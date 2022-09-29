Who Is Evan Peters? Hollywood’s Next Shining Star?

Evan Peters is an American actor who has been on the Hollywood scene for some time. But he has been catapulted into the spotlight recently with roles in popular TV shows and movies including the Netflix series Dahmer, in which he portrayed notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

So who is Evan Peters; what movies and TV shows has he been in; who if anyone, is he dating; and what is his net worth? Read on to find out.

Evan Peters Quick Facts

Name: Evan Thomas Peters

Age: 35

DoB: January 20, 1987

Nationality: American

Height: 5 feet 10 inches / 1.77m

Weight: 75kg / 165 lbs

Net Worth: $4 million (estimated)

Who is Evan Peters?

Evan Peters is an American actor who was born in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Julie and Phil. He has a brother, Andrew and a paternal half-sister, Michelle. In 2001, when Evan was 14, he moved to Michigan with his family where he took up some modelling work and enrolled in acting classes. A year later, clearly finding a passion for acting, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full time acting career.

Evan Peters Movies & TV Shows

Evan landed his first movie role in 2004 with Clipping Adam. He followed this with a number of television commercials and a recurring role in the Disney Channel TV show, Phil of the Future.

Showing a clear talent for more gritty dramas and horrors, Evan Peters landed supporting roles in An American Crime, Never Back Down and the sequel, Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown.

Other TV show appearances in 2008 included The Mentalist, House, Monk, The Office and Parenthood.

Evan also had a supporting role in the comedy superhero movie Kick-Ass in 2010.

American Horror Story

Image: Looper

One of Evan Peters’ best-known roles (and which many consider to be his breakthrough role) was his portrayal of Tate Langdon in the first season of the incredibly popular American Horror Story anthology TV show.

He has since been cast in all subsequent series of American Horror Story, playing a different character on each occasion.

X-Men

Image: Comic Vine

Many people may also know Evan Peters for his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix as Peter Maximoff, which is based on the Marvel character, Quicksilver.

Whilst the character of Pietro Maximoff was portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 2015 Marvel movie, Avengers: Age of Ultra, Evan Peters reprised the role in the Disney Plus TV show, WandaVision, albeit an alternate version of the character to the one he portrayed in the X-Men movies.

Dahmer

Image: NME

Evan Peters’ latest TV show has been his portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2022 Netflix miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series was co-created by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, and while it has been met with mixed reviews, many critics have heaped praise on Evan’s performance.

Who is Evan Peters dating?

Evan Peters with his now ex-girlfriend, Emma Roberts. Image: Popsugar

Evan Peters was previously in a relationship with actress Emma Roberts. The pair began dating in 2012 when they met during the filming of Adult World. They became engaged in 2014, but ended the relationship in 2019.

He had a brief relationship with singer Halsey from 2019 – 2020. Evan is currently believed to be single.

What is Evan Peters’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evan Peters currently has an estimated net worth of $4 million.