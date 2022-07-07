Kayo Sports: Price, Features & What To Watch

If you’re a sports enthusiast, you have to get a Kayo Sports subscription. If you’re unsure about why let us enlighten you… Here’s everything you need to know about Kayo.

What is Kayo?

Kayo is an Australian streaming service but unlike Netflix Australia, Stan, Binge, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video, Kayo only offers sport. With a Kayo subscription, you’ll be able to watch a huge range of different sports live and on-demand.

How much is Kayo?

Kayo has three monthly subscription plans: One, Basic and Premium.

One costs $25 a month and lets you watch Kayo content on 1 screen at a time.

costs $27.50 a month and allows users to watch Kayo content on up to 2 screens at a time. Premium costs $35 a month but lets users watch Kayo content on up to three screens at a time.

All Kayo plans, One, Basic and Premium, give users the option to stream in either High Definition or Standard Definition.

Kayo free trial

Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial for new customers.

What can I watch on Kayo?

Kayo provides its users with access to over 50 sports that can be watched live and/or on-demand; this includes AFL, Cricket, Motorsport, Basketball, Boxing, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, US Football and more.

What devices can I watch Kayo on?

A full list of the sports that can be watched on Kayo can be found below.

Kayo can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including:

Mobiles

Tablets

Web

PlayStations

Smart TVs

Apple TV

Chromecast

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Kayo website.

All sports available on Kayo:

AFL – AFL Premiership Season

AFL – AFLX

AFL – JLT Series

AFL – AFL Grand Final

AFL – Under 18s

AFL – NAB Rising Star Award Ceremony

AFL – Brownlow Medal

AFL – AFLW

Air Sports – Red Bull Air Race

Air Sports – Drone Racing

Athletics – Marathon

Baseball – MLB

Baseball – ABL

Basketball – FIBA: Boomers

Basketball – FIBA: Women’s

Basketball – NBA

Basketball – NBA All-Star

Basketball – NBL

Basketball – EuroLeague

Basketball – NCAA College Basketball

Basketball – WNBA

Basketball – WNBL

Boxing

Cricket – BBL

Cricket – Rebel Women’s Big Bash League

Cricket – Marsh Test Series

Cricket – Commbank Series – Women’s

Cricket – Marsh One Day Cup

Cricket – ODI

Cricket – Overseas Cricket With Australia

Cricket – Overseas Cricket Without Australia

Cricket – T20 Internationals

Cricket – Test Matches

Cricket – Women’s ODI

Cricket – Women’s T20

Cricket – Alan Border/Belinda Clark Medal

Cricket – International Premier Leagues

Cricket – Caribbean Premier League

Cricket – Bangladesh Premier League

Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Cricket – ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Cycling – 2019 UCI Cycling Track World Cup

Cycling – 2019 UCI Track World Championship

Cycling – UCI World Tour

Cycling – UCI Asia Tour

Cycling – UCI Europe Tour

Cycling – UCI Criterium

Darts – Premier League Darts

Darts – World Darts Championship

Darts – World Matchplay

Darts – World Cup of Darts

Darts – The Masters

Darts – World Grand Prix Darts

Esports – E-League Football

Esports – BLAST PRO Series

Esports – Supercars E-Series

Extreme Sports – X Games

Golf – The Masters

Golf – US Open

Golf – The Open

Golf – USPGA Championships

Golf – USPGA Tour/Fedex Cup

Golf – USLPGA

Golf – European PGA Tour

Golf – Ladies European Tour (ELPGA)

Golf – Asian Tour Golf

Golf – PGA Tour Champions

Golf – British Senior Open

Golf – Ryder Cup

Golf – Solheim Cup

Gridiron – NCAA College Football

Gridiron – National Football League (NFL)

Gymnastics – Acrobatics World Cups

Gymnastics – Aerobics World Championships

Gymnastics – Apparatus World Cups

Gymnastics – Australian Gymnastics Championships

Gymnastics – World Gymnaestrada

Gymnastics – Rhythmic World Championships

Gymnastics – World Artistic Championships

Horse Racing – Racing.com

Hockey (Field) – FIH Pro League

Hockey (Field) – Hockey One

Hurling

Ice Hockey – NHL

Ice Hockey – Australian Ice Hockey League

Kick Boxing

Lawn Bowls – Australian Open

Lawn Bowls – Australian Premier League

Life Saving – Ocean6

MMA – UFC

MMA – UFC Fight Night

Motorsport (Bikes) – AMA Supercross

Motorsport (Bikes) – FIM Speedway

Motorsport (Bikes) – MotoGP

Motorsport (Bikes) – World Superbike Championship

Motorsport (Cars) – Indy Car

Motorsport (Cars) – Toyota 86 Championship

Motorsport (Cars) – Toyota Racing Series

Motorsport (Cars) – FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Motorsport (Cars) – FIA Formula E Championship

Motorsport (Cars) – Virgin Australia Supercars Championship

Poker – World Series of Poker

Rodeo – Pro Bull Riding

Rowing – World Rowing Cup

Rowing – World Rowing Championships

Rugby League – Charity Shield

Rugby League – Challenge Cup

Rugby League – International Tests

Rugby League – Intrust Super Cup

Rugby League – Canterbury Cup

Rugby League – NRL All-Stars

Rugby League – NRL Grand Final

Rugby League – NRL Premiership

Rugby League – State of Origin

Rugby League – Super League

Rugby League – Women’s NRL

Rugby League – Women’s Tests

Rugby League – World Club Challenge

Rugby League – NRL 9’s

Rugby League – NRL Touch Premiership

Rugby Union – Bledisloe Cup

Rugby Union – Currie Cup

Rugby Union – Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Rugby Union – Mitre 10 Cup

Rugby Union – National Rugby Championship

Rugby Union – Six Nations

Rugby Union – The Rugby Championship

Rugby Union – World Rugby Sevens Series Women’s

Rugby Union – World Rugby Sevens Series Men’s

Rugby Union – Global Rapid Rugby

Rugby Union – Shute Shield

Rugby Union – Buildcorp Super W

Sailing – Sail GP

Sailing – Superfoilers GP

Soccer – AFC Asian Cup

Soccer – AFC Champions League

Soccer – Brazilian Serie A (Brasileirao)

Soccer – EFL Championship

Soccer – FA Cup

Soccer – EFL Carabao Cup

Soccer – FFA Cup

Soccer – French Ligue 1

Soccer – German Bundesliga

Soccer – Indian Super League

Soccer – Italian Serie A

Soccer – Major League Soccer

Soccer – Matildas international matches

Soccer – Socceroos international matches

Soccer – South American Copa Libertadores

Soccer – South American Copa Sudamericana

Soccer – Spanish La Liga

Soccer – Scottish Premiership

Soccer – W-League

Soccer – International Champions Cup

Softball – Softball International Cup

Squash – PSA Squash Tournament of Champions

Squash – PSA World Championships

Squash – PSA Squash Canary Wharf Classic

Squash – PSA Squash El-Gouna International

Squash – PSA British Open

Squash – PSA World Tour Finals Final

Surfing – World Surf League

Swimming

Table Tennis – ITTF Table Tennis

Tennis – ATP Tour

Tennis – Davis Cup

Tennis – Fed Cup

Tennis – Laver Cup

Tennis – Roland Garros

Tennis – US Open Tennis

Tennis – Wimbledon

Tennis – WTA Tour

Triathlon – Super League Triathlon

Weightlifting – IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Wrestling – WWE Smackdown

Wrestling – WWE NXT

Wrestling – WWE Raw

