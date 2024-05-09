Van Heusen Unveils Cutting-Edge AW24 Collection At Stylish Sydney Soiree

The following article was produced in partnership with Van Heusen.

Deep in the always-vibrant Sydney enclave of Surry Hills, a select group of fashion high-flyers and friends of Van Heusen gathered for the brand’s exclusive AW24 launch event… and I was lucky enough to be among them. Hosted at Mishy’s — the latest venture from the great Michelle “Mishy” Powell — the occasion was hosted by esteemed stylist and content creator Marvin Osifo.

More than just a gathering of good-looking fellas dressed to impress in Van Heusen’s latest creations, it was a carefully curated statement of everything to expect from the brand this season and in the exciting months ahead: underscoring Van Heusen’s position as the brand of choice for men seeking a sophisticated start to their day, this collection reaffirms their commitment to offering a seamless, elevated blend of casual and tailored styling options that cater to the modern man’s ever-diverse sartorial needs.

Never have the talents of the aforementioned fellas been on better display. Armed with Marvin’s insight and expertise, the event became the perfect platform on which guests could exhibit various looks from across the collection but — by deploying their fashion-forward sensibilities — share those looks and the creative visions that underpin them with the nation. This piece represents my own small part in that mission.

The Van Heusen AW24 Collection: Style Meets Innovation

A testament to Van Heusen’s dedication when it comes to blending contemporary tailoring with everyday wearability, the AW24 collection focuses on the seamless fusion of style, comfort, and cutting-edge garment technology.

Perhaps the centrepiece of the collection is the integration of ‘Move Performance Technology’ in Van Heusen’s already legendary suits. This innovative feature sees their classic suiting silhouettes incorporate internal stretch panels in the shoulders of their jackets and in the waistband of their suit pants, ensuring both optimal fit and that all-important freedom of movement. Travel-friendly, crease-resistant, and lightweight, these pieces can be mixed and matched for a personalised look or worn as a full suit for wedding-ready formality.

As modern life and all its dynamism puts increasingly vast and unexpected demands on us, this neat bit of tech ensures that whether you’re grabbing your briefcase from a high shelf, navigating a business lunch, or heading for an evening out, you can do so with ease, style, and unwavering self-assurance.

Any Autumn/Winter collection worth its salt should be designed for layering and, judging by the outfits on display at Van Heusen’s launch event, it’s safe to say they’ve nailed the brief here. Not only is the range populated by an array of capsule wardrobe essentials, but all of those essentials are so versatile that they beg to be worn together.

Perfect for transitioning from a day in the office to a weekend getaway, the knitwear stands out with special appeal in this regard. The Knitted Polo — a piece I was able to try out for myself — is nothing less than a must-have for any man. Made from soft cotton and crafted in a full-fashioned knit, the garment boasts detailing like ribbed cuffs and waistband that help elevate it beyond your run-of-the-mill polo.

Tailored for a shorter hem, the polo can be worn untucked as a standalone piece or layered underneath a blazer or a quarter-zip. These are just a couple of thought starters, but the options are nigh on endless…

The Melton Overcoat is one of the most noteworthy additions to this collection and one that Marvin was sure to call out during his rundown. Bringing an extra layer of sophistication to the collection, this classically designed jacket comes in a timeless regular fit and finishes at thigh length. With button-up sleeve straps, concealed front button closure, and a butterfly lining, this is a wardrobe cornerstone that will complete business suits and casual ensembles alike as cooler weather takes hold.

These are just a few of the collection’s highlights, but it also boasts a massive range of new casual designs, many of which are crafted from super-durable, super-sustainable Tencel fabric. Take the Tencel Casual shirt as one example…

Embodying the modern need for garment versatility, the shirt appears to be a classic design with a relaxed button-up style, button-down collar, and chest pocket. However, crafted from the lightweight and breathable fabric, it is guaranteed to provide all-day comfort above and beyond the shirts of yesteryear.

The Only Destination For Modern Menswear

Van Heusen’s AW24 collection is now available at Myer stores, online, and in Van Heusen retail stores. Continuing to innovate in ways we never thought possible — the Move Performance technology has been a game-changer for this writer, anyway — the long-awaited expansion of their casual range alongside the everpresent focus on modern tailoring underscores Van Heusen’s long-established position as the go-to destination for Australian menswear.

