The Japanese Might Have Found A Cure For Hair Loss

Hair loss is a debilitating time for any man’s coming of age. According to one Japanese company though, there’s a new cure for male pattern baldness – wasabi.

Often found in tiny green dabs between a piece of raw fish and the rice on your favourite bite of nigiri, wasabi has long served as a delicious condiment which comes with a kick up the proverbial ass (see: nasal) if proportionally underestimated.

Well now one Japanese wasabi company, Kinin, is claiming that the chemicals found in the plant-derived condiment can actually help hair regrow three times faster than modern medicines such as Rogaine (minoxidil). Before you do run off to dunk your head in a bucket of wasabi though, be aware that there’s currently no new scientific proof of Kinin’s claim.

The science behind this comes from the plant’s natural chemical called Isosaponarin, which the company believes can help stimulate hair growth. It also has to be the real-deal wasabi ground down from a fresh wasabi plant stem as opposed to the processed green mound often found sitting on the edge of your sushi plate or in little packets.

At almost $100 for every kilo of real wasabi, those who are game enough to test Kinin’s claims by rubbing a smelly plant on their head are probably better off going for the Rogaine or getting hair plugs. And if all else fails, get some free advice from the experts on what to do when you’re balding.

[via Munchies]