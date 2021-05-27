Australia’s Best New Family SUV Comes From The Most Unlikely Brand

This feature has been produced in partnership with MG.
Few car brands have had the same sort of stratospheric success Down Under as MG Motor.
Since re-entering the Australian car market back in 2016, MG has quickly established itself as a major player, with its MG3 Auto now officially Australia’s best-selling Light Hatchback. Its range has grown to include exciting vehicles such as the MG ZS EV – Australia’s most accessible electric vehicle – as well as the MG HS, which might just be the best family vehicle on the market.
Sporty, safe, comfortable and practical, the MG HS is MG’s biggest car yet and a highly capable crossover SUV that ticks all the boxes for an active Australian family.
First, let’s talk safety – perhaps the first priority for a family. Not only does the MG HS boast a 5-star ANCAP Safety Rating and 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty, it also comes with a full suite of advanced Driver Safety Technology systems as standard.
Known as MG Pilot, these ten safety system features include everything from Active Emergency Braking to Blind Spot Detection and even a 360 Degree Camera (available in the MG Essence variants). It gives you total peace of mind and then some.
It’s also an exceptionally well-packaged and surprisingly lavish piece of kit. With acres of interior space including heaps of front and rear legroom plus a large boot, there’s plenty of room for the whole family.
Practical details like an electric tailgate, ISOFIX baby seat mount points, 60/40 split second row, six-way adjustable heated front seats and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality make it very easy to live with.
It’s also refined and quiet inside the MG HS, making it a comfortable retreat for the family – whether you’re heading out with the kids on the open road for a weekend adventure or looking for some tranquillity on your daily school run.
Luxurious details that’ll impress the neighbours and the in-laws include a huge Panoramic ‘Stargazer’ Sunroof available on the Essence variants – one of the largest in the SUV segment – as well as its rear climate vents, impressive infotainment system and rear USB charging points.
From a performance perspective, the base 1.5L turbocharged inline four has plenty of grunt whilst not being too thirsty. All-wheel drive variants have recently been introduced and boast an even beefier 2.0L turbo four for extra pep. The MG HS AWD is perfect for active families, by the way – with the classic Aussie road trip currently experiencing a huge comeback, having an AWD option really adds the MG HS’ value.
The other big selling point? Style. The MG marque has always been known for its sporting character, and this is reflected in the MG HS’ thoroughly modern, sophisticated design: that iconic octagonal badge framed by a large, confident grille; diamond alloy wheels that compliment its confident, muscular stance; sporty interior seats and even that bright red ‘Super Sports’ button module on a flat-bottomed steering wheel…
The MG HS stands out as a particularly handsome SUV in a segment often characterized by boring, uninspired design. Family cars should be fun as well as practical.
In short, the MG HS is a SUV that really just ticks all the boxes. Regardless of how big (or small) your family is, the HS has something for everyone – especially the driver. A refreshingly honest and surprisingly sumptuous vehicle, the MG HS is easily one of the smarter family SUV buys of the year.