Kayo Sports: Price, Features & What To Watch

If you’re a sports enthusiast, you have to get a Kayo Sports subscription. If you’re unsure about why let us enlighten you… Here’s everything you need to know about Kayo.
What is Kayo?
Kayo is an Australian streaming service but unlike Netflix Australia, Stan, Binge, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video, Kayo only offers sport. With a Kayo subscription, you’ll be able to watch a huge range of different sports live and on-demand.
How much is Kayo?
Kayo has three monthly subscription plans: One, Basic and Premium.
- One costs $25 a month and lets you watch Kayo content on 1 screen at a time.
- Basic costs $27.50 a month and allows users to watch Kayo content on up to 2 screens at a time.
- Premium costs $35 a month but lets users watch Kayo content on up to three screens at a time.
All Kayo plans, One, Basic and Premium, give users the option to stream in either High Definition or Standard Definition.
Kayo free trial
Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial for new customers.
What can I watch on Kayo?
Kayo provides its users with access to over 50 sports that can be watched live and/or on-demand; this includes AFL, Cricket, Motorsport, Basketball, Boxing, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, US Football and more.
A full list of the sports that can be watched on Kayo can be found below.
What devices can I watch Kayo on?
Kayo can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including:
- Mobiles
- Tablets
- Web
- PlayStations
- Smart TVs
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
A full list of supported devices can be found on the Kayo website.
All sports available on Kayo:
- AFL – AFL Premiership Season
- AFL – AFLX
- AFL – JLT Series
- AFL – AFL Grand Final
- AFL – Under 18s
- AFL – NAB Rising Star Award Ceremony
- AFL – Brownlow Medal
- AFL – AFLW
- Air Sports – Red Bull Air Race
- Air Sports – Drone Racing
- Athletics – Marathon
- Baseball – MLB
- Baseball – ABL
- Basketball – FIBA: Boomers
- Basketball – FIBA: Women’s
- Basketball – NBA
- Basketball – NBA All-Star
- Basketball – NBL
- Basketball – EuroLeague
- Basketball – NCAA College Basketball
- Basketball – WNBA
- Basketball – WNBL
- Boxing
- Cricket – BBL
- Cricket – Rebel Women’s Big Bash League
- Cricket – Marsh Test Series
- Cricket – Commbank Series – Women’s
- Cricket – Marsh One Day Cup
- Cricket – ODI
- Cricket – Overseas Cricket With Australia
- Cricket – Overseas Cricket Without Australia
- Cricket – T20 Internationals
- Cricket – Test Matches
- Cricket – Women’s ODI
- Cricket – Women’s T20
- Cricket – Alan Border/Belinda Clark Medal
- Cricket – International Premier Leagues
- Cricket – Caribbean Premier League
- Cricket – Bangladesh Premier League
- Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020
- Cricket – ICC T20 World Cup 2020
- Cycling – 2019 UCI Cycling Track World Cup
- Cycling – 2019 UCI Track World Championship
- Cycling – UCI World Tour
- Cycling – UCI Asia Tour
- Cycling – UCI Europe Tour
- Cycling – UCI Criterium
- Darts – Premier League Darts
- Darts – World Darts Championship
- Darts – World Matchplay
- Darts – World Cup of Darts
- Darts – The Masters
- Darts – World Grand Prix Darts
- Esports – E-League Football
- Esports – BLAST PRO Series
- Esports – Supercars E-Series
- Extreme Sports – X Games
- Golf – The Masters
- Golf – US Open
- Golf – The Open
- Golf – USPGA Championships
- Golf – USPGA Tour/Fedex Cup
- Golf – USLPGA
- Golf – European PGA Tour
- Golf – Ladies European Tour (ELPGA)
- Golf – Asian Tour Golf
- Golf – PGA Tour Champions
