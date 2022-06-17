Lock Up Your Wives, Pete Davidson Is In Australia

In news that may cause Australian men to head to their local Bunnings to buy supplies to barricade them and their partner inside their homes, Pete Davidson has touched down in Australia.

Yep, Pete Davidson, who has made global headlines recently due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian, has arrived in Australia to film the upcoming comedy movie, Wizards.

Residents of New South Wales and Victoria needn’t worry for now, however, as the couple were recently spotted in Cairns, Queensland, where he is expected to spend the next few months filming. The comedian doesn’t have his own social media accounts, so the only photo evidence we have so far that the notorious womanizer is indeed on Australian shores are some images Kim K has posted to her account.

Image: @kimkardashian

The couple is rumoured to have been staying on Bedarra Island, but according to ABC, the island “would not confirm whether or not the high-profile guests were staying there.”

Pete has had a long history of courting some of the most famous women on the planet, having been linked to actresses Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor; fellow comedian Carly Aquilino and model Kaia Gerber, along with his previous engagement to pop singer Ariana Grande.

It hasn’t even been the fame he got after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014 that’s given him the Midas touch with the ladies. A recently unearthed video of Pete performing stand-up when he was just 17 proved he always understood the art of seduction.

While we’re sure Davidson is happy with his mega-famous missus, we’d say it’s still best to err on the side of caution and at least make plans with your partner so you know she’s occupied.

Some local lads grabbed a photo with the controversial comedian. Image: Instagram

Pete’s upcoming comedy movie Wizards is being produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment production company and is based on a screenplay written by David Michôd, whose other credits include Animal Kingdom and The King.

According to Variety, the movie will follow “the story of two hapless beach-bar operators (played by Davidson and German actor Franz Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across a stolen loot.” The movie received some funding from both the Federal Government’s location incentive scheme and Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said of the movie production, “Wizards will inject approximately $14.7 million into our state economy and create around 100 jobs for Queensland cast and crew, as well as nearly 300 opportunities for extras – which I’m sure will be great news for local industry practitioners and the community alike.”

The only person who it’s probably not good news for is Kanye West…