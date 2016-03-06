14 Cool Places to Eat in Melbourne

Like any of Australia’s cities, finding the coolest and most delicious places can be a task. We’ve collated 10 cool Melbourne restaurants you have to try on your next trip. Luckily we have not even scratched the surface and could have easily made this list double the size. Next time… for now enjoy these great places to eat.

#1 Izakaya Den

Immerse yourself in the Tokyo-inspired den that is Izakaya next time you’re stuck in Melbourne with a rumbling stomach. Izakaya Den is a minimalists dream with moody lighting, concrete walls and floors, wooden tables and exposed beams. From addictive sweet corn balls to kingfish sashimi, Asahi and Kirin on tap, it’s Izakaya’s food and drink offering that has garnered the restaurant such a cult following.

#2 Rice Paper Scissors

For Melbourne’s CBD city slickers, a must-go is Hawker-style Asian fusion joint Rice Paper Scissors. Chef Shane Stafford’s south-east Asian menu serves up small bites like banana-leaf coconut steamed fish and crying tiger beef and an affordable menu at $49 for two. Combine Rice Paper Scissor’s delicious food offering with quirky cocktails and a chic brick interior and you’ve got yourself a bonafide Melbourne hotspot.

#3 Cumulus Inc

Cumulus Inc is a clean, bright eating house and bar serving up Andrew McConnell’s acclaimed breakfast, lunch and dinners. Located in a historic turn of the century rag trade building, Cumulus Inc will score you hipster points no matter who is accompanying you.

#4 Belles Hot Chicken

Belles Hot Chicken is the brainchild of Aaron Turner and Morgan McGlone who previously cheffed at fine dining spots in Nashville, Tennesee and is the go-to spot in Melbourne for fried chicken. There’s a choice of spiciness at Belles, from mild to really f*cking hot and plenty of natural wines, cocktails and house lagers to keep your mouth watering.

#5 Tonka

For modern Indian you can’t go past Melbourne’s Tonka. Just off Flinders Lane, Tonka pairs vibrant Indian flavours with an award-winning wine list in an art installation-filled contemporary setting.

#6 Lucy Liu Kitchen & Bar

Spoil yourself at Lucy Liu Kitchen and Bar, a trendy Melbourne restaurant that offers not only a relaxed dining atmosphere but an Asian-inspired menu that will have you coming back for more. Peking duck dumplings, Korean fried ribs and BBQ lap cheong hot dogs are just some of the delicacies on offer at Lucy Liu’s, as well as amazing group dining options and a uber cool deck out of bamboo and polished-concrete floors.

#7 Magic Mountain Saloon

Magic Mountain Saloon comes from the guys behind Melbourne’s The Toff and Cookie and blends a Thai and Australian way of life for an unforgettable late night bar and eatery experience. Number #7 on our list of cool Melbourne restaurants, Magic Mountain Saloon serving up salty, sweet and spicy delights, beers on tap and plenty of Melbourne hipster fun.

#8 Attica

With a kitchen led by head chef Ben Shewry, this Melbourne hotspot has arguably some of the world’s finest food. Attica‘s unpretentious, intimate space offers a degustation of 5 or 8 courses and delicacies like ‘potato cooked in earth’ and ‘apple, olive and warm shredded wheat’.

#9 Vue Du Monde

At level 55 of Melbourne’s Rialto Building, Vue Du Monde offers fine dining at dizzying heights. Enjoy an á la carte menu or a 10-course degustation is a $10M fit-out. Vue de monde is testament to the belief that dining can be a wondrous, unforgettable experience, and pays homage to classical fine dining in a modern context.

#10 Cookie

Beer hall, eating house, disco. Are there 3 better phrases in the English language? You can’t visit Melbourne without trying Cookie. An array of delectable Thai dishes, over 350 wines and a buzzing atmosphere make Cookie one our top 10 cool Melbourne restaurants.

#11 Mamasita

If you’re partial to a burrito or two then you need to get your ass down to Mamasita next time you’re in Melbourne. An answer to the world’s craving for fast and fresh international staple foods, Mamasita is for lovers of a real Mexican taco or tostada (not the Americanized crap you usually find at fast food restaurants).

#12 Baby Pizza

The sister restaurant to Melbourne institutions Chin Chin and Kong, Baby Pizza is your new favourite place for pre-boogie carb loading. In a modern, minimal and earthy setting you can dine on a menu of 20 or more pizzas with an emphasis on quality ingredients like homemade mozzarella, zucchini flowers, and funghi or stick to your Italian classics like saucy meatballs on polenta or pasta.

#13 Hawker Hall

Inspired by the vibrant Hawker Centres of Singapore and Malaysia, Hawker Hall is a food and beer hall located in Windsor that encourages inimitable energy and buzz, similar to the restaurant’s siblings Chin Chin, Kong and Baby Pizza. Hawker Hall can fit a whopping 160 diners who you will find gorging on everything from noodles to rice, roti, and curry (all mostly under $20) or one of the 18 beers on tap.

#14 Top Paddock

On venturing to Richmond you will find Top Paddock, but don’t mind the 40 minute wait. Top Paddock is your quintessential Melbourne breakfast haunt. From locally sourced eggs to Five Senses signature blend coffee and a hands-on fit out with plenty of natural light and greenery, Top Paddock is a personalised dining experience that every Melbourne newcomer should try.