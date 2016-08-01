A Guide To Sydney’s Best Shoe Stores

Beautifully crafted shoes are a staple item of every man’s wardrobe. Made to exude one’s personality with the right outfit, it’s good practice to keep a collection of shoes for every occasion on your calendar.

With so many aspects to consider such as fit, style, material and trends, the quest to find the perfect pair can be a difficult road to navigate. Be lost no more, fellow brethren. We’ve hit up every crevice in town to find you the best shoe stores Sydney has to offer.

124 Shoes

502 George Street, The Galeries

Upon entering, you’ll immediately be entranced by the strong European vibes this darkly lit store exudes. What makes them unique is that each of their shoes is sourced from second and third generation Italian shoemakers, each with over 40 years of experience behind them. The store is basically every shoe lovers dream with a vast selection of lace shoes, boots, sneakers and loafers to select from to ensure you’ll leave with a cheeky Italian-hoofed smile.

Brands: Alexander Motto, Antonito Maurizi, Area Forte, BB Washed, Buttero, Conflict for Interest, Ella Maurizi, Ink, Loake, Marsell, Moma, Officina Creative, Philippe Model, Preventi, Primabase, Rapero, Satori Gold, Shoto, The Last Conspiracy, The Wrong Shoe

Double Monk

412-414 George Street

Originally opened in Melbourne, Double Monk is still a relatively new establishment to the Sydney scene. Despite that, they’ve already become a frontrunner in the shoe game, heralded by critics for their production of classic shoes that can stand the test of time. Although it might be a little intimidating going there at first (they have more than 60 pairs of leather and suede shoes to choose from), their friendly sales team are always present to guide you through all the intricacies of specialty footwear. Double Monk is an excellent option to consider for any man looking for a more polished and refined look, as the store also stocks pocket squares and knitted ties that specifically complement the shoes.

Brands: Crockett & Jones, John Lobb, Edward Green, George Cleverly, Alden

Kazuna

Suite 202, 90 Pitt Street

If you’re after exacting craftsmanship with zero compromise on quality, Kazuna is one place to definitely hit up. As one of Sydney’s only stores offering Japanese-made shoes, the finished result is an investment worth being proud of. Kazuna manufacture their shoes using the Goodyear Welt method which ensures that every pair is repairable and their soles are replaceable. They boast over forty different shoe designs with over forty different leathers to choose from and forty eight sizes (including width) which means every shoe made is a true one-of-a-kind that will only fit you.

Brands: Kazuna

Josephs Shoes

249 Pitt Streer, Shop 5, Strand Arcade

Having been in the business for more than 30 years, Joseph’s certainly know a thing or two about shoes. It’s simply one of those stores you can rely on for good traditional footwear that never goes out of style. Joseph’s stocks many leather pieces from the likes of Church, Loake, Car Shoe Company and even have their own in-house line of specialty pieces. Their staff are knowledgeable with every aspect of the shoe from its construction to the fit, meaning each pair you take home is guaranteed to last.

Brands: Church’s, Loake, Car Shoe Company, Lloyds, Brando, Moreschi, Sebago

Andrew McDonald

412-414 George Street

Andrew McDonald is a store for the men who appreciate handcrafted shoes that are unique in style and sustainably made. The founder himself is a master of derby style boots and shoes, even offering customers a made-to-order service if you’re really looking for something special and timeless. If you’re ever curious about the creative process that goes into the shoemaking process, the store also hosts several shoemaking workshops that happen throughout the year.

Brands: Andrew McDonald

RELATED: A Simple Guide To Men’s Dress Shoes

Sneakerboy

3 Temperance Lane

Luxury sneaker store Sneakerboy provides customers with a very unique customer experience and even more unique kicks. Instead of buying off the rack like every other store, Sneakerboy is a store that only showcases the sneakers they stock. The store on Temperance Lane is home to many coveted, limited edition, and special collaboration pieces from brands including Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Raf Simons and Alexander McQueen. The way it works is by heading into the store to physically see the shoes. Once you’ve decided on a style, the staff help you make the purchase online with in-store iPads before the shoes are delivered to you.

Brands: Common Projects, Alexander McQueen, Raf Simons, Filling Pieces, Golden Goose, Onitsuka Tiger, Asics, Undercover, Adidas Originals by Hyke, Adidas, Buscemi, Balenciaga, Puma, Off-White, Reebok, Y3, Pony, Giuseppe Zanotti, Nike

FEIT

20 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

Calling Darlinghurst their new home is the ethically run shoe store known as FEIT. The founders are brothers Josh and Tull Price who have previously worked with Royal Elastics but wanted to branch out and do their own environmentally sound thing in the shoe industry. What they’re offering today is their recognisable court shoes alongside high tops, boots and sneakers. All made from organically sourced materials that are completely biodegradable, naturally.

Brands: FEIT

Mere

79 Bondi Road, Bondi

Calling Bondi home is the shoe artisans over at Australian footwear brand, Mere. Their motive is simple: To keep footwear pure through art, passion, and quality. As such, their shoes are more than just vehicles for your feet. Each pair snubs automation for hand-made goodness and wears the label with pride through their selection of immaculately crafted leather shoes. Foot art? Believe it.

Brands: Mere

Aquila

450 George Street, Strand Arcade

Aquila is a store that can do no wrong. Although they have expanded into other realms of menswear, their heart and soul still remains strong in their diverse range of quality shoes on offer. Aquila is a good solution or those who don’t want to spend a fortune, and their selection is large enough that you’ll find the perfect pair of shoes whether it be for work or play. However due to their lower price point, you’ll need to put in a little more extra love and care into maintaining the shoe. They have several locations throughout Sydney along with an online store.

Florsheim

500 George Street, The Galeries

Hailing all the way from Chicago in 1892, Florsheim has today flourished into a fully-fledged shoe store spanning the globe. What they offer today is still consistent with the morals that have stood for over a hundred years: Shoes with a combination of style, comfort and high quality workmanship. As such Florsheim stock everything from high-quality Italian made dress shoes and loafers right down to the more affordable stuff.

RELATED: A Guide To Melbourne’s Best Shoe Stores