- Golf – British Senior Open
- Golf – Ryder Cup
- Golf – Solheim Cup
- Gridiron – NCAA College Football
- Gridiron – National Football League (NFL)
- Gymnastics – Acrobatics World Cups
- Gymnastics – Aerobics World Championships
- Gymnastics – Apparatus World Cups
- Gymnastics – Australian Gymnastics Championships
- Gymnastics – World Gymnaestrada
- Gymnastics – Rhythmic World Championships
- Gymnastics – World Artistic Championships
- Horse Racing – Racing.com
- Hockey (Field) – FIH Pro League
- Hockey (Field) – Hockey One
- Hurling
- Ice Hockey – NHL
- Ice Hockey – Australian Ice Hockey League
- Kick Boxing
- Lawn Bowls – Australian Open
- Lawn Bowls – Australian Premier League
- Life Saving – Ocean6
- MMA – UFC
- MMA – UFC Fight Night
- Motorsport (Bikes) – AMA Supercross
- Motorsport (Bikes) – FIM Speedway
- Motorsport (Bikes) – MotoGP
- Motorsport (Bikes) – World Superbike Championship
- Motorsport (Cars) – Indy Car
- Motorsport (Cars) – Toyota 86 Championship
- Motorsport (Cars) – Toyota Racing Series
- Motorsport (Cars) – FIA Formula 1 World Championship
- Motorsport (Cars) – FIA Formula E Championship
- Motorsport (Cars) – Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
- Poker – World Series of Poker
- Rodeo – Pro Bull Riding
- Rowing – World Rowing Cup
- Rowing – World Rowing Championships
- Rugby League – Charity Shield
- Rugby League – Challenge Cup
- Rugby League – International Tests
- Rugby League – Intrust Super Cup
- Rugby League – Canterbury Cup
- Rugby League – NRL All-Stars
- Rugby League – NRL Grand Final
- Rugby League – NRL Premiership
- Rugby League – State of Origin
- Rugby League – Super League
- Rugby League – Women’s NRL
- Rugby League – Women’s Tests
- Rugby League – World Club Challenge
- Rugby League – NRL 9’s
- Rugby League – NRL Touch Premiership
- Rugby Union – Bledisloe Cup
- Rugby Union – Currie Cup
- Rugby Union – Gallagher Premiership Rugby
- Rugby Union – Mitre 10 Cup
- Rugby Union – National Rugby Championship
- Rugby Union – Six Nations
- Rugby Union – The Rugby Championship
- Rugby Union – World Rugby Sevens Series Women’s
- Rugby Union – World Rugby Sevens Series Men’s
- Rugby Union – Global Rapid Rugby
- Rugby Union – Shute Shield
- Rugby Union – Buildcorp Super W
- Sailing – Sail GP
- Sailing – Superfoilers GP
- Soccer – AFC Asian Cup
- Soccer – AFC Champions League
- Soccer – Brazilian Serie A (Brasileirao)
- Soccer – EFL Championship
- Soccer – FA Cup
- Soccer – EFL Carabao Cup
- Soccer – FFA Cup
- Soccer – French Ligue 1
- Soccer – German Bundesliga
- Soccer – Indian Super League
- Soccer – Italian Serie A
- Soccer – Major League Soccer
- Soccer – Matildas international matches
- Soccer – Socceroos international matches
- Soccer – South American Copa Libertadores
- Soccer – South American Copa Sudamericana
- Soccer – Spanish La Liga
- Soccer – Scottish Premiership
- Soccer – W-League
- Soccer – International Champions Cup
- Softball – Softball International Cup
- Squash – PSA Squash Tournament of Champions
- Squash – PSA World Championships
- Squash – PSA Squash Canary Wharf Classic
- Squash – PSA Squash El-Gouna International
- Squash – PSA British Open
- Squash – PSA World Tour Finals Final
- Surfing – World Surf League
- Swimming
- Table Tennis – ITTF Table Tennis
- Tennis – ATP Tour
- Tennis – Davis Cup
- Tennis – Fed Cup
- Tennis – Laver Cup
- Tennis – Roland Garros
- Tennis – US Open Tennis
- Tennis – Wimbledon
- Tennis – WTA Tour
- Triathlon – Super League Triathlon
- Weightlifting – IWF World Weightlifting Championships
- Wrestling – WWE Smackdown
- Wrestling – WWE NXT
- Wrestling – WWE Raw
