Bell & Ross Release Two Exciting New Tool Watches

The following article was produced in partnership with Bell & Ross.

When Bell & Ross debuted their new BR 05 collection in 2019, it immediately caused a stir among watch aficionados. A stylish new spin on the classic B&R formula – which takes the brand’s iconic square case design, rounds off the sharp corners and mounts the case on a sleek integrated bracelet – the BR 05 has truly been a paradigm shift.

Now, in 2021, Bell & Ross have unveiled two awesome new iterations of the stylish new BR 05, which might just be the best yet. Sleek, different, practical yet luxurious, these two watches are masterpieces of French design and more than deserve a spot on your wrist ASAP.

First up we have the BR 05 GMT. For a brand that’s all about aviation, a GMT complication for the BR 05 just makes sense. An invaluable tool for both pilots and passengers alike, a GMT watch displays the local time in two different time zones – typically your home time zone and the local time zone wherever you’re flying to.

The Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT on a stainless steel integrated bracelet (ref. BR05G-BL-ST/SST)

The BR 05 GMT’s core complication is elegantly executed: an arrow-tipped, red-accented second hour hand points to a white and black two-colour flange with 24-hour scale, making it a breeze to keep track of time in two places at once. It’s easy to use but doesn’t detract from the clean overall aesthetic of the BR 05.

We also have the BR 05 Horolum: an eclectic limited-edition variant of the BR 05 with a very unique look. Inspired by the minerality of concrete, the BR 05 Horolum is crafted from bead-blasted steel, with the case, dial and bracelet all featuring this textural spin.

Bead-blasted titanium is commonly used in luxury timepieces but bead-blasted steel is rather unusual. It provides a unique textural and visual quality to the BR 05 Horolum that’s quite unlike any other watch on the market. The contrast between the highly luminous indices and the uniform bead-blasted finish is dramatic and futuristic; making it a real ‘future relic’ of a watch.

The Bell & Ross BR 05 Horolum on a bead-blasted stainless steel integrated bracelet (ref. BR05A-GM-ST/SST)

Both these stunning BR 05s feature screw-down crowns, sapphire case-backs and a water-resistance rating of 100m – they’re not just wrist candy. They’re also both available either on an integrated bracelet or a sporty rubber strap.

Stainless steel watches with integrated bracelets have never been more popular, and the BR 05 is a particularly handsome example of the genre. Purposeful and slick with the mechanical bona fides to back up its no-nonsense appearance, the BR 05 is emblematic of the renaissance of French watchmaking… And whether you opt for the BR 05 GMT or the BR 05 Horolum, you know you’re choosing a winner.

