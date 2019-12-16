How Bell & Ross Brought Aeronautical Design To The Streets

This feature has been produced in partnership with Bell & Ross
Magnificent men in their flying machines. This has always been the inspiration for Bell & Ross, a Franco-Swiss watchmaking company with strong values in the military and for creating timepieces that can withstand the toughest professions. Designed to mirror aeronautical instrument panels, Bell & Ross watches are instantly recognisable.
Exquisitely handmade in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, Bell & Ross watches undergo a rigorous quality control process before they make their way to customers worldwide. With each new model, the Bell & Ross team strives to implement a visual or technical feat, and won’t settle until it has produced a watch of the highest quality. Only the best will do, as the company designs its products to end up on the wrists of toughened professionals such as astronauts, pilots, divers, and bomb disposal experts.
The BR-05 collection is no different. Although designed more for the urban gentleman than the military pilot, the BR-05 is by no means a compromise on Bell & Ross’ fundamental criteria for every single model it produces: legibility, functionality, reliability, and precision.
It’s still very much a Bell & Ross watch, utilising the “round in square” dial design taken from military instruments and for which the company has built its reputation, but has now been housed in a smaller 40mm case, an ideal size for the urban explorer at ground level.
Bell & Ross has employed an integrated case design for the BR-05. This sees the steel bracelet married together with the case to create one single piece. Gone are the protruding lugs found on other models, and in their place is a seamless finish, where the first link of the steel bracelet forms part of the main watch body.
The company’s co-founder Bruno Belamich says the result is “a graphic style which is both striking and modern.” It certainly harks back to watch design of the Seventies, a fact that Bell & Ross makes no attempt to hide, but combined with the Swiss manufacturer’s unique dial design, has been updated for the modern-day gentleman.
The steel bracelet and arc clasp have been meticulously designed so that they sit perfectly on any wrist, allowing the wearer to enjoy endless, comfortable hours with their timepiece.
The BR-05 collection comprises 10 models across five designs: Black Steel, Grey Steel, Blue Steel, Gold, and Skeleton. The first three reflect the colour of the dial, while the Gold model sees its case constructed from 18-carat rose gold. Finally, the skeleton model – limited to 500 pieces – gives the owner a window into its BR-CAL.322 calibre, designed by Bell & Ross itself. Each model is available with either a matching steel bracelet or rubber strap.
Explore the BR 05 Collection
BR 05 Black Steel
AUD 7,300.00
BR 05 Grey Steel
AUD 7,300.00
BR 05 Blue Steel
AUD 7,300.00
BR 05 Gold
AUD 50,000.00
BR 05 Skeleton
AUD 9,600.00