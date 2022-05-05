Who Is Pete Davidson?: Career, Net Worth & Dating History

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has had an on-screen presence since 2010, but it’s only been in the last couple of years he has shot up to become one of the most talked-about A-list celebrities in Hollywood. This is thanks in part to him announcing a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

So, who is Pete Davidson, what does he do, what’s his height and who are his ex-girlfriends? Allow us to reveal all.

Pete Davidson Quick Facts:

Name: Peter Michael Davidson

Age: 28

DoB: November 16th 1993

Height: 6′ 3″

Net Worth: USD $8 Million (Estimated)

Who Is Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson is a comedian, actor and writer from Staten Island, New York. He was born on November 16th 1993 to parents Amy and Scott Matthew Davidson. His father was a firefighter who died on service during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His father’s death has been used as joke material during stand-up comedy events and celebrity roasts.

Pete Davidson’s career started on MTV, where his most notable acting credit came during an episode of reality TV comedy, Guy Code in March 2013. Following this, he hit the stand-up comedy circuit in the US before appearing on TV police-based sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine (which can currently be viewed on Netflix).

Pete Davidson amassed a wide fanbase after he joined the cast of the iconic Saturday Night Live late-night comedy sketch television show. He joined the cast in September 2014, becoming one of the youngest cast members ever at the age of 20.

His later film acting credits include What Men Want; The Dirt; The Angry Birds Movie 2 along with upcoming Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone, in which he will play Joey Ramone of The Ramones.

Who Is Pete Davidson Dating?

Image: Marca

Pete Davidson is also known to be a serious womanizer and has a string of high-profile ex-girlfriends.

However, Pete Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, a relationship that, if anything, was met with some bewilderment. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating since November 2021 after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live. The pair then performed an Aladdin sketch on the show and shared a kiss.

The couple has made a number of red carpet appearances together, confirming their relationship, most notably at the Hulu and Disney Plus premiere of The Kardashians, as well as the recent 2022 Met Gala.

Pete Davidson Ex-Girlfriends

Pete Davidson has perhaps spent more time in the public eye for his relationships than he has his television and movie roles.

Pete’s most high-profile previous relationship was his engagement to pop singer Ariana Grande. The pair started dating in May 2018 and were engaged in June of the same year. However, the engagement was called off in October 2018. Ariana Grande wrote a couple of songs about Pete and their relationship, titled “Pete Davidson,” and “Thank U, Next.”

Pete has also been linked with acctress Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior. The pair dated between January 2019 and April 2019.

Pete’s other ex-girlfriends include model Kaia Gerber (October 2019 – January 2020), actress Maraget Qaulley (ended in October 2019) and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor (April 2021 – August 2021).

