Love Breaking Bad? Forget Netflix’s Cheaper Subscription

Netflix dropped its new ad-supported subscription plan today in Australia, but it has already come with problems – some of the platform’s most popular movies and shows are not available on the plan.

The plan is part of a larger movement by Netflix to encourage people to stop sharing passwords with their friends. The basic ad-supported platform is designed to be a cheaper alternative for those who cannot afford the current standard tier outright.

The new Basic with Ads platform will cost $6.99 AUD a month which is a fair bit cheaper than the current cheapest Netflix package, which currently costs $10.99 a month.

But will omitting some of Netflix’s main shows might turn people off this new plan and start to illegally stream content instead?

Read on as DMARGE takes you through all the shows missing on Netflix’s new cheaper subscription plan.

Which TV shows and movies are missing on Netflix’s cheaper subscription plan?

Breaking Bad (left), The Crown (middle) and Peaky Blinders (right) are all not available on the the ad-supported Netflix platform.

Netflix announced in October that, “a limited amount of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which [they’re] working on.”

But they also said that the cheaper subscription plan is still, “everything people love about Netflix.”

This is slightly misleading, as many of Netflix’s main TV shows that are adored by fans are omitted from the new plan.

This includes favourites such as Breaking Bad, The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

Netflix has not released a full list yet, but below are the ones believed to be missing from the new cheaper subscription plan in Australia:

Arrested Development

Breaking Bad

Cobra Kai

The Crown

Friday Night Lights

Good Girls

The Good Place

House of Cards

How To Get Away With Murder

The Last Kingdom

The Magicians

New Girl

Peaky Blinders

There are also some movies which are not available with the new cheaper subscription service in Australia.

These include: Skyfall, 28 Days, The Imitation Game and The Bad Guys.

As with TV shows, there may be more movies that are missing, but Netflix have yet to confirm what they are (and we don’t plan to sign up ourselves to find out, sorry).

Are there any other restrictions to Netflix’s cheaper subscription plan?

Ad-supported subscribers will not be able to download movies to mobile devices and will only be able to watch in 720p. Image: @Unsplash

Yes.

Fewer shows and movies are not the only restrictions to come with Netflix’s new ad-supported subscription plan. Another issue that the new plan has produced is that it cannot be used with all devices.

Variety reported that users of Apple TV – and its 4K devices – have struggled to get the Basic with Ads Netflix subscription plan to work. Although this is reportedly being fixed, Apple TV users interested in the plan may want hold off on purchasing until the issue is resolved.

Another restriction of the new plan – which is not going to go away – is the image quality. The ad-supported platform will only be broadcast in 720p, instead of the usual 1080p.

Although not an issue for some, lower quality may be a cause for concern for all the movie buffs interested in the plan.

Content is also unable to be downloaded to a mobile device so that it can be watched offline. For those who to download a movie for a plane or train journey, think again.

How many adverts will there be on Netflix’s cheaper subscription plan?

Netflix have confirmed that there will be roughly three to four adverts per hour on the cheaper subscription plan.

These will be roughly 15 to 30 seconds in length; and no, you won’t be able to skip them unfortunately. The adverts will be targeted, but only by country and the genres of the shows that you watch.

We’ve already made our feelings known regarding the new platform, but these overly stringent restrictions certainly aren’t proving us wrong!