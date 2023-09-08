C*A*U*G*H*T Stan: Season 1 Trailer, Cast, Characters, Plot And More

Written by Ben Esden

From the mind of Australian actor Kick Gurry comes C*A*U*G*H*T, the hilarious new comedy that’s set to premiere on Stan this September.

If you ever wondered what it would look like if Tropic Thunder had been made by a bunch of Australian stars instead of Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr., you’d probably end up with something like C*A*U*G*H*T, the latest Stan Original Series set to stream on 28 September 2023.

Here we break down everything you need to know before C*A*U*G*H*T captures your interest.

C*A*U*G*H*T Plot

Four Australian soldiers (Kick Gurry, Ben O’Toole, Alexander England and Lincoln Younes) are captured by freedom fighters (Fayssal Bazzi, Mel Jarnson and Dorian Nkono) after a recovery mission on the war-torn island nation of Behati-Prinsloo goes wrong.

The Aussie men are captured after being mistaken for enemy American spies on the unknown island and soon realise that their government has no interest in sanctioning a daring rescue mission to bring the boys home.

So, the four Aussies take matters into their own hands, producing the greatest hostage video of all time, and putting on the performance of their lives.

Until Sean Penn is airdropped in to save the day.

C*A*U*G*H*T is the latest Stan Original Comedy from director Kick Gurry, that will leave Australian audiences in stitches, boasting a hard-hitting ensemble of iconic Aussie actors and global superstars such as Sen Penn, Travis Fimmel and Susan Sarandon.

C*A*U*G*H*T Sean Penn

Hollywood A-Lister Sean Penn has joined the ensemble cast, both starring and Executive Producing this Stan Original Series.

As the government makes it clear that they won’t be staging a rescue for the four captive Australian soldiers, real-life action hero Sean Penn becomes the boys’ ‘angel in the heavens’ and launches himself out of a plane to save them.

“To have an award-winning international superstar like Sean Penn join a superb cast that includes major Australian and Hollywood actors like Bryan Brown, Bella Heathcote, Fayssal Bazzi and Matthew Fox is a real coup,” Caliah Scobie, Stan Chief Content Officer, told Nine.

C*A*U*G*H*T Cast

For Kick Gurry’s directorial debut, C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan has put together a heavy-hitting ensemble cast of home-grown Australian talent complemented by some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Stan has announced that Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow) will direct and star in C*A*U*G*H*T, and is joined by Ben O’Toole (Detroit), Alexander England (Black Snow) and Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross).

Travis Fimmel joins an all-star cast. Image: Stan

Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless), Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat) and Dorian Nkono (The Twelve) all star as the island of Behati-Prinsloo’s freedom fighters.

Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk) all appear in Stan’s latest comedy, bringing Hollywood glamour to a cast already stacked with big names.

Much-loved morning show host Karl Stefanovic will make his acting debut in the series, playing himself alongside Kick Gurry’s captive character live on air, koala in hand… obviously.

C*A*U*G*H*T Kick Gurry

Kick Gurry is a Melbourne native who has enjoyed a successful acting career in the U.S., featuring in some huge Hollywood productions alongside none other than Tom Cruise, in recent years.

Making his directorial debut in Stan’s Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, Gurry is also credited with writing and producing this Australian series.

“The biggest challenge for me was creating something worthy enough of all my insanely talented friends,” Kick Gurry said. “I genuinely cannot wait to share this show with the whole world and look forward to the internet telling me how terribly I missed the mark.”

WATCH The C*A*U*G*H*T Season 1 Trailer below.

Every episode of Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T will stream on Stan from 28 September 2023.