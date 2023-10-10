‘Messi Meets America’ Chronicles The Arrival Of Football’s Greatest Of All Time

Lionel Messi’s move to the MLS has been nothing short of historic, and now, Apple TV+ takes you on an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the arrival of football’s Greatest of All Time.

Make no mistake; Lionel Messi has taken the U.S. by storm. A historically football-averse country, America has seen a record-breaking shift in recent months similar to the incredible movement witnessed here in Australia, as football’s greatest-ever player arrives on America’s biggest stage.

Across the MLS, clubs are capitalising on a rare moment in football, with American football fans desperate to witness the greatest to have ever played the game. It’s led to an unprecedented increase in demand and ticket prices have gone through the roof, as clubs are welcoming record-breaking attendances boasting some of the biggest celebrities on the planet.

And now, you can experience Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-lifetime journey to America with Apple TV+’s latest offering in the sports documentary genre, Messi Meets America, debuting on Apple TV+ today.

The new six-part series is the first and only behind-the-scenes look at football’s GOAT as he swaps the lofty heights of European football where he spent his entire career with the biggest clubs in the world, for David Beckham’s new franchise in the U.S., Inter Miami.

“From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as ‘Messi Mania’ crisscrosses the continent,” Apple TV+ said in a statement.

The first three episodes debut today 11 October, with additional episodes dropping throughout the year as we reach the business end of the MLS season. So while you’re working way through our extensive list of must-watch sports documentaries, add another title to your growing watchlist; Lionel Messi’s historic arrival in America’s MLS is simply unmissable.