David Beckham And Lionel Messi Are Turning Inter Miami Into Prime Barcelona

There’s no doubt that Inter Miami owner David Beckham is slowly turning his new team into prime Barcelona in Florida, with Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez joining Lionel Messi and two of his ex-Barcelona teammates at the North American side.

The world’s favourite football owner David Beckham must have had quite a simple New Year’s resolution for 2024; whilst other team bosses were looking to try their hand at kit design for the new season or focus on keeping their new Australian manager happy with early transfer business, I imagine that David Beckham’s approach to team management was a far simpler one: Get the band back together.

After Inter Miami pulled off one of the biggest coups in world football, bringing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to Florida on a free transfer for French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, Beckham knew that he had the potential to build a super team in the MLS.

At the time, Lionel Messi was still performing at the highest level, leading his nation to a FIFA World Cup victory to cement his legacy as the greatest player in the history of the game, but elected to swap the lofty heights of European football to carve out a chapter in his already glistening career and bring success to the league’s youngest franchise… but he certainly wasn’t going to do it alone.

Inter Miami worked quickly to recruit some of the most decorated stars in world football – albeit a little past their peaks – to join Lionel Messi in Florida… it was clear that David Beckham was turning his team into prime Barcelona.

Spanish stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both signed contracts with David Beckham’s new MLS side to don the now-iconic pink strips for one last hurrah in their storied careers, following the historic transfer of football’s GOAT. The recent acquisition of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez signals the fourth former Barcelona player to join Messi in Miami.

“We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our Club,” David Beckham said. “He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy.”

The South American duo played together between 2014 and 2020 when Barcelona was at the peak of its power. During that time, Lionel Messi scored 280 goals for Barcelona and Suarez found the net 198 times; crucially, Luis Suarez assisted 47 of Messi’s goals and Messi assisted Suarez 52 times.

With less than six weeks to go until the MLS season kicks off in 2024, Beckham will hope that his new all-star lineup will hit the ground running and bring some much-needed silverware to his young club.