

If you liked Freaks and Geeks or American Pie, The Inbetweeners is the British (and arguably better) version.

Luther

Image Credit: BBC Studios

8.4 IMDb score, stars Idris Elba, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released in 2010, 5 seasons

John Luther, played by Elba, is a brilliant but troubled detective who investigates murders; usually committed by a serial killer. The show is gritty and captivating, and Elba’s performance as Luther – that earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award – is superb.

Just watch the first episode of Luther and you’ll be hooked.

Mad Men

Image Credit: Lionsgate Television

8.6 IMDb score, stars Jon Hamm, John Slattery, January Jones & Elisabeth Moss, Drama, released in 2007, 7 seasons

Set in the 1960s, Mad Men follows the talented and charismatic Don Draper, an ad executive at one of New York’s most prestigious ad agencies. Critically acclaimed for its writing, acting, directing, visual style, and historical authenticity, during its run Mad Men picked up 5 Golden Globes and 16 Emmys.

Classic and smart, Mad Men is a show you should definitely check out.

The Office (both UK & US versions)

Image Credit: NBCUniversal Television Distribution

8.5/8.9 IMDb score, stars Ricky Gervais & Martin Freeman/Steve Carell & John Krasinski, Comedy, released in 2001/2005, 3/9 seasons

The Office follows the misadventures of the various office employees of a paper company in a mockumentary style. The Office UK came first but this is a rare instance where the American adaptation became more popular and successful than the original British version.

Both versions of The Office are good for different reasons but most of your mates will claim the US is superior; so, see if you agree by watching both.

Sherlock

Image Credit: BBC Studios

9.1 IMDb score, stars Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released in 2010, 4 seasons and a Christmas special

Sherlock is a modernised adaptation of Sir Conan Arthur Doyle’s famous Sherlock Holmes novels. Cumberbatch stars as Sherlock, a private detective who uses unorthodox methods to brilliantly solve mysteries and crimes, and Doctor John Watson, played by Freeman, is a veteran of the Afghan war who assists Sherlock with crime-solving.

Highly entertaining thanks to magnificent writing and acting, Sherlock is one of the best television shows of all time; making it a must-watch.

Supernatural

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

8.4 IMDb score, stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins, Drama, Fantasy & Horror, released in 2005, 15 seasons

Two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester travel across America to hunt down and kill various evil supernatural creatures including monsters, demons, and gods. The show has wonderfully dark and light moments, and the chemistry between Padalecki and Ackles allows Supernatural to have a somewhat authentic portrayal of brothers.

If you like The X Files, The Originals or Angel, you’ll love Supernatural.

Top Gear

Image Credit: BBC Studios

8.6 IMDb score, stars Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond & James May, Adventure, Comedy & Reality-TV, released in 2002, 31 seasons

Top Gear explores everything car-related. The hosts discuss new cars, how different cars work and test whether cars live up to their manufacturers’ claims through extreme stunts and challenges. Various celebrities appear in some episodes to help discuss and test out vehicles, and the show is rather lighthearted and fun.

Love cars? It’s simple: you’ll love Top Gear.

The Tourist

Image Credit: All3Media

7.1 IMDb score, stars Jamie Dornan, Drama, Mystery & Thriller, released in 2022, 1 season

The Tourist is a mini-series that follows a man who wakes up in the Australian outback with absolutely no memory of who he is. However, as merciless figures from his past start to pursue him, the man must piece together what little information he has to discover his identity.

Intelligent with a great mystery, The Tourist is a great new show for those who love thrillers.

Read Next